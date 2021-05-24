This week on The BV Show: For Your Health (live) & Chris Enriquez (OTMOP, Spotlights, etc)

The next episode of The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 is this Thursday (5/27) at 11 AM ET and this week we'll be talking all about post-hardcore -- its past, present, and future -- with one of the genre's most prolific musicians, Chris Enriquez, who drummed in the massively influential Long Island band On The Might of Princes (whose classic Where You Are And Where You Want To Be turned 20 this year) before going on to play in Gracer, Primitive Weapons, Spotlights, Total Meltdown, and a zillion other bands. We've also got a live set from Ohio's For Your Health, makers of one of our favorite post-hardcore albums of the year so far, In Spite Of.

Tune in to Vans.com/Channel66 Thursday (5/27) at 11 AM ET to watch. As always, it only airs live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so don't miss it!

Also a quick heads up: our show is every other Thursday but our schedule is shifting a bit after this week. Our next two shows will only be a week apart. Tune in this Thursday (5/27) for the above-described show, and then again on Thursday, June 3 for our show after that, and then every other Thursday again from there (6/17, 7/1, etc).

Watch a For Your Health video, stream their album, and watch an old OTMOP live video below...