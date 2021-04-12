This week on The BV Show: Geoff Rickly talks ‘Full Collapse’ & the emo boom + musical guests Stay Inside!

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans.com/Channel66 returns this Thursday (4/15) from 11 AM to 1 PM ET with special guest Geoff Rickly of Thursday chatting with us about the 20th anniversary of Thursday's landmark sophomore album Full Collapse and the early 2000s emo/post-hardcore boom that it helped kickstart. The episode will also feature a live set by a newer band who are influenced by Thursday and keeping the emo and post-hardcore fire alive today, Stay Inside. It'll be their first live set since the release of their new album Viewing, which was one of our favorite albums of 2020 (and which coincidentally celebrated its one-year anniversary the same day Full Collapse celebrated its 20th).

As always, The BrooklynVegan Show only airs live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so be sure to tune in Thursday (4/15) at 11 AM ET on Vans.com/Channel66 or you'll miss it!

Ahead of the episode, we looked back on Full Collapse with a 20th anniversary review, and we also spoke to several musicians about what the album meant to them, including members of Touche Amore, Deafheaven, La Dispute, Pianos Become the Teeth, Saves The Day, and more, and also including two members (and one former member: Bartees Strange) of Stay Inside. This week also marks the 10-year anniversary of Thursday's final (for now?) album, No Devolución, and we also recently looked back on that album and how it helped hand the torch over to the new wave of post-hardcore.

Watch a couple Full Collapse videos and Stay Inside's new video for "Ivy" below.

READ MORE:

* Thursday’s Full Collapse turns 20 – a look back on the pivotal post-hardcore classic

* Members of Touche Amore, Deafheaven, La Dispute, Pianos Become the Teeth, Saves The Day & more discuss Full Collapse

* 10 years ago, the new wave of post-hardcore made its mark

* 15 albums that defined the 2000s post-hardcore boom

* BrooklynVegan’s Top 55 Albums of 2020 (including Stay Inside)

