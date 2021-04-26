This week on The BV Show: Quinton Brock, Maassai & Nappy Nina

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans.com/Channel66 returns this Thursday (4/29) from 11 AM to 1 PM ET with special guest Quinton Brock. Quinton will be coming on the show to chat with us, and for the episode's musical performance, Quinton will be doing a virtual edition of his Champagne Party with him and his band, plus performances from local rappers Nappy Nina and Maassai.

Since launching his music career in the early/mid 2010s, Quinton has gone from being a member of the rap group Network to making psychedelic, multi-genre music with his brother Jon Bap as The Get Money Squad, to releasing the hip hop/funk-leaning solo album Scooter, to embracing Pixies-esque alt-rock with recent single "To The Moon." The theme of this week's episode is NYC's long history of genre cross-pollination, and we're very excited to discuss this topic with Quinton, who has been breaking down genre barriers at every turn of his career.

Quinton and his band's performance will mark the first-ever performance of "To The Moon," and we'll also be premiering the first listen of Quinton's next single on the show. It'll be your only chance to hear it until it's officially released later this year.

We're also very excited to be hosting performances by Maassai and Nappy Nina, both of whom released albums we love this year: With The Shifts and Double Down, respectively.

As always, the show only airs live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so tune in Thursday (4/29) at 11 AM ET on Vans.com/Channel66 or you'll miss it!