This Week’s Livestreams (Bad Religion, CHAI, Jamila Woods, Dawn Richard, more)

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, June 20

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

A Gig Buddies livestream fundraiser with Mclusky, Willie J Healy, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, and more streams at 1 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic and new indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss New Pagans' The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All at 2 PM ET, LIINES' Stop - Start at 3 PM ET, and Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip's Angles at 4 PM ET.

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Neck Deep, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead streams his Westville Music Bowl shows at 5:30 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Hellfest From Home streams over four days at hellfest.fr, with Jinjer, Ensiferum, Crisix, Tagada Jones, No One Is Innocent, Laura Cox Band, Black Bomb A, Frustration, Sha Ârghot, 7 Weeks, Celeste, Dirty Fonzy, Hangman's Chair, Hexecutor, Horskh, Hrafngrimr, Karras, Loudblast, Pogo Car Crash Control, The Great Old Ones, Worst Doubt, and more.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, June 21

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic and new indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Catenary Wires' Birling Gap at 3 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, June 22

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, June 23

Kristin Hersh appears in conversation with Ian MacKaye about her new memoir, Seeing Sideways, at 7:30 PM ET via Greenlight Bookstore. Register to watch.

Daniel Avery streams "Together in Static" at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, June 24

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Jamila Woods.

Adult Mom streams a release show for their new album Driver at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Girl in Red streams a set on Spotify's streaming series at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Old 97's stream "Alive from Lower Greenville" part 1 at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

CHAI stream a set at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, June 25

The Murlocs stream a virtual release show for Bittersweet Demons at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Virtual Pride celebration Dreamstage airs at 9:30 PM ET with Big Freedia, Trixie Mattel, Dorian Electra, Bratty, and Miz Cracker. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, June 26

Season Two of Bad Religion's Decades streaming series continues today with "The '10s" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Pride celebration Dreamstage airs at 8 PM ET with LP, Dawn Richard, Jake Wesley Rogers, Man on Man and Mercy Bell. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

We've been posting some of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS:

Sunday, June 27

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Jade Bird, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Voivod stream a performance of their fourth album, Dimension Hatröss, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sunday" streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with a Lauren Records takeover, featuring Walter Etc., Diners, Career Woman and Antonioni.

Episode one of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews with Renée Fleming, Beth Morrison, and Paola Prestini, and new music from Holland Andrews, Amyra León, Lido Pimienta, Paola Prestini, Theodosia Roussos and Diana Syrse.

--

Tuesday, June 29

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Cautious Clay, performing live from The Sultan Room in NYC, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, July 1

Wye Oak stream a virtual concert at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, July 2

Freddie Gibbs plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 4

Episode two of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music from Philip Glass, Nico Muhly, Nadia Sirota, Theo Bleckmann, Tanya Tagaq, Paola Prestini, Glenn Kotche and Chris Thile.

--

Tuesday, July 6

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from JPEGMAFIA, performing live from The Lodge Room in LA, followed by a Q&A.

--

Wednesday, July 7

Owen performs his 2020 album The Avalanche in full at 9 PM ET, with string accompaniment. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Thursday, July 8

Jlin performs on The Met Cloisters' Sonic Cloisters series, streaming at 9 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube.

--

Sunday, July 11

Episode three of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with music, art and interviews with Du Yun, Laura Ortman, Kevork Mourad, Anthony Roth Costanzo﻿, OK Miss, Sophia Brous' Lullaby Movement Abraham Brody and JOJO ABOT.

--

Tuesday, July 13

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at on Twitch, with a set from The Vaccines, performing live from Lafayette in London at 3 PM ET, and Bartees Strange, performing live from Union Stage in Washington DC, at 8 PM ET. Each set will be followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, July 15

Mastodon stream their first-ever acoustic performance, Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium, at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Friday, July 16

Anthrax stream a 40th anniversary concert at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 18

Bob Dylan streams a virtual concert, "Shadow Kingdom," at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Episode four of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music and dance from Ellen Reid, Helga Davis, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Samora Pinderhughes, Young People's Chorus of NYC, Angélica Negrón,

Reggie "Reg Roc" Gray, Yuka Honda, J Hoard, Justin Kangmin Kim, Lucia Lucas and more.

--

Saturday, July 24

Day one of virtual festival Splendour XR streams at 10 PM ET, with Khalid, Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Band of Horses, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, Pond, Tayla PArx, The Chats, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 25

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Creeper, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Episode five of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music from Chris Grymes, Joan Tower, Tania León, Terry Riley, the Choir of Trinity Wall Street,

George Crumb, Meredith Monk, Tazwell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori, John Zorn,

Nels Cline and Julian Lage, Ryuichi Sakamoto and more.

Day two of virtual festival Splendour XR streams at 10 PM ET, with Charli XCX, Grimes, The Avalanches, Of Monsters and Men, Kaytranada, Jungle, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and the Sniffers, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 1

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Orla Gartland, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Episode six of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music from Damian Woetzel, Kyle Abraham, Delune, Joel Ross, Conrad Tao, Molly Joyce, Amy Hall Garner, Angélica Negrón, Joan La Barbara and Allison Loggins-Hull.

--

Sunday, August 8

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from The Snuts, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

José González streams the world premiere of the Local Valley world tour today.Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 18

The Zombies stream a virtual concert from Abbey Road Studios at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.