This Week’s Livestreams (Brockhampton, OSEES, Whitney, Bat for Lashes, more)

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 4/4 - Saturday, 4/10):

Sunday, April 4

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Snuts' W.L. at 2 PM ET, Gary Moore's Still Got The Blues at 3 PM ET, and Du Blonde's Homecoming at 4 PM ET.

Dionne Warwick streams an Easter show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Episode two of highwayyy's virtual variety show streams at 7 PM ET on The Alternative's YouTube with Maddie from World's Greatest Dad as "the Ghost of Music Presdent," a "24-Hour Randomized Build-a-Band" with members of The Summit Shack Crew, Pink Navel, Farseek, and more, cooking tutorials with Anika Pyle, Hit Like a Girl, and GILT, "Angry Grrrl Music of the Indie Rock Persuasion Condensed" ft. Jhariah.

The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire face off in a Verzuz battle on Instagram and Triller.

--

Monday, April 5

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Cathal Coughlan's Song Of Co-Aklan at 3 PM ET, and Dry Cleaning's New Long Leg at 5 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

--

Tuesday, April 6

Rufus Wainwright is streaming two of his shows from City Winery NYC's reopening. Tonight's airs at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Richard Thompson and Elvis Costello stream a live conversation at 8 PM ET via Montclair Literary Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, April 7

Weakened Friends and Marquis Lavoie perform on Bowery Presents' streaming series on Boston Landing's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Rufus Wainwright is streaming two of his shows from City Winery NYC's reopening. Tonight's airs at 9:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 8

Chad VanGaalen streams a performance from his studio at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Night one of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Roy Ayers, Phony Ppl, and Nikara Presents Black Wall Street. Tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Blu DeTiger.

Grouplove stream volume 2 of their "This is This Moment" monthly livestream series at 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, April 9

Mary Lattimore streams a performance "in response to works by French Impressionist artist Claude Monet" at The Art Institute of Chicago at 1 PM ET. RSVP to watch.

Glasvegas stream a performance at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Bat for Lashes performs a stripped down set from her home in Los Angeles, streaming at 3 PM ET and 11 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Protect Live Music, a livestream benefit for the National Independent Venue Association, streams over two days on Consequence09`o at 6 PM ET, with Alex Lahey, Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus, Anjimile, Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound), Beach Bunny, Becca Mancari, Black Country New Road, Brian Fallon, Cloud Nothings, Dawes, Deep Sea Diver, Dirty Projectors, Patterson Hood, Fontaines DC, Ian Sweet, Julien Baker, Lady Lamb, Lucero, Manchester Orchestra, The Melvins, Perfume Genius, Portugal. The Man, PUP, Real Estate, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sarah Jarosz, Silver Synthetic, Sinkane, Slothurst, Songhoy Blues, Britt Daniel, Squirrel Flower, Thao Nguyen, White Reaper, and more.

Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals stream "A Vulgar Display of Pantera" at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Night two of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Meshell Ndegeocello, Keyon Harrold, and Justin Hicks. Tickets are on sale now.

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Anna St. Louis, Jensen McRae, Kronos Quartet, Kyp Malone, Marcus Mumford, Puddles the Clown, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Cults' performance on Le Poisson Rouge's streaming series is airing again at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Tasha and Kiwicha perform from The Hideout at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Whitney stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Jason Lytle of Grandaddy streams a solo set, "In a Trance and Wandering Around," at 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Brockhampton stream an album release show from Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, featuring special guests and album contributors, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Alela Diane streams a set from the Map Room studio Portland's Holocene at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Minecraft benefit Galactic Federation of Musicians and Allied Workers streams over two days in the game and on YouTube with Eve 6, Thursday, Ted Leo, Backxwash, Julia Holter, Kimya Dawson, Mary Lattimore, Palberta, Pictureplane, Xenia Rubinos, Vockah Redu and more. More information on accessing the in-game multiplayer server on netherrap.com.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, April 10

U2 are streaming an archival concert series, U2: The Virtual Road, on YouTube. Today you can watch their December 2016 show from Paris at 2:30 PM ET, with a new opening set from Feu! Chatterton.

Set Break, a livestream event to "support mental health in the music industry," streams at 4 PM ET on Relix's Twitch, with Alanis Morissette, Ben Folds, Black Pumas, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Dawes, Leon Bridges, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, Anders Osborne, Deer Tick, Langhorne Slim, Nicki Bluhm & Nicole Atkins, and more.

Protect Live Music, a livestream benefit for the National Independent Venue Association, streams over two days on Consequence at 6 PM ET, with Alex Lahey, Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus, Anjimile, Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound), Beach Bunny, Becca Mancari, Black Country New Road, Brian Fallon, Cloud Nothings, Dawes, Deep Sea Diver, Dirty Projectors, Patterson Hood, Fontaines DC, Ian Sweet, Julien Baker, Lady Lamb, Lucero, Manchester Orchestra, The Melvins, Perfume Genius, Portugal. The Man, PUP, Real Estate, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sarah Jarosz, Silver Synthetic, Sinkane, Slothurst, Songhoy Blues, Britt Daniel, Squirrel Flower, Thao Nguyen, White Reaper, and more.

Columbus hardcore band En Love, who released the killer Love Will Drown The Nest EP last year, will do a livestream on hate5six from NJ's Landmine studios at 7 PM ET. It'll be archived to rewatch after it premieres, and there's a bonus encore/interview available to hate5six Patreon subscribers. More info here.

Night three of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Robert Glasper, Nate Smith x Van Hunt, and MAE.SUN. Tickets are on sale now.

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Land of Talk stream a virtual concert for Théâtre Plaza's Rock Le Plaza series at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

OSEES stream a full-band set, 'Levitation Sessions II,' at 8 PM ET. They're promising a "handful of never-before-played-live tunes & some new surprises," and tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck celebrate the first anniversary of their sophomore album World's Strongest Dog with a livestream, Q&A, and merch raffle at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Devine's performance on Le Poisson Rouge's livestream series airs again at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Ohmme stream a performance at Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Minecraft benefit Galactic Federation of Musicians and Allied Workers streams over two days in the game and on YouTube with Eve 6, Thursday, Ted Leo, Backxwash, Julia Holter, Kimya Dawson, Mary Lattimore, Palberta, Pictureplane, Xenia Rubinos, Vockah Redu and more. More information on accessing the in-game multiplayer server on netherrap.com.

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, April 11

Prophets over Profits stream a fundraiser for local activists impacted by the pandemic at 6 PM ET on popdonate.com and vspace.live, with Lion Babe, Kat Cunning, Lena Hall and more.

The Alternative's Streaming Sunday series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with a Lost & Found Takeover featuring Harmony Woods, Yasmin Nur, Frances Grove, and Pictoria Vark.

The first show of The Decemberists' 20th anniversary livestream series airs at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird streams a performance with his old Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmate Jimbo Mathus at 8 PM ET on Sessions Live. Tickets are on sale now.

Kimbra's performance on the Le Poisson Rouge streaming series airs again at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, April 14

The Little Kids Rock virtual benefit streams at 7 PM ET with James Hetfield of Metallica, Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, Jack Black, Todd Rundgren, Carlos Santana, Jade Bird, and more. Register to watch.

--

Thursday, April 15

Yumi Zouma stream "Live at Hackney Studios" at 3 PM ET and 11 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The best of Michael Dorf's "The Music Of" shows from 2004-2020 streams at 8 PM ET with archival footage of Glen Hansard, Patti Smith, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Keb' Mo', Rosanne Cash, The Mountain Goats, Martin Sexton, Joseph Arthur, Bettye Lavette and more. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Marc Rebillet.

Vanity Fair's Cocktail Hour continues at 7 PM ET with a "Game Night: Trivia Challenge," featuring Haim versus The Lonely Island. Tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, April 16

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Emily Kokal of Warpaint, Fruit Bats, John Vanderslice, Klara Soderberg of First Aid Kit, The War and Treaty, Twain, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Town Hall streams Judy Collins' February 2021 recreation of her 1964 Town Hall debut at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 9 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Weezer perform their most recent album OK Human in full, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, from Walt Disney Concert Hall at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Portugal. The Man stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

Life of Agony's new documentary, The Sound of Scars, streams for two weeks, starting today, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 17

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 7 AM ET and 4 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Puscifer stream "Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer" at 5 PM ET. They'll perform 2016's Money $hot in its entirety from Los Angeles' Mayan Theater, and Maynard James Keenan says, "in this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest. As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter." Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Pile stream an 11 year anniversary show for Magic Isn't Real at 5 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The Triller Fight Club boxing league broadcasts a pay-per-view Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight at 9 PM ET, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and Mt. Westmore, the new rap supergroup of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40. Tickets are on sale now.

HAIM stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Sunday, April 18

The second show of The Decemberists' 20th anniversary livestream series airs at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Ani DiFranco streams Revolutionary Love Live at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Tuesday, April 20

Cypress Hill stream "the world's largest smoke session and performance" from the Roxy in Los Angeles at 7:20 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Redman and Method Man face off on a special 4/20 Verzuz battle on Instagram and Triller.

--

Wednesday, April 21

Anjimile and Sad13 perform on Bowery Presents' streaming series on Boston Landing's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Iggy Pop's 2019 Sydney Opera House show streams on his 74th birthday at a variety of different times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Tame Impala celebrate the 10th anniversary of InnerSpaker by playing it in full from the Wave House in Western Australia. The virtual concert airs at various times for different time zones, including 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 22

A Walter Lure Memorial Celebration taped at Bowery Electric streams at 7 PM ET, with Clem Burke, Glen Matlock, Jayne County, Legs McNeil, Sami Yaffa, Frank Infante, Jesse Malin, Howie Pyro, Bob Gruen, Ivan Julian, Smutty Smith, Levi Dexter, Mick Rossi, Billy (Stark) Stone, Philippe Marcade, Cynthia Ross, William Luhr, Donna Destri, Marco Pironi, Sam Hariss, Chuck Bones, Barry Ryan, Winky Philips, Charlie Pickett, JF Vergel, Matt Langone, Joe Rizzo, Takanori (EZ) Cho Ichiuji, Takto Nakai, Danny Ray, Shige Matsumoto and Barry Apfel. Tickets are on sale now.

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their first album, Let Live & Let Ghosts from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Hamilton Leithauser.

A new documentary, The Who Sell Out, streams at 9 PM ET on YouTube and nugs.net.

--

Friday, April 23

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Brandi Carlile, Buck Meek, Burnt Sugar Arkestra Chamber, Caitlin Rose, Jess Williamson, Molly Sarle, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 24

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play Infinite Arms in full at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

KORN stream an "immersive concert experience" from the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-In Experience at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch the trailer below.

Ty Segall's Fuzz stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

METZ stream a set from Lee's Palace at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 25

Neil Patrick Harris hosts the virtual edition of Elton John's annual Oscars pre-party, featuring a performance from Dua Lipa, streaming at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The third show of The Decemberists' 20th anniversary livestream series airs at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 29

Austra streams a solo acoustic performance from Roy Thomson Hall at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Duos, a "celebration of music and literature" featuring music from Japanese Breakfast, Sasami, Nat Baldwin, and more, along with Brandon Taylor, Andrew Gibson, Donika Kelly, Kiese Laymon, Gina Nutt and Chuy Renteria, streams over Thursday and Friday at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Johanna Warren and Josh Hines perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Dreamer Boy.

BrooklynVegan presents Ratboys' 10th anniversary livestream, airing at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now, and you can also enter to win a pass - we're giving away two!

--

Friday, April 30

Decibel celebrate their 200th issue with a livestream featuring Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous, and Wake, streaming at 8 PM ET on decibelmagazine.com.

Duos, a "celebration of music and literature" featuring music from Japanese Breakfast, Sasami, Nat Baldwin, and more, along with Brandon Taylor, Andrew Gibson, Donika Kelly, Kiese Laymon, Gina Nutt and Chuy Renteria, streams over Thursday and Friday at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Adrianne Lenker, A.O. Gerber, Cassandra Jenkins, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joanna Sternberg, Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Sam Amidon, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 1

Devin Townsend performs his 1997 solo album Ocean Machine: Biomech at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Dinosaur Jr. stream a show from the Sinclair in Boston at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 8

'90s R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape will go head to head in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram and Triller.

--

Sunday, May 9

Dionne Warwick streams a Mother's Day show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 15

NNAMDÏ streams a one year anniversary performance for Brat from Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, May 20

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their second album, Everything Under the Sun from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Glastonbury Festival is streaming "Live at Worthy Farm," featuring performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and more, filmed onsite at Worthy Farm. It airs at various times for different time zones, including 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

--

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

--

Saturday, June 19

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.