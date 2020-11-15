This Week’s Livestreams (Bruce Springsteen, Brian Eno, Burna Boy, Sylvan Esso, Mac DeMarco, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 11/13 at 5:06 PM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 11/15 - Saturday, 11/21):

Sunday, November 15

Virtual Le Guess Who? edition LGW ON streams starting at 12 AM ET on leguesswho.com, featuring King Khan's We Not I - Tarot Telethon, Mount Eerie's favorite YouTube videos, reports from other continents, screenings of Daughters of Darkness and The Saragossa Manuscript (curated by John Dwyer), and Train Journey to the Norwegian Arctic Circle, WINTER (curated by Phil Elverum), previously unseen footage of Circuit des Yeux (presenting 'Reaching for Indigo: Gaia Infinitus'), and more.

Bang on a Can's OneBeat Marathon streams at 12 PM ET on live.bangonacan.org, with Alexander Arkhincheev, Amir ElSaffar, Dumama + Kechou feat. Hunterchee, Jinda Kanjo, Tiga Trio, Kyungso Park, Dahlak Brathwaite, Meng Xi + Jess Tsang +Amy Garapic, Shruti Bhave, LADAMA, Asantewa, Samah Boulmona, Anna RG, Peni Candra Rini, Mustelide, Aurora Nealand, Johanna Amaya Conejo, and Biodun Kuti + Mark Stewart.

ARTE Concert Festival streams new and archived performances from London Grammar, Helena Deland, Patrick Watson, and more starting at 1 PM ET on arte.tv.

The Streets stream None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Live Alive at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Waterboys' Room To Roam at 4 PM ET and Hello Forever's Whatever It Is at 5 PM ET.

Hollis Brown streams "50 Years of Getting Loaded - a tribute to The Velvet Underground" at 7 PM ET. RSVP to watch.

SOS Booking talk with Aaron Bedard of Bane, and stream a performance from Dead Heat, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Portrait People, Antonioni, Arcadia Grey and The Weak Days.

Direct Hit! stream a free, full band show on YouTube at 8 PM ET.

Punch Brothers stream "Live from Blackbird," from Nashville's Blackbird Studio, at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, November 16

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Kathryn Williams' Little Black Numbers at 4 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, November 17

Sylvan Esso's second "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "To You," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Heartless Bastards stream a stripped-down trio set for Jam in the Van's Speakeasy Sessions at 10:15 ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 18

Molchat Doma performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Brian Eno appears in conversation with Miranda Sawyer at 2 PM ET on Zoom, and tickets are on sale now.



Burna Boy streams "Live from London" from O2 Academy Brixton at 3 PM ET on MelodyVR, and tickets are on sale now.

Major Lazer stream a set on oculus.com at 6 PM ET.

"Venture into Cures" streams at 8 PM ET on YouTube, Facebook, and ventureintocures.org, featuring Eddie and Jill Vedder, Alessia Cara, Bradley Cooper, Judd Apatow, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Glen Hansard, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Keb' Mo', Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Willie Nelson, Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger and more.



Petite League perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

The virtual Stand Up for Heroes benefit streams at 9 PM ET on Facebook, TikTok, ABC News Live, and standup.bobwoodrufffoundation.org, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Sheryl Crow, Ray Romano, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Scialfa, Iliza Shlesinger and more.

Denzel Curry streams a full band show, "Live from the Abyss," at 9 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.k

Deeper perform from Chicago's The Hideout at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Major Lazer play a VR show in the Venues app on Oculus Quest at 9 PM ET.

Patterson Hood streams a show at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 19

Ohio screamo band For Your Health will perform live on hate5six from Landmine Studios in New Jersey on 11/19 at 6 PM ET. They're promising to debut new songs from their upcoming album In Spite Of and give away merch, and it's totally free to watch. More info at hate5six.

Soccer Mommy stream a full band show at 7 PM ET on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Slumber Party, "a panel on re-centering the music community in underrepresented times," streams at 7 PM ET, featuring a performance from Pom Pom Squad and a conversation with Alex Lichtenauer of Get Better Records, Jeanette Wall of City Slang, BrooklynVegan contributing photographer and freelance photo editor Edwina Hay, and Faye Orlove of Junior High LA. RSVP to attend.

Geese perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 7 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 3, "Bob's Back Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan Songs" Tickets are on sale now.

T.I. and Jeezy face off in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Marissa Nadler and Hilary Woods perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" kicks off at 9 PM ET with "Live from C-Boys," streaming from Austin's Continental Club and featuring the "best of" Doe's solo catalog plus Knitters and X songs. Tickets are on sale now.

Lil Yachty streams "The Night is Young" at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 20

The November edition of monthly benefit series Slay at Home streams at 3 PM ET on Metal Injection's YouTube, with performances from Déluge, Dvne, Rebel Wizard, Howling Giant, Paladin, Capra, Lost Symphony, and Nitesoil with Trevor Strnad and Jessica Pimentel, and cover collaborations with members of Carcass, Testament, Megadeth, Red Fang, Suicidal Tendencies, Revocation, Abysmal Dawn, and The Black Dahlia Murder.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Mac DeMarco plays a virtual concert for M for Montreal at 7 PM ET , and tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with american poetry club, Teenage Halloween, Biitchseat, and Cartalk.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Jewel streams a performance of her classic 1995 debut Pieces of You at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Smut and Hypoluxo perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Local H perform on Audiotree at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, November 21

Dan Mangan streams a cover show at 3 PM ET on Zoom, and tickets are on sale now.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET with a set from Leon Vynehall. Ticket link TBA.

Ragas Live Festival 2020 streams over 24 hours, starting at 7 PM ET, on live.pioneerworks.org, featuring Terry Riley, Toumani Diabate, Zakir Hussain, Betsayda Machado and many more.

Christelle Bofale, Kare Jackson, Vonne, and Kendra Sells perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Elliot Moss perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, November 22

Boy George and Culture Club stream "Rainbow in the Dark: A Global Stream" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with TV's Norm, Highnoon, Gully Boys and Mike Huguenor.

SOS Booking talk with Randy Bradbury, and stream a performance from ACxDC, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Punch Brothers stream "Live from Blackbird," from Nashville's Blackbird Studio, at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Bellows perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 23

Fontaines D.C. stream an interactive show from O2 Academy Brixton on MelodyVR at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Healing, Music Heals International's 6th annual benefit show, streams at 9 PM ET on nugs.tv, featuring Lukas Nelson, Bob Weir, Paul Beaubrun, Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz, and more.

--

Tuesday, November 24

Mamalarky, Sour Widows, and Black Ends perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 25

Terror celebrate the tenth anniversary of Keepers of the Faith with a streamed set at 6 PM ET, and an opening set from DARE. Tickets are on sale now.

Phil Anselmo's gothy band En Minor will do an "eight-camera, cinematic" livestream from the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans at 7 PM ET. Tickets and more info here.

Patterson Hood hosts a Drive-By Truckers Variety Show, featuring performances from all five members, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 26

Nick Cave, Mick Harvey, and Blixa Bargeld stream a live listen-along to Murder Ballads at chat on Nick's Bad Seed TeeVee on YouTube at 5 AM ET.



--

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mary Chapin Carpenter plays a solo show to an empty Filene Center at Vienna, VA's Wolf Trap at 8 PM ET. "Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap," she says. "I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven’t done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert—which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release—will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter." Tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Dua Lipa is playing a virtual concert, "Studio 2054," at 9 PM ET as part of American Express' "Unstaged " series. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30.

Swingin' Utters are streaming a full show live from The Ivy Room at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Face to Face are playing their first three albums during three Thanksgiving weekend livestreams, with special guests Jim Lindberg of Pennywise, Nate Maxwell of Flogging Molly, Spike Slawson of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Jason Cruz of Strung Out, Jason DeVore of Authority Zero and Sharpshock. Tickets go on sale 11/7 at 1 PM, ticket link TBA.

--

Saturday, November 28

Sophia stream a "living-room" show from Berlin at 2 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Mary Chapin Carpenter played a solo show to an empty Filene Center at Vienna, VA's Wolf Trap; this rebroadcast streams at 3 PM ET. "Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap," she says. "I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven’t done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert—which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release—will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter." Tickets are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Soft Kill stream a release show for Dead Kids, R.I.P. City at 6 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dinosaur Jr. stream "Live & Alone From Look Park" at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Face to Face are playing their first three albums during three Thanksgiving weekend livestreams, with special guests Jim Lindberg of Pennywise, Nate Maxwell of Flogging Molly, Spike Slawson of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Jason Cruz of Strung Out, Jason DeVore of Authority Zero and Sharpshock. Tickets go on sale 11/7 at 1 PM, ticket link TBA.

--

Sunday, November 29

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Riverby, A Day Without Love, Mobina Galore and Record Setter.

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

Face to Face are playing their first three albums during three Thanksgiving weekend livestreams, with special guests Jim Lindberg of Pennywise, Nate Maxwell of Flogging Molly, Spike Slawson of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Jason Cruz of Strung Out, Jason DeVore of Authority Zero and Sharpshock. Tickets go on sale 11/7 at 1 PM, ticket link TBA.

--

Tuesday, December 1

Weeping Icon perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 2

Kaye, Raia Was, and mmeadows perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 3

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 4, "Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics." Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady kick off their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Yuna streams a show from the aquarium in Kuala Lumpus, Malaysia at 9 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 4

The Hold Steady continue their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

The Jen Kirkman Dysfunctional Xmas Show streams at 9 PM ET on On Location Live, and tickets are on sale now.

Sadistik streams a set on Noonchorus at 10 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 5

The Hold Steady wrap up their Massive Nights livestreams at 5 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Liam Gallagher streams a set from a barge on the River Thames on MelodyVR at 8 PM ET. "I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time," he says. Tickets go on sale 11/13.

Darlene Love streams a "Love for the Holidays" show from Sony Hall at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lindsey Buckingham streams a show at 8:30 PM ET, his first public performance since undergoing heart surgery in 2019. Tickets go on sale 11/13 at 10 AM ET.

Darkest Hour stream their Live at the Black Cat 2020 isolation concert, along with a new set from Misery Signals at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison McFerrin streams an Apollo Music Cafe set at 9 PM ET on apollotheater.org. Tickets are on sale now.

The Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital benefit, SMooCH, streams at 10:30 PM ET on YouTube with Redd Kross, DeVotchKa, Dude York and, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

--

Sunday, December 6

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball streams on CWTV.com at 9 PM ET, featuring Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and more.

Parquet Courts are playing a 10th Anniversary show from Pioneer Works at 10 PM ET: "Ten years ago, our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually." The event will also feature "rare archival footage," new interviews, and more. Tickets, including bundles with exclusive t-shirts, are on sale.

--

Friday, December 11

The Lawrence Arms War on X-Mas holiday special streams at 8 PM ET, featuring acoustic performances from Brendan Kelly, Chris McCaughan, and Neil Hennessy of Lawrence Arms, and guest appearances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and blink-182, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, Lauren Denitzio of Worriers, Kyle Kinane, Sam Russo, Sincere Engineer and more. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

M. Ward is streaming a full band release show for his new Billie Holiday covers album, Think of Spring, from Aladdin Theatre at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

311 perform Grassroots at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Saturday, December 12

Joe Walsh and friends present VetsAid, streaming at 6 PM ET on Veeps, featuring Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, James Hetfield of Metallica, Jon Bon Jovi, Drew Carey, Alice Cooper, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Darryl Hall, Jewel, Willie Nelson, Josh Ritter, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 13

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert streams at 8 PM ET, featuring the cast of the musical. Tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird is streaming a virtual edition of his annual "Gezelligheid" holiday shows, focusing mainly on instrumental violin pieces, at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson continues his ongoing livestream series with a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" continues at 9 PM ET with "Live from Arlyn Studios," featuring new material. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Saturday, December 19

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Bailen stream a holiday show, "How the Grinch Stole 2020," from an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Riz Ahmed is streaming a performance of The Long Goodbye, time and ticket information TBA.

--

Sunday, December 20

Kindergarten, Despina, Ma Sha, Ayesha, and Drummy perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Johanna Warren streams a "Winter Solstice Livestream Concert" at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 31

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

New Year's Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 streams at starting at 8 PM local time at 27 time zones across the world, featuring Diplo, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Boyz Noize, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Tchami and more. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

--

Friday, January 8

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.