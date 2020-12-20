This Week’s Livestreams (Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa, Bob Weir, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 12/18 at 6:54 PM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 12/20 - Saturday, 12/26):

Sunday, December 20

Enslaved are streaming all three parts of the "Cinematic Summer Tour" at 2 PM ET on YouTube.

Rufus, Martha, and Lucy Wainwright's "A Not So Silent Night - Virtually Together" streams at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Liz Lawrence's Pity Party at 3 PM ET and Liam Frost's We Ain't Got No Money, Honey, but We Got Rain at 4 PM ET.

Twin Temple stream "A Magical Tale of Krampus Night," filmed with puppets at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Kindergarten, Despina, Ma Sha, Ayesha, and Drummy perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Chris Thile and Aoife O'Donovan stream "Wassail," a holiday show, at 6 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore perform on Atlas Obscura's Rogue Routes from Camp Colton in Oregon, on atlasobscura.com/rogue at 7 PM ET.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Ogbert The Nerd, Artisan P, Baseball Dad, and Easy Sleeper.

A benefit for Wonderville streams at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with performances from Mutual Benefit, Weeping Icon and Babay Jicks and the Ghoul Fiends.

Johanna Warren streams a "Winter Solstice Livestream Concert" at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays a solo holiday at show at8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.



Suzanne Vega's October livestream from Blue Note Jazz Club airs again at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, December 21

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Paul McCartney's

McCartney III at 3 PM ET.

"Stand with Teachers," a virtual benefit for Steven Van Zandt's TeachRock organization, streams at 8 PM ET with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Eddie Vedder and Margo Price, and appearances by Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Whoopi Goldberg, Belle Mel, Tom Morello, Edward Norton, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Twin Temple stream "A Magical Tale of Krampus Night," filmed with puppets at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

The Ally Coalition's Talent Show streams at 9 PM ET on Twitch, with Sleater-Kinney, St. Vincent, Big Red Machine, Lana Del Rey, Spoon, Brittany Howard, Tierra Whack, The Chicks, Rufus Wainwright, Andrew Dost, Hayley Williams, Wallows, Bleachers and more.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a solo acoustic show from St. Ann & The Holy Trinity in Brooklyn, "A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream," at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, December 22

Metal Injection's monthly benefit series Slay at Home continues at 3 PM ET on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWRQqLw1mN4">YouTube, with performances from False Gods, Hull, Jonathan Hultén, Knoll, Labirinto, Horseburner, Future Usses, Loss Becomes and Fire in the Distance, and cover collaborations with members of Type O Negative, Suicide Silence, Mutoid Man, Testament, Darkest Hour, Incite, Fit for an Autopsy, Candiria, Spylacopa, Moon Tooth, Silvertomb, Black Crown Initiate, Abysmal Dawn, and more.

Jesse Malin streams a virtual holiday party at 7 PM ET, including a full band performance of The Rolling Stone's Goat's Head Soup and special guests including Bootsy Collins, Suzi Gardner of L7, Lenny Kaye, Brian Fallon, Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, Willie Neil, Low Cut Connie, Butch Walker, Nicole Atkins, Laura Cantrell, Jimmy G, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Grace Potter streams "Twilight Hour," a holiday-themed show from home, at 8 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Dua Lipa plays a virtual show at 9 PM ET on live.pandora.com.

Papa M is streaming a concert film filmed at The Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, where he plays songs from Whatever, Mortal and Scream With Me, as well as two new covers. It streams at 11 PM ET on Seated, and tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, December 23

Chilly Gonzales streams "A very chilly christmas special," featuring Feist and Jarvis Cocker, at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, and 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" virtual series continues at 7 PM ET with "An Eve Eve Event" featuring Queen of Jeans, Squirrel Flower, Clever Girls, and Long Neck. RSVP to watch.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Tennis stream an intimate duo set, "Solo: In The Void," at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Blind Boys of Alabama stream a Christmas show from City Winery Atlanta at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Phantom Planet stream a show from the Lodge Room in LA at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, December 24

The Fest stream a Christmas Eve Festmas Holiday Special at 7 PM ET on Social Distance Party on Twitch, with Shawna Potter from War on Women, Catbite, Chris Gethard, Slingshot Dakota, Mikey Erg, Sarchasm, Spike Slawson from Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Two Minutes to Late Night, Jon Snodgrass, Broadway Calls, Woolbright, Little Teeth, Kill Lincoln, Eradicator, Timeshares, Makewar, Get Married, Billy Liar, Cold Wrecks, We are the Union, Dead Bars, and Answering Machine.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, December 25

Aoife Nessa Frances streams a full band live concert film at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, December 26

Exhumed stream a virtual concert, "Goreified At The Grind Guignol," starting at 3:01 AM. Tickets are on sale now.

Georgia Comes Alive, a benefit supporting voter advocacy for the Georgia senate runoff elections, streams at 3 PM ET with Bob Weir, Portugal. The Man, Diplo, Dave Matthews, Ben Folds, Big Freedia, Blind Boys of Alabama, Grate Potter, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and the Bangas, Warren Haynes, Los Lobos, The Soul Rebels, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and more. Donate to watch.

La Luz stream a virtual show, "Live from the Black Hole!" at 4 PM ET and 11 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '00s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including two today, at 7:30 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, December 27

The 16th annual Yule Ball, a benefit for the Harry Potter Alliance, streams at 4 PM ET with Harry and the Potters, Kimya Dawson, Tonks and the Aurors, Lauren Fairweather, The Mudbloods, The Lovegoods, The Whomping Willows, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including one today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, December 28

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including one today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 29

"Christmas at the Windmill," a benefit for London music venue the Windmill Brixton, streams at 2:30 PM ET, with Black Midi, Squid, Tiña, Sweat, Lobby, Kae Tempest, La Roux and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday stream a virtual holiday show with special guests Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Norman Bannon (Texas Is The Reason), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), and opening sets from Bartees Strange and Jim Ward (Sparta/At the Drive In) at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 30

The Dandy Warhols celebrate the 20th anniversary of 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia with a virtual show, streaming at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Patti Smith is taking her annual birthday concert virtual with a full band stream at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

The Starting Line are playing Direction in full at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 31

KISS are streaming their "biggest concert ever" from Dubai at 12 PM ET, with a live audience and "numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display." Tickets are on sale now.

Melvins stream "Melvins TV: Volume 1, New Year's Evil," featuring five songs, interviews, and extras, at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming pair of New Year's Eve "Working it Out Worldwide" virtual standup shows, at 4:30 PM ET and 6:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

New Years Queens, a virtual drag event, streams for 11 hours starting at 6 PM ET, hosted by Miz Cracker, Peppermint, Alaska, Bob The Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel and Katya, and featuring BenDeLaCreme, Boulet Brothers, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj , Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, BeBe Zahara Benet, Sharon Needles, and Trinity The Tuck. Tickets are on sale now.

Making Time and Primavera Sound stream a virtual New Year's Eve show, Fuck 2020, at 7 PM in various time zones, with Daniel Avery, Dave P, DJ Nobu, Jessy Lanz, John Talabot, Lena Willikens B2B BSS, Moor Mother, Shanti Celeste, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

New Year's Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 streams at starting at 8 PM local time at 27 time zones across the world, featuring Diplo, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Boyz Noize, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Tchami and more. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top streams his annual Jungle Show from Atone's in Austin, featuring Jimmie Vaughan, Chris Layton, Sue Foley, and Mike Flanigin, at 8 PM in various time zones. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ring in the new year with a virtual concert, streaming from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

"A Very Devo NYE" streams at 9 PM ET featuring a virtual wine tasting and Q&A with Gerald Casale, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros stream a set from TRI Studios in San Rafael at 10 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

"Hello 2021," a virtual New Year's Eve event from YouTube Originals, streams at 10:30 PM ET on YouTube, featuring Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G, and Kane Brown.

Post Malone, Steve Aoki and more perform at 10:30 PM ET on budlight.com/nye.

--

Friday, January 1

Rebuilder host a virtual New Year's Day show featuring Catbite, Wolf-Face, Dylan Slocum from Spanish Love Songs, Sharkie, Matt Spence and Pismo Beach Disaster, at 3:30 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

NOFX are playing Punk in Drublic in full from Fat Mike's backyard at 4 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Big Freedia streams a "Three Cities Musical Tour" at 8 PM ET on Oculus Venues.

--

Saturday, January 2

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '10s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Trevor Peres of Obituary has co-founded a livestream production company, Dark Forces Live. Their first event features Internal Bleeding, streaming at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, January 5

iVoted Festival Georgia features Algiers, Drive-By Truckers, Kate Pierson of The B-52's, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Coathangers, and more. RSVP to watch.

--

Thursday, January 7

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 1 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, January 8

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Now, Now stream a 2017 Chicago show at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bowie and Edna Walsh's musical Lazarus streams tonight at various times for different timezones, including 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 9

A reception for Joan Baez's new solo show of portraits, "Mischief Makers 2," which doubles as a celebration of her 80th birthday, streams at 8:30 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Sleaford Mods stream a virtual show from The Village Underground, "The Demise of Planet X," at 9 PM in various time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bowie and Edna Walsh's musical Lazarus streams tonight at various times for different timezones, including 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bowie and Edna Walsh's musical Lazarus streams tonight at various times for different timezones, including 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sudan Archives, GZA, and Quintron's Weather Warlock perform on Atlas Obscura's Rogue Routes from Joshua Tree, on atlasobscura.com/rogue at 7 PM ET.

--

Monday, January 11

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Austin stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Tuesday, January 12

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Chicago stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Wednesday, January 13

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Philadelphia stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Thursday, January 14

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Brooklyn stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Shame stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

globalFEST wraps up today, streaming NPR's YouTube and hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Friday, January 15

Jimmy Eat World play Surviving in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Washington DC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Starting Line are playing Based On A True Story in full at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 16

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric show from Brighton at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Los Angeles stop, streaming at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Today is the Oxford, UK stop, streaming at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 21

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Berlin and streams at 2 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Arlo Parks streams a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 22

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for London and streams at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Saturday, January 23

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Tonight's show is for New York and streams at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Tuesday, January 26

Anna B Savage perform at 4 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 27

Goat Girl stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 28

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Sydney and streams at 5 AM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO '21 streams at 9 PM ET on LiveXLive, with Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Coldplay, The Killers, Muse, Weezer, Cage the Elephant and more.

--

Friday, January 29

Jimmy Eat World play Futures in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for São Paulo and streams at 6 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The Starting Line are playing The Best Of in full at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 30

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Stockholm and streams at 2 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The SF Sketchfest's virtual Festpocalypse streams at 8 PM ET, with The Kids in the Hall, The State, Bob Odenkirk & David Cross of Mr. Show, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Tenderloins, The Black Version, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Mystery Science Theater 3000 offshoot Rifftrax, Patton Oswalt, Paget Brewster, Ron Funches, Eddie Izzard, Weird "Al" Yankovic, Paul F Tompkins, Jane Lynch, Doug Benson, Kumail Nanjiani, Christopher Guest, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Todd Barry, Joel Kim Booster, Noel Fielding, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Firestone, Dave Hill, Rhett Miller, Bill Frisell, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 5

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Thursday, February 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Judy Collins recreates her 1964 concert at NYC's Town Hall at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/1 at 12 PM ET.

--

Saturday, February 13

Mogwai stream a release show for their new album, As the Love Continues, at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Food for Love features Alejandro Escovedo, David Byrne, Inara George, Jackson Browne, John Doe, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Steve Earle, The Chicks and more, benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. More details still to come.

--

Sunday, February 14

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Buffalo, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Albany, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, February 17

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of NYC, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 18

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 2 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 19

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs Take All My Loves at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Virginia Beach, VA and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 20

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Pittsburgh, PA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 21

Jimmy Eat World play Clarity in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 23

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 25

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

--

Sunday, February 28

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 4

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 6

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 7

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 13

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.