This Week’s Livestreams (Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Iceage, Lucius, Sylvan Esso, more)

LAST UPDATED: 5/16 at 3 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 5/16 - Saturday, 5/22):

Sunday, May 16

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Set Break, a virtual event that streamed in April to "support mental health in the music industry" with Alanis Morissette, Ben Folds, Black Pumas, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Dawes, Leon Bridges, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, Anders Osborne, Deer Tick, Langhorne Slim, Nicki Bluhm & Nicole Atkins, and more, airs again at 2 PM ET on fans.live.

Lagwagon celebrate May 16 by performing Let's Talk About Feelings in full at 3 PM ET (tickets) and 9 PM ET (tickets).

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Friendly Fires' Pala at 3 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, May 17

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

--

Tuesday, May 18

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Paul Weller's Fat Pop (Volume 1) at 3 PM ET.

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Two Feet, performing live from The Lodge Room in LA, followed by a Q&A.

--

Wednesday, May 19

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

--

Thursday, May 20

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Michael Brun.

Haley Heyndercikx streams a set, Live from the Laurelthirst, at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their second album, Everything Under the Sun from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual tribute to Bob Dylan, "May Your Song Always Be Sung," streams at 8 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube with Richard Barone, Bill Frisell, Jeffrey Gaines, Amy Helm, Robyn Hitchcock, Lucy Kaplansky, The Kennedys, Mary Lee Kortes, Bettye LaVette, Nils Lofgren, Low Cut Connie, James Maddock, Willie Nile, Zara Phillips, Emma Swift, Richard Thompson, and Dan Wilson.

Flock of Dimes is streaming a pair of shows, "Two Heads." The first airs tonight at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lucius stream a performance at 9 PM ET as part of Bandsintown's PLUS streaming series. Subscribe to watch.

Georgia Anne Muldrow is streaming a performance at 9 PM ET "w/ Traktor and a mic. Showcasing songs from the new VWETO III project + beats made live, new collaborations, unreleased tracks & classics!" Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, May 21

METZ stream a set from Lee's Palace at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Young Thug plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso's Bandsintown's PLUS set streams again at 9 PM ET. Subscribe to watch.

Margo Price streams her first headlining set at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in 2018 at 9 PM ET on nugs.net.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Remember Sports stream a release show for their new album Like a Stone at 6 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Glastonbury Festival is streaming "Live at Worthy Farm," featuring performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, Jorja Smith, DJ Honey Dijon ft. Roisin Murphy and more, and "spoken word narrative" from PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, and others. It was filmed onsite at Worthy Farm and airs at various times for different time zones, including 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Iceage stream a release show for their new album Seek Shelter at 8 PM in various time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

We've been posting some of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Tuesday, May 25

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from JPEGMAFIA, performing live from The Lodge Room in LA, followed by a Q&A.

--

Wednesday, May 26

Jane's Addiction stream Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive at Twenty-Five, a concert film of their 2016 show at Irving Meadows Amphitheater, on Oculus at 5 PM ET.

--

Thursday, May 27

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Shaed.

Flock of Dimes is streaming a pair of shows, "Two Heads." The second airs tonight at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

"Late Night with Less Than Jake" Round 2 streams at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 29

R.A.P. Ferreira streams a performance from SPACE gallery at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus celebrating his most recent albums, Purple Moonlight Pages (one of our favorite rap albums of 2020) and Bob's Son. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe streams a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

--

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

Voivod stream a performance of their fifth album, Nothingface, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, June 3

The fifth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit happens virtually this year, with Sara Bareilles, Jon Bon Jovi, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Fantastic Negrito, Nathaniel Rateliff, Yola and more. Sign up to watch.

--

Friday, June 4

Circa Survive perform Blue Sky Noise in its entirety at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 5

FRQNCY1 festival streams from Elsewhere at 2 PM ET with Every Time I Die, Zola Jesus, Pom Pom Squad, Downtown Boys, Stay Inside, Chapo Trap House, We Hate Movies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, June 10

José González streams "Up Close & Personal," an "intimate and personal evening with live music and conversation with José González," at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Brooklyn Academy of Music's 2021 Gala happens in person and virtually at 7 PM ET, honoring Sir Patrick Stewart, Shelby White & The Leon Levy Foundation, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, with a performance from Antibalas. Tickets to attend or watch are on sale now, and you'll also be able to watch for free with RSVP.

Rufus Wainwright streams "Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios" at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, June 15

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Porches, performing live from The Sultan Room in NYC, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, June 17

The A2IM Libera Awards stream on YouTube at 6 PM ET. Mavis Staples is this year's honoree, and Arlo Parks, Fantastic Negrito, Yuna, Lido Pimienta, Black Pumas, and more will perform.

--

Friday, June 18

Young M.A plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 19

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, June 20

A Gig Buddies livestream fundraiser with Mclusky, Willie J Healy, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, and more streams at 1 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, June 23

Daniel Avery streams "Together in Static" at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, June 27

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Jade Bird, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Voivod stream a performance of their fourth album, Dimension Hatröss, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, June 29

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Cautious Clay, performing live from The Sultan Room in NYC, followed by a Q&A.

--

Friday, July 2

Freddie Gibbs plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 25

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Creeper, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Sunday, August 1

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Orla Gartland, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Sunday, August 8

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from The Snuts, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

José González streams the world premiere of the Local Valley world tour today.Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.