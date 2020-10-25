This Week’s Livestreams (Elton John, GWAR, Mr. Bungle, Grateful Dead, Phish, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 10/25 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 10/25 - Saturday, 10/31):

Sunday, October 25

Afropunk's virtual fest, Afropunk Planet, streams at 10 AM ET on planetafropunk.com, with Bootsy Collins, Tawiah, and more.

Move Forward Music streams a DJ set, "Parks & Rec" from Quiana Parks and Niara Sterling at 1 PM ET on Twitch.

Richard Dawson streams a performance from The Barbican at 3 PM ET.

Loma stream a series of performances, taped in June in Dripping Springs, TX, at 3 PM ET on Instagram and YouTube. Today they perform "I Fix My Gaze."

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets' Live At The Roundhouse at 3 PM ET.

Jazz for America streams from City Winery Hudson Valley at 6 PM ET on Facebook, featuring Christian McBride, Ravi Coltrane, Jazzmeia Horn, Fred Hersch, Miguel Zenon, Eric Harland, Sean Jones, Joe Lovano, John Scofield, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Brandee Younger, John Patitucci, Aaron Goldberg, and Melissa Aldana.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion is playing living room shows on Zoom at 4 PM ET and 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets kicks off at 5 PM ET, 9 PM ET and 12 AM ET with a set from Lawfawndah. Tickets are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Jacob Bannon of Converge, and stream a performance from Galena, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Why Khaliq, Baby Got Back Talk, Wife Patrol and Tyis.

The Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit streams at 9 PM ET with Angel Olsen, Bright Eyes, Brittany Howard, Deep Sea Diver, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kah-Lo, Kathleen Hanna, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo Amarante, Soko, SPELLLING, Tenacious D, Weyes Blood, Eric Andre,DJ Jonathan Toubin and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Lemonheads will do a livestream from Bowery Electric at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

Cold War Kids perform New Age Norms 1 and 2 in full at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, October 26

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Callum Easter's Here Or Nowhere at 2 PM ET, Erland Cooper's Sule Skerry at 4 PM ET, and Blanck Mass' Animated Violence Mild at 5 PM ET.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion is playing a living room show on Zoom at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Loma stream a series of performances, taped in June in Dripping Springs, TX, at 3 PM ET on Instagram and YouTube. Today they do an interview.

"Let's Rock! Musicians Unite to Help Dems Win Big!" streams at 6 PM ET on Zoom, featuring Colin Meloy and Chris Funk of The Decemberists, Susanna Hoffs, John McCrea of Cake, Rhett Miller, Scott McCaughey, and Steve Wynn. Donate to attend.

Our Wicked Lady is streaming sets at 7 PM ET from Thick, Haybaby, Brian Don, Niteowl, and Adrian is Hungry as part of Independent Venue Week, to benefit NYC clubs. Tickets are on sale now.

Squirrel Flower and Tenci perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

The Drums celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album by performing it, and songs from their Summertime! EP, in full from Brooklyn's Elsewhere at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, October 27

The Beths play a virtual in-store on Amoeba Hollywood's Instagram at 3 PM ET.

Loma stream a series of performances, taped in June in Dripping Springs, TX, at 3 PM ET on Instagram and YouTube. Today they perform "Don't Shy Away."

Okkervil River perform at 6 PM ET on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram.

The Broadway is streaming sets at 7 PM ET from Native Sun and Pure Adult as part of Independent Venue Week, to benefit NYC clubs. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Nashville, TN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion is playing a living room show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jerry Lee Lewis' 85th birthday celebration streams at 8 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube with Elton John, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Lee Ann Womack, Tom Jones, Joe Walsh, Marty Stuart, former President Bill Clinton, and more.

The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black performs at 8 PM ET with special guests Lydia Lunch, M. Lamar, Christeene and rock photographer Bob Gruen. Tickets are on sale now.

The Big Easy perform at 9 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Califone and Robyn Mineko Williams stream a show on Audiotree at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

DUCKWRTH, "A SuperGood Night," streams at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

Loma stream a series of performances, taped in June in Dripping Springs, TX, at 3 PM ET on Instagram and YouTube. Today they perform "Elliptical Days."

Sultan Room is streaming sets at 7 PM ET from Wiki and Mint & Friends as part of Independent Venue Week, to benefit NYC clubs. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Myrtle Beach, SC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Where's The Band? streams solo acoustic sets from Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife and I Am The Avalanche, Anthony Raneri of Bayside, and Ryan Key of Yellowcard at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now with the password WheresTheBVand.

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell perform on Grimey's Instagram at 8 PM ET.

The Ophelias perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion is playing a living room show on Zoom at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes performs from the Hideout in Chicago at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Emily Wells performs a set from her studio at 9:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Move Forward Music streams performances from 99 Neighbors, redveil, and Jayemkayem at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Thursday, October 29

Braids perform six shows in a day on YouTube and Instagram, at 6 AM ET, 8 AM ET, 3 PM ET, 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET.

Nubya Garcia streams a performance from The Barbican at 3 PM ET.

Loma stream a series of performances, taped in June in Dripping Springs, TX, at 3 PM ET on Instagram and YouTube. Today they perform "Homing."

Field Music stream a performance of Making a New World at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dehd perform on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

The Sultan Room is streaming performance videos from their roof on Instagram for their Lift Every Vote 2020 series. Today features Madison McFerrin at 6:46 PM ET.

Baby's All Right is streaming sets at 7 PM ET from Shamir, Tony and Tony, Stella Donnelly and more, as part of Independent Venue Week, to benefit NYC clubs. Tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Philadelphia, PA stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A No Earbuds takeover of The Alternative's Twitch streams at 7 PM ET, with Kississippi, Bartees Strange, Lake Saint Daniel, Sinai Vessel, The Big Easy, Joe Vann, and a live AMA with Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance series kicks off at 8 PM ET with episode 1, "Running Down A Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty." Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb streams a set with a string quartet from The Hive in Maine on Seated at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Issue Project Room streams a new collaborative work from Dreamcrusher and DJ Dis Fig at 8 PM ET on issueprojectroom.org.

Welcome to Night Vale streams a "Ghost Stories" Halloween special at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Okkervil River stream a virtual performance of their "Rarities & Requests" series on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Mountain Goats broadcast the second of "The Jordan Stream Sessions" at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus, and tickets are on sale now.

Nothing play a virtual release show for their new album The Great Dismal with Full of Hell at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Krol's Halloween "Deadstream" airs on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

H.E.R. streams an "Xfinity Awesome Gig" at 9 PM ET, and free RSVP is open now.

!!! perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Every Vote Counts, A Celebration of Democracy streams at 9 PM ET on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, TIDAL, CBS, iHeartRadio, and more, featuring performances from Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset, and Shawn Mendes, and appearances from Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manual Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O'Neal, Tan France, and more.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion is playing a living room show on Zoom at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Move Forward Music streams a DJ set, "TBT History of J Dilla" from Rich Medina at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

Devil's Dildo do a spooky DJ set at 10 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 30

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Puscifer stream Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A Heckdang Halloween streams on Twitch at 6 PM ET, featuring Heckdang (covering PUP), Dikembe (covering Fugazi), Gilt (covering My Chemical Romance), Oceanator (covering Green Day), Tiny Blue Ghost (covering Death Cab for Cutie), Mint Green (covering Phoebe Bridgers, and Get Tuff (covering Cobra Starship).

Rolling Loud is doing another "Loud Stream," this time for Halloween, on October 30 & 31 from 6 PM to midnight ET each day on Twitch. Gunna headlines Friday, and the lineup also features Lil Pump, Young Dolph, Iann Dior, The Kid Laroi, K Camp, $not, J.I., Young Nudy, Toosii, Bia, Coi Leray and more streaming over both days.

No Thank You recently filmed an album release set, which they'll stream at 6 PM ET on Lame-O's YouTube.

Purgatory is streaming sets at 7 PM ET from Gustaf and P.E. as part of Independent Venue Week, to benefit NYC clubs. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Rochester, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET with Sadie Dupuis, The Goodbye Party and Snakeskin. RSVP to watch.

NJ punks Teenage Halloween are celebrating their great debut album on Don Giovanni (and Halloween) with a BrooklynVegan-presented livestream at 7:30 PM ET, opened by fellow NJ artist Little Hag. More info HERE.

GWAR are playing Scumdogs of the Universe in full for an "uncensored" livestream, Scumdogs XXX Live, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Wonder Years are splitting into two three-piece bands for dueling blink-182 cover sets, in costume, from North Jersey's Ruby Stage at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

The Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Stream" archival video streaming series continues at 8 PM ET on YouTube with a broadcast of their Dead Ahead concert film, featuring footage from their October 30 and 31, 1980 shows at Radio City Music Hall.

Boogarins play a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET from Brazilian underground venue Casa de Mancha. Tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Issue Project Room streams a new collaborative work from Anna de Silva of The Raincoats and Phew at 8 PM ET on issueprojectroom.org.

The Bronx and Mariachi el Bronx stream the Halloween Dead Stream at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Haley Blais, Buzzy Lee, Sam Lynch and Leith Ross perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.`1

The Aquabats stream a "Kooky Spooky Halloween Party" at 9 PM ET on Veeps, and tickets are on sale now.

Sally Can't Dance's annual tribute to The Cramps streams at 9 PM ET, hosted by Jonathan Toubin and featuring Kid Congo, Jim Jones, Steve Wynn, Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), LA Witch, Don Fleming (B.A.L.L.⁠), Bebe Buell and the Scent, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

"Come As You Aren't," a Halloween concert from Starcrawler, streams from The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins plays an acoustic set at 9 PM ET for iHeart Alt 987's The Woody Show. Tickets are on sale now, and they benefit men's health charity Movember.

The Skatalites perform from NYC's Sony Hall at 9:30 PM ET for their "Skalloween" virtual tour, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion is playing a living room show on Zoom at 11 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, October 31

Pabllo Vittar is hosting an 18-hour virtual Halloween club night on Twitch, starting at 8 AM ET and featuring Christine and The Queens, Kelly Lee Owens, Romy of The xx, Purity Ring, Alice Glass, Ela Minus, and more.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 8 AM ET, 5 PM ET and 12 AM ET with a set from Flying Lotus. Tickets are on sale now.

Mr. Bungle stream a "virtual live concert experience," "The Night They Came Home!" at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Code Orange stream "BACK INSIDE THE GLASS" at 4 PM ET, featuring Machine Girl, Year of the Knife, and Jesus Piece. Tickets are on sale now.

Devin Townsend does a "Rarities By Request" virtual set at 4 PM ET on Stageit. Tickets are on sale, and you can vote for what songs you'd like to hear.

Steel Panther stream a Halloween set from The Viper Room at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

PC Music Halloween special "Pop Crypt" streams at 5 PM ET on Twitch, featuring Alice Longyu Gao, Balming Tiger, Baauer, Cecile Believe, Death Sim, DJ Fuck, GRRL, Himera, Kamixlo, QUALIATIK, Riley the Musician, Shigecki, Standard Operating Procedure, That Kid, umru, and William Crooks. Tickets are on sale now.

Rolling Loud is doing another "Loud Stream," this time for Halloween, on October 30 & 31 from 6 PM to midnight ET each day on Twitch. Trippie Redd headlines Saturday, and the lineup also features Lil Pump, Young Dolph, Iann Dior, The Kid Laroi, K Camp, $not, J.I., Young Nudy, Toosii, Bia, Coi Leray and more streaming over both days.

For this month's "Dinner And A Movie" broadcast, Phish stream three previous "Costume Sets": 2014 in Las Vegas, NV, when they played Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House; 1996 at The Omni in Atlanta, GA, when they played Talking Heads' Remain in Light, and 2018 in Las Vegas, when they played a fictional album, I rokk, by fictional band Kasvot Växt. Watch at 8:30 PM ET on LivePhish and YouTube.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Alice Cooper at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Animal Collective celebrates the 10th anniversary of ODDSAC with a streaming party at 9 PM ET on Nugs.tv. Tickets are on sale now.

J Balvin headlines a virtual Halloween party in Fortnite's Party Royale island at 9 PM ET; it'll also be simulcast on the Houseparty app.

House of Nod's Halloween Special streams at 9 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series, with Japanese Breakfast, Lexie, Gabby's World, The Dead Elvi, Slight Of, and The Glow. Tickets are on sale now.

Death Valley Girls stream a show at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus, and tickets are on sale now.

Circuit des Yeux is streaming a "Sad Song" covers set from Constellation Chicago at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube. Tickets are on sale now.

Ratboys present a 25-hour Halloween Telethon on Twitch, with Adult Mon, Anjimile, Avery Springer of Retirement Party, Bad Bad Hats, Bartees Strange, Chris Farren, Conor Murphy of Foxing, Deep Sea Diver, Diet Cig, Disq, Ellis, Illuminati Hotties, Laura Stevenson, Mint Green, Oceanator, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Rosie Tucker, Sinai Vessel, Skatune Network, Slingshot Dakota, The Beths, Why Bonnie, Wild Pink and more.

The Fest streams "The Fest That Never Was" on Facebook and Twitch, featuring Answering Machine, awakebutstillinbed, Billy Liar, Catbite, Cold Wrecks, Dikembe, Dog Party, Erica Freas, Flying Raccoon Suit, Frank Turner, Get Married, Jon Snodgrass, Late Bloomer, Long Neck, Lost in Society, MakeWar, Night Witch, Oceanator, Roger Harvey, Sarchasm, Souvenirs, Teenage Halloween, The Casket Lottery, The Pauses, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Timeshares, War on Women, Weakened Friends, Worriers, Zeta, and more.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, November 1

Men at Work stream a "20/20 Virtual Concert Experience" at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds go to HeadCount, NIVA, and NITO.

Ezra Furman streams a show from Boston Museum of Fine Arts at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Ron Martinez of Lower Class Brats, and stream a performance from Generacion Suicida, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Tuesday, November 3

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Montreal, QC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The #iVoted virtual Election Day concert features over 600 artists, including Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, Drive-By Truckers, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Dave Hause, Julien Baker, Chris Thile, Bowerbirds, Disq, My Brightest Diamond, Max Pain and The Groovies, Ramesh, Roger Harvey, Sammi Lanzetta, Saves the Day, Songhoy Blues, Taking Back Sunday, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, The Polyphonic Spree, The Dresden Dolls, and many more. RSVP to watch.

--

Wednesday, November 4

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Buffalo, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Move Forward Music streams performances from Mavi, Lundon Avery, and Jayemkayem at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Thursday, November 5

Paradise Lost stream "At The Mill" at 4 PM ET on StageIt. Tickets go on sale on 10/20 at 10 AM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Toronto, ON stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pynkie performs at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Move Forward Music streams a DJ set, "TBT History of Atlanta" from Mike Nasty at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Friday, November 6

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

GZA performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Liquid Swords, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Greet Death stream a show on Audiotree at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Kaytranada is streaming a set from Montreal's Societes Des Arts Technologiques at 11 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, November 7

Hamilton Leithauser does a KEXP At Home session at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Obituary perform "rare classics and special tracks" from their Gibsonton, FL studio at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Melenas perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Devine perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 8

SOS Booking talk with Aaron Bedard of Bane, and stream a performance from Dead Head, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Cold War Kids play a "festival set" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 9

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 10

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Ryley Walker perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9:30 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Wednesday, November 11

Julian Lage and Margaret Glaspy perform from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

311 perform their 1993 album Music at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

Move Forward Music streams performances from Alex Mali and St. Panther at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Thursday, November 12

Kim Gordon discusses her new book No Icon with Carrie Brownstein at 8 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now (they include a copy of the book).

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 2, "Southern Soul: From Memphis to Muscle Shoals & More" Tickets are on sale now.

Francis of Delirium perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 13

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Iceland Airwaves' virtual festival Live from Reykjavik streams at 7:30 PM ET with Ásgeir, Bríet, Cell7, Emilíana Torrini & Friends, Hjaltalín, Kælan Mikla, Mammùt, Mugison, and Ólafur Arnalds. Tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Oshun perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Marika Hackman performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Adult Swim Festival is streaming a virtual edition over two days, featuring Robyn, Mastodon, Run the Jewels, Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, and more to be announced.

--

Saturday, November 14

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Roger Daltrey of The Who at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Metallica stream an acoustic benefit show at 5 PM ET on Nugs.tv; tickets are on sale now.

The Beths perform from Auckland Town Hall at 5 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs plays a full band show from Nashville's The 5 Spot on Noonchorus at 5:20 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Iceland Airwaves' virtual festival Live from Reykjavik streams at 7:30 PM ET with Auður, Daði Freyr, GDRN, Hatari, Júníus Meyvant, Of Monsters and Men, and Vök. Tickets are on sale now.

Windhand stream a Levitation Session virtual show at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues today with a set from Roisin Murphy. Ticket link and streaming times TBA.

Adult Swim Festival is streaming a virtual edition over two days, featuring Robyn, Mastodon, Run the Jewels, Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, and more to be announced.

--

Sunday, November 15

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Randy Bradbury, and stream a performance from ACxDC, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Monday, November 16

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Third Eye Blind stream a show from Del Mar, CA's County Fairgrounds at 11 PM ET on NoCap Shows, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 17

Sylvan Esso's second "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "To You," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 18

Molchat Doma performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Major Lazer stream a set on oculus.com at 6 PM ET.

Deeper perform from Chicago's The Hideout at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 19

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 3, "Bob's Back Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan Songs" Tickets are on sale now.

Marissa Nadler and Hilary Woods perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 20

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mac DeMarco plays a virtual concert for M for Montreal at 7 PM ET , and tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Local H perform on Audiotree at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, November 21

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET with a set from Leon Vynehall. Ticket link TBA.

Ragas Live Festival 2020 streams over 24 hours, starting at 7 PM ET, on live.pioneerworks.org, featuring Terry Riley, Toumani Diabate, Zakir Hussain, Betsayda Machado and many more.

Elliot Moss perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 22

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Saturday, November 28

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, November 29

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 1

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 3

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 4, "Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics." Tickets are on sale now.

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, December 4

The Jen Kirkman Dysfunctional Xmas Show streams at 9 PM ET on On Location Live, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 5

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Darkest Hour stream their Live at the Black Cat 2020 isolation concert, along with a new set from Misery Signals at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 6

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, December 11

311 perform Grassroots at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Saturday, December 12

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson continues his ongoing livestream series with a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Saturday, December 19

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Thursday, December 31

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.