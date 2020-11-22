This Week’s Livestreams (Flying Lotus, Dinosaur Jr., Patti Smith, Danny Brown, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 11/22 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 11/22 - Saturday, 11/28):

Sunday, November 22

Light of Day Foundation streams a Shine a Light benefit show for the Asbury Park Dinner Table at 11:15 AM ET on YouTube and Facebook, with Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls, Jim Babjak of The Smithereens, Brian Dunne, Lisa Bouchelle, Matt & Eryn O’Ree, Danielia Cotton, Williams Honor, Richard Barone of The Bongos, Peter Elkas, Ben Arnold, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, John Easdale of Dramarama, Emily Grove, James Maddock, Scott Elk & Kyle Ward, Bobby Mahoney, Billy Hector, The Weeklings, and Joe D’Urso & Stone Caravan.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Lloyd Cole's Music In A Foreign Language at 4 PM ET.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with TV's Norm, Highnoon, Gully Boys and Mike Huguenor.

SOS Booking talk with Randy Bradbury, and stream a performance from ACxDC, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Punch Brothers stream "Live from Blackbird," from Nashville's Blackbird Studio, at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Bellows perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, November 23

Fontaines D.C. stream an interactive show from O2 Academy Brixton on MelodyVR at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Dent May's Across The Multiverse at 5 PM ET.

Butterboy stream their three year anniversary show at 7 PM ET with comedy from Dwayne Perkins, Jes Tom, Fareeha Khan, Yoni Lotan and Donwill, and chats with Wayatt Cenac and Kurt Braunholer. Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, and Maeve Higgins host, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Virtual Healing, Music Heals International's 6th annual benefit show, streams at 9 PM ET on nugs.tv, featuring Lukas Nelson, Bob Weir, Paul Beaubrun, Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz, and more.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

--

Tuesday, November 24

Mamalarky, Sour Widows, and Black Ends perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 25

Django Django celebrate their new album Glowing in the Dark with a performance on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Terror celebrate the tenth anniversary of Keepers of the Faith with a streamed set at 6 PM ET, and an opening set from DARE. Tickets are on sale now.

Phil Anselmo's gothy band En Minor will do an "eight-camera, cinematic" livestream from the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans at 7 PM ET. Tickets and more info here.

Cameron Esposito streams a Thanksgiving special edition of variety show "Home for the All-The-Days" at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Danny Brown's Bruiser Thanksgiving streams at 9 PM ET on Momenthouse, featuring Danny, Shigeto, ZelooperZ, Tiny Jag, and Bruiser Wolf. Tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood hosts a Drive-By Truckers Variety Show, featuring performances from all five members, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 26

Nick Cave, Mick Harvey, and Blixa Bargeld stream a live listen-along to Murder Ballads at chat on Nick's Bad Seed TeeVee on YouTube at 5 AM ET.



--

Friday, November 27

A special Black Friday edition of Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" streaming series airs at 12 PM ET, featuring Oceanator, Remember Sports, Sailor Boyfriend, Ben Eisenberger, Cinema Hearts, Shady Bug, The Cosmonaut Cassettes, Evan Diem, Garden Centre, Erica Freas, Suzie True, sodada, Soot Sprite, Adam Carpenter, Fresh, Me Rex, and Finish Flag. RSVP,/a> to watch.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Red Baraat stream a July 2019 show at 1 PM ET and 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. "We wanted to give you some love and light during this pandemic," they write. "We hope this concert will make you get up, dance, jump around and smile." Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith streams a Black Friday performance at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Michael Magnan and Gooddroid perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting Transgender Law Center.

Mike Birbiglia is doing virtual standup shows on Thanksgiving weekend on Zoom, at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Mary Chapin Carpenter plays a solo show to an empty Filene Center at Vienna, VA's Wolf Trap at 8 PM ET. "Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap," she says. "I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven’t done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert—which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release—will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter." Tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Dua Lipa is playing a virtual concert, "Studio 2054," at 9 PM ET as part of American Express' "Unstaged " series. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30.

Swingin' Utters are streaming a full show live from The Ivy Room at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Face to Face are playing their first three albums during three Thanksgiving weekend livestreams, with special guests Jim Lindberg of Pennywise, Nate Maxwell of Flogging Molly, Spike Slawson of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Jason Cruz of Strung Out, Jason DeVore of Authority Zero and Sharpshock. Tickets go on sale 11/7 at 1 PM, ticket link TBA.

--

Saturday, November 28

Flying Lotus x Brainfeeder: A Global Live Stream Extravaganza streams at 7 AM ET, 4 PM ET, and 11 PM ET on Mixcloud, with Brandon Coleman, Teebs, and Salami Rose Joe Louis joining FlyLo. Tickets are on sale now.

Sophia stream a "living-room" show from Berlin at 2 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Mary Chapin Carpenter played a solo show to an empty Filene Center at Vienna, VA's Wolf Trap; this rebroadcast streams at 3 PM ET. "Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap," she says. "I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven’t done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert—which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release—will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter." Tickets are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Soft Kill stream a release show for Dead Kids, R.I.P. City at 6 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dan Demerit and Von Isaac perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting Backcountry Discovery Routes.

Mike Birbiglia is doing virtual standup shows on Thanksgiving weekend on Zoom, at 7:30 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dinosaur Jr. stream "Live & Alone From Look Park" at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, November 29

The "Safe in Sound" COVID-19 prevention campaign and concert series kicks off at 1:30 AM ET with Jeff Rosenstock, Rozwell Kid, Indigo DeSouza, Oceanator, Cheekface, and honeypot. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Riverby, A Day Without Love, Mobina Galore and Record Setter.

Mike Birbiglia is doing virtual standup shows on Thanksgiving weekend on Zoom, at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 1

Weeping Icon perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Museum of Pop Culture's Founders Award pays tribute to Alice In Chains, with performances from Metallica, Billy Corgan, members of Soundgarden (with Tad Doyle & Pearl Jam's Mike McCready), Krist Novoselic, Korn, Heart's Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro + Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, Mark Lanegan, Mastodon, Fishbone, Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), and more, plus appearances by Eddie Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmate Jeff Ament, Les Claypool, Tom Morello, Sammy Hagar, Vernon Reid, Robert Downey Jr, and more TBA. It streams on MoPOP's Facebook and Amazon Music's Twitch at 9 PM ET.

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Brandy and Summer Walker perform for Pandora LIVE's Sounds of Soul virtual concert at 9 PM ET on live.pandora.com

--

Wednesday, December 2

Huck and Ari & Dro are on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 7 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting National Bail Out Collective.

Kaye, Raia Was, and mmeadows perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 3

4AM and NYC Nightlife United stream 12 hours of music from DJs Mos, Chachi, Phresh, Beatbreaker, Rick Wonder, Mei Kwok, K Styles, Marco Penta, Equal and Lady S, starting at 10 AM ET on Twitch.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 4, "Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics." Tickets are on sale now.

Molly Tuttle's new livestream series "...but I'd rather stream with you," continues at 8 PM ET on Mandolin with "Talkin' Bout a Revolution."

The Hold Steady kick off their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Mountain Man stream the first set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.



Yuna streams a show from the aquarium in Kuala Lumpus, Malaysia at 9 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 4

Muzz will play songs from their debut album on "Muzz - Live in Kingston NY," streaming at 4 PM ET and followed by a live Q&A with the band. Tickets are on sale now.

Trixie Whitley streams "Lacuna Re-Imagined: Live in Brooklyn" from Elsewhere's rooftop at 8 PM ET, featuring Daniel Mintseris and Stuart Bogie. Proceeds go to NYC's Callen Lorde clinic, and tickets are on sale now.

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison McFerrin celebrates the one-year anniversary of her You + I EP with a livestream show at 8:30 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady continue their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

The Jen Kirkman Dysfunctional Xmas Show streams at 9 PM ET on On Location Live, and tickets are on sale now.

Dawes play North Hills in its entirety at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Sadistik streams a set on Noonchorus at 10 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 5

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET with a set from Leon Vynehall. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady wrap up their Massive Nights livestreams at 5 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

No Joy stream "No Bummer All Summer 'Virtual' Beach Party," featuring performances, activities and specials from Sad13, Winter, Aerin Fogel, Peel Dream Magazine, Lost Cove Tiki, DRYNX, Second Sight, and No Joy at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Liam Gallagher streams a set from a barge on the River Thames on MelodyVR at 8 PM ET. "I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time," he says. Tickets go on sale 11/13.

Darlene Love streams a "Love for the Holidays" show from Sony Hall at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lindsey Buckingham streams a show at 8:30 PM ET, his first public performance since undergoing heart surgery in 2019. Tickets go on sale 11/13 at 10 AM ET.

Darkest Hour stream their Live at the Black Cat 2020 isolation concert, along with a new set from Misery Signals at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison McFerrin streams an Apollo Music Cafe set at 9 PM ET on apollotheater.org. Tickets are on sale now.

The Twilight Sad stream a "stripped back performance film" featuring reworkings of songs from their five albums at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital benefit, SMooCH, streams at 10:30 PM ET on YouTube with Redd Kross, DeVotchKa, Dude York and, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

--

Sunday, December 6

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Mountain Man stream the second set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball streams on CWTV.com at 9 PM ET, featuring Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and more.

Parquet Courts are playing a 10th Anniversary show from Pioneer Works at 10 PM ET: "Ten years ago, our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually." The event will also feature "rare archival footage," new interviews, and more. Tickets, including bundles with exclusive t-shirts, are on sale.

--

Friday, December 11

The Dears stream an early and late "Christmas Love Special" at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET on sidedooraccess.com. Tickets are on sale now.

"Late Night with Less Than Jake," their first livestream event, airs at 6 PM ET on livefrom.events, and they say they'll be "jamming some classic songs and you can bet they have a few surprises up their sleeves!" Tickets are on sale now.

The Lawrence Arms War on X-Mas holiday special streams at 8 PM ET, featuring acoustic performances from Brendan Kelly, Chris McCaughan, and Neil Hennessy of Lawrence Arms, and guest appearances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and blink-182, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, Lauren Denitzio of Worriers, Kyle Kinane, Sam Russo, Sincere Engineer and more. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

M. Ward is streaming a full band release show for his new Billie Holiday covers album, Think of Spring, from Aladdin Theatre at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Marissa Nadler performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Born Ruffians stream the third part of their "Shondi Festoon" holiday series at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

311 perform Grassroots at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Saturday, December 12

Joe Walsh and friends present VetsAid, streaming at 6 PM ET on Veeps, featuring Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, James Hetfield of Metallica, Jon Bon Jovi, Drew Carey, Alice Cooper, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Darryl Hall, Jewel, Willie Nelson, Josh Ritter, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

The Bouncing Souls stream a virtual edition of their annual Home for the Holidays event from Will Yip's Studio 4 at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 13

The 6th annual John Hendry's Friends benefit for The Keswell School, an educational program for children with autism, streams at 7:30 PM ET via Luck Reunion, with Steve Earle & The Dukes, Warren Haynes, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Josh Ritter, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Shawn Colin, Matt Savage and The MAstersons, and more.

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert streams at 8 PM ET, featuring the cast of the musical. Tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird is streaming a virtual edition of his annual "Gezelligheid" holiday shows, focusing mainly on instrumental violin pieces, at 7 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 15

Nile Rodgers hosts Nordoff Robbins' annual holiday benefit, "The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas," streaming at 2 PM ET on nordoff-robbins.org.uk, with Roger Daltrey of The Who, Florence Welch, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs, James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and more.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson streams a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," where he'll be "performing some of my favorites to ring in the holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" continues at 9 PM ET with "Live from Arlyn Studios," featuring new material. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

Molly Tuttle's new livestream series "...but I'd rather stream with you," wraps up at 8 PM ET on Mandolin with "Pickin' Party."

Mountain Man stream the third set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Barenaked Ladies stream a holiday variety show, "A Very Virtual Christmas," at 9 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 19

The Orb stream "This Is Not Here" at 4 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/25.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Boy George and Culture Club stream "Rainbow in the Dark: A Global Stream" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Osees stream a show filmed at Big Sur, CA's Henry Miller Library at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Bailen stream a holiday show, "How the Grinch Stole 2020," from an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Riz Ahmed is streaming a virtual performance of The Long Goodbye, time TBA; tickets go on sale December 1.



--

Sunday, December 20

Kindergarten, Despina, Ma Sha, Ayesha, and Drummy perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Johanna Warren streams a "Winter Solstice Livestream Concert" at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays a solo holiday at show at8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 31

KISS are streaming their "biggest concert ever" from Dubai at 12 PM ET, with a live audience and "numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display." Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

New Year's Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 streams at starting at 8 PM local time at 27 time zones across the world, featuring Diplo, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Boyz Noize, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Tchami and more. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

--

Friday, January 8

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Tuesday, January 12

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Wednesday, January 13

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

globalFEST wraps up today, streaming NPR's YouTube and hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Friday, January 15

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík���s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.