This Week’s Livestreams (Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, Yo La Tengo, Rick Ross, more)

LAST UPDATED: 12/11 at 5:19 PM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 12/13 - Saturday, 12/19):

Sunday, December 13

Gorillaz perform from Kong Studios at 2 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Public Service Broadcasting's Inform - Educate - Entertain at 3 PM ET, Late Night Final's A Wonderful Hope at 4 PM ET, and Supergrass' Life On Other Planets at 5 PM ET.

The 6th annual John Henry's Friends benefit for The Keswell School, an educational program for children with autism, streams at 7:30 PM ET via Luck Reunion, with Steve Earle & The Dukes, Warren Haynes, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Josh Ritter, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Shawn Colvin, Matt Savage and The Mastersons, and more.

Cyndi Lauper's annual Home for the Holidays benefit goes virtual for 2021 with Dolly Parton, Henry Rollins, Cher, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Phoebe Bridgers, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Kim Petras, King Princess, Sharon Osbourne, Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Billie Eilish, Whoppi Goldberg, Bette Midler and more, streaming at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert streams at 8 PM ET, featuring the cast of the musical. Tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird is streaming a virtual edition of his annual "Gezelligheid" holiday shows, focusing mainly on instrumental violin pieces, at 7 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, December 14

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Bombay Bicycle Club's I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose at 3 PM ET, and The Wytches' Three Mile Ditch at 4 PM ET.

Ganser perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, December 15

Nile Rodgers hosts Nordoff Robbins' annual holiday benefit, "The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas," streaming at 2 PM ET on nordoff-robbins.org.uk, with Roger Daltrey of The Who, Florence Welch, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs, James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and more.

Bombay Bicycle Club stream a performance of I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose in full at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lido Pimienta streams a set to raise money for the Texas Civil Rights Project at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Rolling Loud streams "Home for the Holiday" at 6 PM ET on Twitch, featuring Rick Ross, Pouya & Fat Nick, Hotboii, DJ Scheme, Robb Bank$, Danny Towers, Spotemgottem, F$O Dinero, Hood Brat, Bobby Fishscale, and Oya Baby.

Patterson Hood performs on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Foo Fighters play a holiday concert on Amazon Music at 7:55 PM ET.

The Mads from MST3K, aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, live-riff on 1959 Mexican fantasy film Santa Claus vs. The Devil at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Tancred plays an acoustic show at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

T.I. speaks with Pandora Director of Hip Hop J1 from T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta at 9 PM ET. RSVP for free to watch.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson streams a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," where he'll be "performing some of my favorites to ring in the holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Wayne Brady hosts a conversation between Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda to benefit the Georgia Senate runoffs at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

LEVL UP, a "live events lift up festival," streams from Ryman Auditorium at 8:30 PM ET on NoCap with Dave Matthews, Indigo Girls, John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls and more, plus appearances by Keith Levenson, Roger Daltrey, Steve Connell and more.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" continues at 9 PM ET with "Live from Arlyn Studios," featuring new material. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, December 17

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

24-hour telethon LA Gives Back streams starting at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with performances from A-Trak, Baths, Claud, Giraffage, HANA, Matt Berninger of The National, MNDR, Open Mike Eagle, Pussy Riot, Rufus Wainwright, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Tom Morello, Young Baby Tate and more, and appearances from Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Eric Andre, HEALTH, and more.

Courtney Barnett streams a full-band show from Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/26.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

Molly Tuttle's new livestream series "...but I'd rather stream with you," wraps up at 8 PM ET on Mandolin with "Pickin' Party."

"A Christi-mas Spectacular" streams at 8 PM ET to support Brooklyn venue Littlefield, hosted by Christie Chiello and featuring Brittany Carney, Cole Escola, Jo Firestone, Chris Gethard, Matteo Lane, and special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Mountain Man stream the third set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Matisyahu streams a virtual Festival of Light show from Capitol Theatre at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, December 18

Bassist Dezron Douglas and harpist Brandee Younger celebrate the release of their new album, Force Majeure, with a livestream performance from GB's Juke Joint in Long Island City on Bandcamp at 11 AM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Stream a performance and interview with NYC indie pop band The Shacks at 12 PM ET on MSG's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, part of their new MSG Uncovered virtual performance series, which benefits Art Start and The Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Hot Chip host a charity livestream at 3 PM ET, featuring a long B2B DJ set with Jarvis Cocker, Kero Kero Bonito, Superorganism, Dillon Francis, Para One, Mighty Mouse, MYD, Django Django, Lou Hayter, and Hot Chip themselves, as well as a live set form LA Priest. tickets are on sale now.

The Darkness broadcast "Lockdown Live: Streaming of a White Christmas, With The Darkness" from London's Indigo at The O2 at 3 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/27.

The Distillers stream a full band Christmas special, "Baby It's Covid outside," at 3 PM ET on Veeps, featuring a "complete set of fan favorites plus never before played cover songs." Tickets are on sale now.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Aoife Nessa Frances streams a show from The Grand Social in Dublin at 4 PM ET. Free tickets will be available starting 12/1.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

"Save the Senate Festival," benefitting Fair Fight, streams at 6 PM ET on Noonchorus, featuring Amanda Palmer, Ani DiFranco, A.O. Gerber, Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone, Bedouine, Ben Lee, Buzzy Lee, Courtney Marie Andrews, Death Valley Girls, Erin Rae, Faye Webster, Jim James, John Vanderslice, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kimya Dawson, Lonnie Holley, Madison Cunningham, Money Mark, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Okkervil River, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rufus Wainwright, Sadie Dupuis, Starcrawler, Tom Morello, William Tyler, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Only Child and DJ Voices are on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefitting Transgender Law Center.

The Front Bottoms' virtual Champagne Jam streams at 7 PM ET, featuring Kevin Devine, Chris Farren, Mat Kerekes of Citizen, Kississippi, Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids, Sincere Engineer, Bad Bad Hats, Grouplove, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday 12/11 at 10 AM ET.

The Black Dahlia Murder stream "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" virtual series continues at 7 PM ET with Rachel Angel, Double Grave, Kim Kil'd Huan and Kimya Diggs. RSVP to watch.

Clutch stream a set from their Doom Saloon rehearsal space at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Withered and GG King stream a virtual show in support of The Earl in Atlanta at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now. "Playing for an empty room from our favorite hometown stage," Withered say. "There’s a lot of pent-up anxiety, disgust, and longing we desperately need to release and we look forward to sharing with you while helping our favorite ATL venue and our favorite ATL bar staff. Join us for a great cause and help one of the US’s best indy venues."

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Yo La Tengo play a virtual Hanukkah show from WNYC's Greene Space at 9 PM ET, with a surprise opening band and comedian. Tickets are on sale now, and benefit the National Independent Venue Association.

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Twin Temple stream "A Magical Tale of Krampus Night," filmed with puppets at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Barenaked Ladies stream a holiday variety show, "A Very Virtual Christmas," at 9 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, December 19

The Avalanches stream a DJ set from the rooftop of Melbourne's Curtin House at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, and 11 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

BadPond Live Stream Festivals streams on YouTube at 9:30 AM ET, featuring A.A. Williams, Jamie Lenman, Saint Agnes and more.

All Them Witches stream two virtual concerts at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Riz Ahmed is streaming a virtual performance of The Long Goodbye at 3 PM ET. Tickets go on sale Thursday 12/10 at 9 AM ET.

Enslaved are streaming all three parts of the "Cinematic Summer Tour" at 3 PM ET on Revolver's Facebook.

Twin Temple stream "A Magical Tale of Krampus Night," filmed with puppets at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Orb stream "This Is Not Here" at 4 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/25.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '90s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza streams at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.



Boy George and Culture Club stream "Rainbow in the Dark: A Global Stream" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Talia Goddess performs on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefitting Building Beats.

The Slackers stream their annual holiday show at 7:45 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/3.

Osees stream a show filmed at Big Sur, CA's Henry Miller Library at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

KEXP's KEXPY Awards stream at 8 PM ET with performances from Waxahatchee, Vagabon, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and La Luz. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alarm's Christmas Gathering streams at 8 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Global Citizen's Global Citizen Prize event streams at 8 PM ET on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, with performances from Alessia Cara, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and more.

Dark Energy, Synthicide, and Saint Vitus Bar are throwing a virtual holiday party with sets from The Red Window, Rare DM, Confines, and Choke Chain, and DJ sets from Multiple Man B2B b>Andi, Patricia, Die/Aspora and Mayland, at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Bailen stream a holiday show, "How the Grinch Stole 2020," from an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Dean & Britta stream a holiday show at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, December 20

Enslaved are streaming all three parts of the "Cinematic Summer Tour" at 2 PM ET on YouTube.

Rufus, Martha, and Lucy Wainwright's "A Not So Silent Night - Virtually Together" streams at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Twin Temple stream "A Magical Tale of Krampus Night," filmed with puppets at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Kindergarten, Despina, Ma Sha, Ayesha, and Drummy perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Johanna Warren streams a "Winter Solstice Livestream Concert" at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays a solo holiday at show at8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.



Suzanne Vega's October livestream from Blue Note Jazz Club airs again at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, December 21

"Stand with Teachers," a virtual benefit for Steven Van Zandt's TeachRock organization, streams at 8 PM ET with performances from Eddie Vedder and Margo Price, and appearances by Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Whoopi Goldberg, Belle Mel, Tom Morello, Edward Norton, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Twin Temple stream "A Magical Tale of Krampus Night," filmed with puppets at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a solo acoustic show from St. Ann & The Holy Trinity in Brooklyn, "A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream," at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 22

Papa M is streaming a concert film filmed at The Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, where he plays songs from Whatever, Mortal and Scream With Me, as well as two new covers. It streams at 11 PM ET on Seated, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 23

Chilly Gonzales streams "A very chilly christmas special," featuring Feist and Jarvis Cocker, at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, and 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" virtual series continues at 7 PM ET with "An Eve Eve Event" featuring Queen of Jeans, Squirrel Flower, Clever Girls, and Long Neck. RSVP to watch.

--

Thursday, December 24

The Fest stream a Christmas Eve Festmas Holiday Special at 7 PM ET on Social Distance Party on Twitch, with Shawna Potter from War on Women, Catbite, Chris Gethard, Slingshot Dakota, Mikey Erg, Sarchasm, Spike Slawson from Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Two Minutes to Late Night, Jon Snodgrass, Broadway Calls, Woolbright, Little Teeth, Kill Lincoln, Eradicator, Timeshares, Makewar, Get Married, Billy Liar, Cold Wrecks, We are the Union, Dead Bars, and Answering Machine.

--

Saturday, December 26

Exhumed stream a virtual concert, "Goreified At The Grind Guignol," starting at 3:01 AM. Tickets are on sale now.

La Luz stream a virtual show, "Live from the Black Hole!" at 4 PM ET and 11 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '00s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including two today, at 7:30 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 27

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including one today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, December 28

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including one today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 29

Thursday stream a virtual holiday show with special guests Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Norman Bannon (Texas Is The Reason), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), and opening sets from Bartees Strange and Jim Ward (Sparta/At the Drive In) at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 30

The Dandy Warhols celebrate the 20th anniversary of 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia with a virtual show, streaming at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Patti Smith is taking her annual birthday concert virtual with a full band stream at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 31

KISS are streaming their "biggest concert ever" from Dubai at 12 PM ET, with a live audience and "numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display." Tickets are on sale now.

New Years Queens, a virtual drag event, streams for 11 hours starting at 6 PM ET, hosted by Miz Cracker, Peppermint, Alaska, Bob The Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel and Katya, and featuring BenDeLaCreme, Boulet Brothers, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj , Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, BeBe Zahara Benet, Sharon Needles, and Trinity The Tuck. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

New Year's Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 streams at starting at 8 PM local time at 27 time zones across the world, featuring Diplo, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Boyz Noize, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Tchami and more. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

"A Very Devo NYE" streams at 9 PM ET featuring a virtual wine tasting and Q&A with Gerald Casale, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

"Hello 2021," a virtual New Year's Eve event from YouTube Originals, streams at 10:30 PM ET on YouTube, featuring Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G, and Kane Brown.

--

Saturday, January 2

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '10s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Trevor Peres of Obituary has co-founded a livestream production company, Dark Forces Live. Their first event features Internal Bleeding, streaming at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 7

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, January 8

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 9

Sleaford Mods stream a virtual show from The Village Underground, "The Demise of Planet X," at 9 PM in various time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Austin stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Tuesday, January 12

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Chicago stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Wednesday, January 13

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Philadelphia stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Thursday, January 14

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Brooklyn stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Shame stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

globalFEST wraps up today, streaming NPR's YouTube and hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Friday, January 15

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Washington DC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 16

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Los Angeles stop, streaming at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Today is the Oxford, UK stop, streaming at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 21

Arlo Parks streams a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 22

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 27

Goat Girl stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 29

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík���s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 5

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Judy Collins recreates her 1964 concert at NYC's Town Hall at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/1 at 12 PM ET.

--

Sunday, February 14

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Buffalo, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Albany, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, February 17

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of NYC, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 19

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs Take All My Loves at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Virginia Beach, VA and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 20

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Pittsburgh, PA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 23

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 25

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

--

Sunday, February 28

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 4

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 6

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 7

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 13

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.