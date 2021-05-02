This Week’s Livestreams (Foo Fighters, Courtney Love, Van Morrison, H.E.R., more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 5/2 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 5/2 - Saturday, 5/8):

Monday, May 3

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Royal Blood's Typhoons at 4 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with EJ Koh at 9 PM ET via Third Place Books, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Tuesday, May 4

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Justin Barney at 8 PM ET via Boswell Books x 88Nine RadioMilwaukee, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Wednesday, May 5

Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show streams at 8 PM ET with Micky Dolenz (Monkees), Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Jody Porter and the Berlin Waltz, Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional), James Iha, Taylor Hanson, Ben Kweller, Patrick Carney (The Black Keys), Drew Carey, Peter Buck (R.E.M) with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Jesse Malin, Joe McGinty, Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys) with Justin Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack) and Geoff Sanoff, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Jia Tolentino at 8 PM ET via Chicago Humanities Festival, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Thursday, May 6

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Chanel Miller at 6 PM ET via Atlanta History Center, and with Bowen Yang at 9 PM ET via City Arts & Lectures, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Sir Chloe.

La Luz stream an acoustic set, Live From a Stranger's House, at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. They're promising "BRAND NEW songs and OLDE FAVS," and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, May 7

Yung Mane presents Versus at Vitus, which they describe as "Uncensored carnage. 1000% Death," with Shawty vs Lip Critic and DJ WIKI, streams at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

KeiyaA, MIKE and Duendita stream a performance from Pioneer Works at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart's Bandsintown's PLUS set streams again at 9 PM ET. Subscribe to watch.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Saturday, May 8

Van Morrison streams a set from Real World Studios in England at 3 PM ET on Nugs.net. Tickets are on sale now.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite The World streams at 8 PM ET on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations, with Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, and H.E.R.

'90s R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape will go head to head in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram and Triller.

Vetiver stream a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, May 9

Dionne Warwick streams Mother's Day shows at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sarah Jarosz streams "World on the Screen," a two part livestream, wrapping up today at 8:30 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Monday, May 10

Kehlani performs her 2020 album It Was Good Until It Wasn't in full at 9 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, May 11

New York progressive death metallers Cryptodira are doing a two-day livestream event, 'A Storm Called Progress,' today and tomorrow at 7 PM ET. It includes a full performance of their newest album The Angel of History and more (tickets).

Wednesday, May 12

New York progressive death metallers Cryptodira wrap up a two-day livestream event, 'A Storm Called Progress,' at 7 PM ET. It includes a full performance of their newest album The Angel of History and more (tickets).

Thursday, May 13

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Marco Benevento.

Rakim streams a virtual concert, "Thank You World of Hip Hop," at 9 PM ET on MomentHouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Bartees Strange streams a performance at 10 PM ET as part of Bandsintown's PLUS streaming series. Subscribe to watch.

The Great Escape streams an online edition over two days, featuring Christian Lee Hutson, Chubby and the Gang, Geese, Jensen McRae, New Pagans, Pearl Charles, Priya Ragu, Purple Pilgrims, TV Priest, and many more. Register to watch.

Friday, May 14

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Orion Sun.

Thursday celebrate the anniversaries of Full Collapse and No Devolución with a virtual concert, Signals v3, streaming at 7:30 PM ET. Kayleigh Goldsworthy and A.A. Williams open, and tickets are on sale now.

Rodrigo y Gabriela stream a set live from Ixtapa at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Knocked Loose stream their first full-band virtual show at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape streams an online edition over two days, featuring Christian Lee Hutson, Chubby and the Gang, Geese, Jensen McRae, New Pagans, Pearl Charles, Priya Ragu, Purple Pilgrims, TV Priest, and many more. Register to watch.

Saturday, May 15

Ty Segall & Freedom Band stream a new Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Portugal. The Man's Bandsintown's PLUS set streams again at 9 PM ET. Subscribe to watch.

NNAMDÏ streams a one year anniversary performance for Brat from Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

Luna stream a set from Gold Diggers bar at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Digable Planets stream a live session from Seattle's Neumos at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, May 20

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Michael Brun.

Haley Heyndercikx streams a set, Live from the Laurelthirst, at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their second album, Everything Under the Sun from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucius streams a performance at 9 PM ET as part of Bandsintown's PLUS streaming series. Subscribe to watch.

Friday, May 21

METZ stream a set from Lee's Palace at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Young Thug plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso's Bandsintown's PLUS set streams again at 9 PM ET. Subscribe to watch.

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Glastonbury Festival is streaming "Live at Worthy Farm," featuring performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and more, filmed onsite at Worthy Farm. It airs at various times for different time zones, including 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Iceage stream a release show for their new album Seek Shelter at 8 PM in various time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

Thursday, May 27

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Shaed.

Saturday, May 29

R.A.P. Ferreira streams a performance from SPACE gallery at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus celebrating his most recent albums, Purple Moonlight Pages (one of our favorite rap albums of 2020) and Bob's Son. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe streams a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

Voivod stream a performance of their fifth album, Nothingface, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, June 5

FRQNCY1 festival streams from Elsewhere at 2 PM ET with Every Time I Die, Zola Jesus, Pom Pom Squad, Downtown Boys, Stay Inside, Chapo Trap House, We Hate Movies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, June 10

Brooklyn Academy of Music's 2021 Gala happens in person and virtually at 7 PM ET, honoring Sir Patrick Stewart, Shelby White & The Leon Levy Foundation, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, with a performance from Antibalas. Tickets to attend or watch are on sale now, and you'll also be able to watch for free with RSVP.

Friday, June 18

Young M.A plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, June 19

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, June 23

Daniel Avery streams "Together in Static" at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, June 27

Voivod stream a performance of their fourth album, Dimension Hatröss, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, July 2

Freddie Gibbs plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sunday, May 2

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Gov't Mule are streaming their Westville Music Bowl shows; tonight's airs at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

highwayyys' variety stream airs at 7 PM ET on The Alternative's YouTube with Glass Beach as the ghosts of music future, talking new music with Julia from Ratboys, Really From and a special guest, fortune telling with Willow from The Sonder Bombs, Dikembe and Baseball Dead, and more.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.