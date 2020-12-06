This Week’s Livestreams (Gorillaz, Billie Eilish, Primus, Bad Religion, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 12/6 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 12/6 - Saturday, 12/12):

Sunday, December 6

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian continues his weekly meditation livestream at a new time, at 12:30 PM ET on Facebook.



Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Stephen Duffy's I Love My Friends at 1 PM ET, Ian Broudie's Tales Told at 2 PM ET, Tanita Tikaram's To Drink The Rainbow at 4 PM ET, and Pete Paphides' Broken Greek Playlist at 5 PM ET.

Vinnie Caruana is streaming a set of The Movielife songs at 4 PM ET on StageIt. Tickets are on sale now.

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

The Eclectic Change Compilation Show streams at 8 PM ET with Dirty Bird, Pink Navel, and Raavi & The Houseplants as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, December 7

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss This Heat's self-titled album at 3 PM ET.

PJ Harvey documentary A Dog Called Money streams at 8 PM ET on Abramorama, with an introduction from filmmaker Seamus Murphy. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, December 8

Wolfmother stream a rooftop show from the 42nd floor of The Rhapsody on Facebook at 4 AM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Freak Heat Waves perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, December 9

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Runner, Twang Clark and Another Bummer perform at 9 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, December 10

Black Midi and Black Country, New Road stream a show together from the Windmill Brixton as "Black Midi, New Road" on Bandcamp at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET with a full band performance of New York Before the War from Bowery Electric. Tickets are on sale now.

"Together Until We Gather: A Virtual Spirit of Ireland Gala" streams at 7 PM ET, featuring Elvis Costello, Sting, Loah, Declan O'Rourke, Arturo O'Farrill Quartet, Camille O'Sullivan, and Cherish the Ladies. Tickets are on sale now.

Ingrid Michaelson's annual Holiday Hop streams at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Winston C.W., Scree and Caitlin Pasko perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

The 60th anniversary of Arhoolie Records and the 25th anniversary of the Arhoolie Foundation are celebrated at a virtual concert streaming at 8 PM ET on arhoolie.org with Ry Cooder, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Bonnie Raitt, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Charlie Musselwhite, and more.

Tycho streams a set recorded in August at Saint Joseph's Art Society in San Francisco at 8 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists streams a solo show on Seated at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Mountain Man stream the second set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball streams on CWTV.com at 9 PM ET, featuring Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and more.

Matisyahu streams a virtual Festival of Light show from Capitol Theatre at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Yellow Ostrich celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Mistress with a solo performance of the album in full at 9:30 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Parquet Courts are playing a 10th Anniversary show from Pioneer Works at 10 PM ET: "Ten years ago, our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually." The event will also feature "rare archival footage," new interviews, and more. Tickets, including bundles with exclusive t-shirts, are on sale.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, December 11

Stream a performance and interview with NYC neo-soul artist Adrian Daniel at 12 PM ET on MSG's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, part of their new MSG Uncovered virtual performance series, which benefits Art Start and The Garden of Dreams Foundation.

The Dears stream an early and late "Christmas Love Special" at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET on sidedooraccess.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer By Killed, etc streams "Fuck Content" at 6 PM ET. "’Fuck Content’ is just another creative release, but in a different medium, marrying visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage....a lot of different elements together,” he says. “I wanted to make the modern equivalent of a VHS release you would have bought from a band decades ago, but with more of an arthouse sensibility." Tickets and merch are on sale now.

"Late Night with Less Than Jake," their first livestream event, airs at 6 PM ET on livefrom.events, and they say they'll be "jamming some classic songs and you can bet they have a few surprises up their sleeves!" Tickets are on sale now.

Octonomy and Khadija are on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting National Bail Out.

The Lawrence Arms War on X-Mas holiday special streams at 8 PM ET, featuring acoustic performances from Brendan Kelly, Chris McCaughan, and Neil Hennessy of Lawrence Arms, and guest appearances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and blink-182, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, Lauren Denitzio of Worriers, Kyle Kinane, Sam Russo, Sincere Engineer and more. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Jordana and Evann McIntosh perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Primus stream Alive From Pachyderm Station at 9 PM ET; tickets and merch are on sale now.

Matisyahu streams a virtual Festival of Light show from Capitol Theatre at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Born Ruffians stream the third part of their "Shondi Festoon" holiday series at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Hiss Golden Messenger streams a solo set from The Pinhook in Durham, NC at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

311 perform Grassroots at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

Los Lobos stream "Still Home for the Holidays" at 10 PM ET on Belly Up Live. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, December 12

Smhoakstock X streams on smhoak.city at 12 PM ET with Dougie Poole, Courtship Ritual, gobbinjr, Greg Fox, Hunter Hunt-Hendrix, Mutual Benefit, Operator Music Band, and more.

Atmospheric post-metal band Amenra will bring one of their sludgy rituals from Belgium to computer screens at 2 PM ET. The recorded performance has them playing their latest album MASS VI in its entirety, and was their last show with original bassist Levy Seynaev, originally part of the European Metal Alliance online festival. Tickets go on sale 11/26.

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '80s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Joe Walsh and friends present VetsAid, streaming at 6 PM ET on Veeps, featuring Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, James Hetfield of Metallica, Jon Bon Jovi, Drew Carey, Alice Cooper, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Darryl Hall, Jewel, Willie Nelson, Josh Ritter, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Miley Serious is on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch.

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Charly Bliss air a holiday livestrem, "It's a Blissful Live," at 7 PM ET on Seated, featuring "Christmas covers!!! Special guests!!! Live chat!!! And so much more!!!!" Tickets are on sale now.

The Bouncing Souls stream a virtual edition of their annual Home for the Holidays event from Will Yip's Studio 4 at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hachiku performs at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes stream a holiday variety show, Gimme Gimme TV! Holiday Spectacular" at 9 PM ET with special guests Shannon Shaw and Dance Hall Crashers' Karina Denike. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

El Ten Eleven perform songs from their recent trilogy of albums, Tautology, at 10 PM ET on elteneleven.com.

Safe in Sound 2 streams at 10:30 PM ET with Dorian Electra, Kimya Dawson, Left at London, Mazie, Your Heart Breaks and Danny Denial. Register for free to watch.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, December 13

The 6th annual John Hendry's Friends benefit for The Keswell School, an educational program for children with autism, streams at 7:30 PM ET via Luck Reunion, with Steve Earle & The Dukes, Warren Haynes, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Josh Ritter, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Shawn Colin, Matt Savage and The MAstersons, and more.

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert streams at 8 PM ET, featuring the cast of the musical. Tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird is streaming a virtual edition of his annual "Gezelligheid" holiday shows, focusing mainly on instrumental violin pieces, at 7 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, December 14

Ganser perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 15

Nile Rodgers hosts Nordoff Robbins' annual holiday benefit, "The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas," streaming at 2 PM ET on nordoff-robbins.org.uk, with Roger Daltrey of The Who, Florence Welch, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs, James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and more.

Lido Pimienta streams a set to raise money for the Texas Civil Rights Project at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Foo Fighters play a holiday concert on Amazon Music at 7:55 PM ET.

The Mads from MST3K, aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, live-riff on 1959 Mexican fantasy film Santa Claus vs. The Devil at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson streams a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," where he'll be "performing some of my favorites to ring in the holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Wayne Brady hosts a conversation between Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda to benefit the Georgia Senate runoffs at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" continues at 9 PM ET with "Live from Arlyn Studios," featuring new material. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Courtney Barnett streams a full-band show from Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/26.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

Molly Tuttle's new livestream series "...but I'd rather stream with you," wraps up at 8 PM ET on Mandolin with "Pickin' Party."

"A Christi-was Spectacular" streams at 8 PM ET to support Brooklyn venue Littlefield, hosted by Christie Chiello and featuring Brittany Carney, Cole Escola, Jo Firestone, Chris Gethard, Matteo Lane, and special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

Mountain Man stream the third set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Matisyahu streams a virtual Festival of Light show from Capitol Theatre at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Stream a performance and interview with NYC indie pop band The Shacks at 12 PM ET on MSG's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, part of their new MSG Uncovered virtual performance series, which benefits Art Start and The Garden of Dreams Foundation.

The Darkness broadcast "Lockdown Live: Streaming of a White Christmas, With The Darkness" from London's Indigo at The O2 at 3 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/27.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Aoife Nessa Frances streams a show from The Grand Social in Dublin at 4 PM ET. Free tickets will be available starting 12/1.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

"Save the Senate Festival," benefitting Fair Fight, streams at 6 PM ET on Noonchorus, featuring Amanda Palmer, Ani DiFranco, A.O. Gerber, Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone, Bedouine, Ben Lee, Buzzy Lee, Courtney Marie Andrews, Death Valley Girls, Erin Rae, Faye Webster, Jim James, John Vanderslice, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kimya Dawson, Lonnie Holley, Madison Cunningham, Money Mark, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Okkervil River, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rufus Wainwright, Sadie Dupuis, Starcrawler, Tom Morello, William Tyler, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Black Dahlia Murder stream "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Clutch stream a set from their Doom Saloon rehearsal space at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Barenaked Ladies stream a holiday variety show, "A Very Virtual Christmas," at 9 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 19

The Avalanches stream a DJ set from the rooftop of Melbourne's Curtin House at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, and 11 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

BadPond Live Stream Festivals streams on YouTube at 9:30 AM ET, featuring A.A. Williams, Jamie Lenman, Saint Agnes and more.

All Them Witches stream two virtual concerts at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Enslaved are streaming all three parts of the "Cinematic Summer Tour" at 3 PM ET on Revolver's Facebook.

The Orb stream "This Is Not Here" at 4 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/25.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '90s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza streams at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.



Boy George and Culture Club stream "Rainbow in the Dark: A Global Stream" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

The Slackers stream their annual holiday show at 7:45 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/3.

Osees stream a show filmed at Big Sur, CA's Henry Miller Library at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

KEXP's KEXPY Awards stream at 8 PM ET with performances from Waxahatchee, Vagabon, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and La Luz. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alarm's Christmas Gathering streams at 8 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Bailen stream a holiday show, "How the Grinch Stole 2020," from an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Riz Ahmed is streaming a virtual performance of The Long Goodbye, time TBA; tickets go on sale December 1.



--

Saturday, December 29

Thursday stream a virtual holiday show with special guests Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Norman Bannon (Texas Is The Reason), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), and opening sets from Bartees Strange and Jim Ward (Sparta/At the Drive In) at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 20

Enslaved are streaming all three parts of the "Cinematic Summer Tour" at 2 PM ET on YouTube.

Rufus, Martha, and Lucy Wainwright's "A Not So Silent Night - Virtually Together" streams at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Kindergarten, Despina, Ma Sha, Ayesha, and Drummy perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Johanna Warren streams a "Winter Solstice Livestream Concert" at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays a solo holiday at show at8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.



Suzanne Vega's October livestream from Blue Note Jazz Club airs again at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 23

Chilly Gonzales streams "A very chilly christmas special," featuring Feist and Jarvis Cocker, at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, and 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 26

Exhumed stream a virtual concert, "Goreified At The Grind Guignol," starting at 3:01 AM. Tickets are on sale now.

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '00s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including two today, at 7:30 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 27

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including one today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, December 28

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a four "Working it Out Worldwide: Jokes on Ice" virtual standup shows, including one today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 31

KISS are streaming their "biggest concert ever" from Dubai at 12 PM ET, with a live audience and "numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display." Tickets are on sale now.

New Years Queens, a virtual drag event, streams for 11 hours starting at 6 PM ET, hosted by Miz Cracker, Peppermint, Alaska, Bob The Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel and Katya, and featuring BenDeLaCreme, Boulet Brothers, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj , Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, BeBe Zahara Benet, Sharon Needles, and Trinity The Tuck. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

New Year's Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 streams at starting at 8 PM local time at 27 time zones across the world, featuring Diplo, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Boyz Noize, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Tchami and more. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

"A Very Devo NYE" streams at 9 PM ET featuring a virtual wine tasting and Q&A with Gerald Casale, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 2

Bad Religion celebrate their 40th anniversary with a four-part livestream series, "Decades," filmed at The Roxy Theatre in LA with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s. Today it's The '10s, streaming at 5 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Trevor Peres of Obituary has co-founded a livestream production company, Dark Forces Live. Their first event features Internal Bleeding, streaming at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 7

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, January 8

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Tuesday, January 12

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Wednesday, January 13

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Thursday, January 14

Shame stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

globalFEST wraps up today, streaming NPR's YouTube and hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Friday, January 15

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 21

Arlo Parks streams a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 22

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 27

Goat Girl stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 29

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík���s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 5

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Judy Collins recreates her 1964 concert at NYC's Town Hall at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/1 at 12 PM ET.

--

Sunday, February 14

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Buffalo, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Albany, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, February 17

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of NYC, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 19

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs Take All My Loves at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Virginia Beach, VA and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 20

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Pittsburgh, PA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 23

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 25

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

--

Sunday, February 28

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 4

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 6

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 7

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 13

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.