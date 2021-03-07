This Week’s Livestreams (Haim, Japanese Breakfast, The Weather Station, CHAI, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 3/7 at 12:01 AM EST

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 3/7 - Saturday, 3/13):

Sunday, March 7

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss David Arnold's Shaken And Stirred at 3 PM ET and Arab Strap's As Days get Dark at 4 PM ET.

Highwayyys' variety stream airs at 7 PM ET on The Alternative's YouTube with David Combs of Bad Moves as "the ghost of music past," tour stories from Proper, Calyx and Long Neck, cover sets from Oceanator and Biitchseat, and Youtube memories with Adult Mom, Record Setter and Spring Silver.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Monday, March 8

For International Women's Day, a virtual Introduction to Live Sound Workshop for women and people of marginalized genders is happening at 11 AM ET. Pay-what-you-can tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Kurt Vile's Smoke Ring For My Halo at 5 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Oh Land streams a performance at 2 PM ET on Facebook.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Thursday, March 11

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Retirement Party stream a show from Chicago's Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

The Pandora LIVE Countdown to the Grammy Awards streams at 9 PM ET on live.pandora.com with Haim, Brittany Howard, and CHIKA.

Nathaniel Rateliff and Buck Meek stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Otoboke Beaver stream a performance on Oculus Venues at 5 PM ET.

The "Music on a Mission" virtual MusiCares benefit concert streams at 8 PM ET with new performances from Haim, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend, and archival footage of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, and Usher. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

Goose Island's 312 Day streams at 8 PM ET on Facebook, with Beach Bunny, Ganser, Ohmme, and Sen Morimoto.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Japanese Breakfast and CHAI stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Girlpool, Vinyl Williams, MIKE/dj blackpower stream sets for Sustain the Scene's virtual series at 11 PM ET

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Saturday, March 13

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric show from Brighton at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

Palehound stream a virtual concert to commemorate the one year anniversary of their cancelled US tour supporting Black Friday at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, March 14

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Kali Masi, Woolbright, and Palberta.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 17

Flogging Molly stream a St. Patrick's Day show from Whelan's Irish Pub in Dublin at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Dropkick Murphys stream a St. Patrick's Day show, Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down at 7 PM ET on dkmstream.com.

Murphy's Law stream a St. Patrick's Day show at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros stream a virtual St. Patrick's Day show from TRI Studios at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

The BrooklynVegan Show streams at 11 AM ET on Vans' Channel 66 livestream network. Today's guest is Jesse Malin, and they'll be discussing CBGB.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

BrooklynVegan and M for Montreal's virtual SXSW showcase with Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy, Teke:Teke, Choses Sauvages, and Paupiere streams at 8 PM ET on Channel 2 of SXSW Online, and as a 3D VR experience in The Mohawk room via SXSW Online XR.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Faye Webster and Gabriel Garzon-Montano stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, March 19

Otoboke Beaver stream a performance on Oculus Venues at 3 AM ET.

Molly Burch streams a performance on Oculus Venues at 5 PM ET.

The Natvral stream a set on The New Colossus Festival's Youtube at 5 PM ET.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me stream a performance of Automata I and II at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Charli XCX streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin stream a release show for their new EP, $mokebreak, at 9 PM ET form NYC's CORPUS Studios, alongside sets from MAVI, Ankhlejohn, and Theravada. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 20

Between the Buried and Me stream a performance of Automata I and II at 3 PM ET, and an in-depth discussion at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

"Oates Song Fest 7908," a benefit for Feeding America, streams at 9 PM ET on Nugs.TV, featuring John Oates, Daryl Hall, Bob Weir, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Jim James, Keb Mo, Michael Franti and more.

Light Asylum, ADULT., Patriarchy, Second Skin, John Fryer of This Mortal Coil and Xavier of 3TEETH stream sets for Sustain the Scene's virtual series at 9 PM ET

Dam-Funk streams a set at 10 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Sunday, March 21

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Nervous Dater, Old Soul, The Big Easy, and Greg Mendez.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 23

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Paperboy Prince.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 24

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a virtual in-store "mini solo set" at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Get an access code by purchasing Shore from an indie retailer.

--

Thursday, March 25

March to Rise: A Benefit Concert for Middle Collegiate Church streams at 7 PM ET with Tituss Burgess, Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Emily King, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Julien Baker streams a release show for her new album Little Oblivions at 9 PM ET; there are also 8 PM AEDT and 7 PM GMT screenings. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 26

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna stream a release show for their 2020 album Kvitravn from Oslo at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch go on sale Friday 2/5 at 10 AM CET.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Barry and Natasha Leggero stream a birthday double crowd work show with special guests at 8 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now.

serpentwithfeet streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

The Mattson 2 stream "Live from The Casbah" at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Ian Sweet streams an album release show from Lodge Room at 10 PM ET on Audiotree. 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Obituary perform their favorite songs at 5 PM ET, the first in a two-part streaming series. Tickets go on sale 3/5.

Alex Maas of The Black Angels streams a Levitation Session from Bastrop, Texas at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Deeper stream a show from The Chicago Cultural Center at 8 PM ET to celebrate the one year anniversary of their 2020 album Auto-Pain.

The Microphones and Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Teenage Bottlerocket play a full band virtual show at 9 PM ET, with opening sets by Sack, Old Wives, and Ray Rocket. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 28

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Well Wisher, RILEY!, EVV, and Glazed.

Brandi Carlile and her band stream a set from Ryman Auditorium at 8 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 31

The Chills are streaming a set at 3 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 1

Devendra Banhart and Skullcrusher stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, April 2

Soft Kill stream a show from Portland's Crystal Ballroom at 3 PM ET, featuring An Open Door and Choke performed in their entireties, and songs from Dead Kids, R.I.P. City. Tickets are on sale now.

Buck Meek streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Starcrawler, ESPRIT/George Clanton and MIKE/dj blackpower stream sets for Sustain the Scene's virtual series at 11 PM ET

--

Saturday, April 3

Obituary play The End Complete in full 5 PM ET, the second in a two-part streaming series. Tickets go on sale 3/5.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

The Head and The Heart stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle stream "Woofstock at the Winery" from City Winery Nashville at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 8

Chad VanGaalen streams a performance from his studio at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Night one of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Roy Ayers, Phony Ppl, and Nikara Presents Black Wall Street. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, April 9

Glasvegas stream a performance at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Night two of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Meshell Ndegeocello, Keyon Harrold, and Justin Hicks. Tickets are on sale now.

Whitney stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Saturday, April 10

Night three of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Robert Glasper, Nate Smith x Van Hunt, and MAE.SUN. Tickets are on sale now.

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, April 16

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 9 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Portugal. The Man stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Saturday, April 17

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 7 AM ET and 4 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

HAIM stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Saturday, April 24

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play Infinite Arms in full at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

--

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.