This Week’s Livestreams (Iggy Pop, Method Man vs Redman, Tame Impala, KORN, more)

LAST UPDATED: 4/18 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 4/18 - Saturday, 4/24):

Sunday, April 18

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

The second show of The Decemberists' 20th anniversary livestream series airs at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

The Mountain Goats stream "The Jordan Lake Sessions," Volume 3 at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Ani DiFranco streams Revolutionary Love Live at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, April 19

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Nada Surf's Let Go at 4 PM ET.

The Mountain Goats stream "The Jordan Lake Sessions," Volume 4 at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, April 20

Weedmaps' virtual 4/20 event returns for a second year at 4 PM ET on weedmaps.com. Snoop Dogg will host, and A$AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, The Alchemist, TOKiMONSTA and more are set to perform and appear.

Cypress Hill stream "the world's largest smoke session and performance" from the Roxy in Los Angeles at 7:20 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Couch Slut and Sunrot8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

DJead Night, a psychedelic tribute to the Grateful Dead, streams at 10 PM ET on Twitch with Conrad Doucette, Scott Devendorf, and other members of The National.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil's livestream tour, "Guaranteed Destruction," continues at 11 PM ET on Side Door. Tickets are on sale now.

Redman and Method Man face off on a special 4/20 Verzuz battle on Instagram and Triller.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, April 21

Anjimile and Sad13 perform on Bowery Presents' streaming series on Boston Landing's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Karen Chee at 7 PM ET via Politics and Prose, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Iggy Pop's 2019 Sydney Opera House show streams on his 74th birthday at a variety of different times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

National Geographic's Earth Day Eve virtual concert streams at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube with Angélique Kidjo, José Gonzalez, My Morning Jacket, Rostam, Valerie June, Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley, and more.

Tame Impala celebrate the 10th anniversary of InnerSpaker by playing it in full from the Wave House in Western Australia. The virtual concert airs at various times for different time zones, including 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, April 22

A Walter Lure Memorial Celebration taped at Bowery Electric streams at 7 PM ET, with Clem Burke, Glen Matlock, Jayne County, Legs McNeil, Sami Yaffa, Frank Infante, Jesse Malin, Howie Pyro, Bob Gruen, Ivan Julian, Smutty Smith, Levi Dexter, Mick Rossi, Billy (Stark) Stone, Philippe Marcade, Cynthia Ross, William Luhr, Donna Destri, Marco Pironi, Sam Hariss, Chuck Bones, Barry Ryan, Winky Philips, Charlie Pickett, JF Vergel, Matt Langone, Joe Rizzo, Takanori (EZ) Cho Ichiuji, Takto Nakai, Danny Ray, Shige Matsumoto and Barry Apfel. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Sue Me stream a performance for Busan Biennale: The Chicago Chapter at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Hrishikesh Hirway at 7 PM ET via Asian American Writers' Workshop x Books Are Magic!, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their first album, Let Live & Let Ghosts from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Rainforest Benefit Concert - Protect the Tongass on Earth Day streams at 8 PM ET on fans.live, with Benevento/Russo Duo, Cassandra Jenkins, Fruit Bats, Suzanne Vega, The Hold Steady, and more.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Hamilton Leithauser.

A new documentary, The Who Sell Out, streams at 9 PM ET on YouTube and nugs.net.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, April 23

Afropunk: Black Spring streams at 3 PM ET on NPR and YouTube, with Rico Nasty, Seu Jorge, Seafoam Walls, DAWERXDAMPER, Black Pantera, ChocQuibTown, Projexx, and JUP DO BAIRRO.

Juan MacLean and JDH stream a six hour B2B set to benefit Good Room at 6 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Brandi Carlile, Buck Meek, Burnt Sugar Arkestra Chamber, Caitlin Rose, Jess Williamson, Molly Sarle, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Maangchi at 8 PM ET via Now Serving x Book Larder, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

!!! (Chk Chk Chk)'s October Le Poisson Rouge livestream performance airs again at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

The Dirty Nil's livestream tour, "Guaranteed Destruction," continues at 9 PM ET on Side Door. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, April 24

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play Infinite Arms in full at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Insomnium perform their 2014 album Shadows of the Dying Sun in full at 3 P ET. Tickets are on sale now.

KORN stream an "immersive concert experience" from the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-In Experience at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch the trailer below.

Ty Segall's Fuzz stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

METZ stream a set from Lee's Palace at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Chris Gethard's December Le Poisson Rouge livestream show airs again at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Machinedrum stream A View of U live, a collaboration with Daito Manabe and Rhizomatiks, at various time zones, including 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros stream a set from TRI Studios at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Fest streams today, with Bauuer, Boys Noize, Kero Kero Bonito, No Rome, Porter Robinson, Rezz, and more.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, April 25

Neil Patrick Harris hosts the virtual edition of Elton John's annual Oscars pre-party, featuring a performance from Dua Lipa, streaming at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The third show of The Decemberists' 20th anniversary livestream series airs at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, April 26

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Lucy Dacus at 7 PM ET via Book People, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Tuesday, April 27

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation at 7:30 PM ET via Club Book, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Wednesday, April 28

Smashing Pumpkins stream their 2012 Barclays Center show, where they played Oceania in full, at 5 PM ET via Oculus.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Alyse Whitney at 7 PM ET via Harvard Book Store, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Tune-Yards stream "Party in a Can," a virtual show from their studio, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 29

Austra streams a solo acoustic performance from Roy Thomson Hall at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Big Thief stream their last pre-pandemic US show, from November of 2019, in full at 7 PM ET and PT on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Coney Island...Baby!, a benefit for Coney Island USA, streams at 7 PM ET with Jesse Malin, Joseph Arthur, Michael Imperioli and Zopa, Kembra Pfahler of The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Miss Guy of Toilet Boys, Lynne Von Pang, Mat Fraser and Julie Atlas Muz, Heather Litteer, Dick Zigun, Everett Quinton, Clownvis, Alison Gordy, Todd Robbins, New York Nico, Little Brooklyn, Laura Lee Pants, Gigi Bonbon, Danielle Mastrion, and Sage Sovereign. Tickets are on sale now.

Duos, a "celebration of music and literature" featuring music from Japanese Breakfast, Sasami, Nat Baldwin, and more, along with Brandon Taylor, Andrew Gibson, Donika Kelly, Kiese Laymon, Gina Nutt and Chuy Renteria, streams over Thursday and Friday at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Johanna Warren and Josh Hines perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo set on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation at 8 PM ET via Powell's, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Dreamer Boy.

Sarah Jarosz streams "World on the Screen," a two part livestream, starting today at 8:30 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

BrooklynVegan presents Ratboys' 10th anniversary livestream, airing at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now, and you can also enter to win a pass - we're giving away two!

--

Friday, April 30

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Youngmi Mayer at 6 PM ET via Asian Arts Initiative x Union Transfer x Blue Stoop, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Two Minutes to Late Night's Splitsville series, where two bands each cover a song from each other's catalogues, continues at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp with Integrity and Nothing. Tickets are on sale now.

Decibel celebrate their 200th issue with a livestream featuring Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous, and Wake, streaming at 8 PM ET on decibelmagazine.com.

Duos, a "celebration of music and literature" featuring music from Japanese Breakfast, Sasami, Nat Baldwin, and more, along with Brandon Taylor, Andrew Gibson, Donika Kelly, Kiese Laymon, Gina Nutt and Chuy Renteria, streams over Thursday and Friday at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Adrianne Lenker, A.O. Gerber, Cassandra Jenkins, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joanna Sternberg, Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Sam Amidon, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sour Widows, Christelle Bofale and Tenci play Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo set on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 1

Devin Townsend performs his 1997 solo album Ocean Machine: Biomech at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Stop Asian Hate, a benefit for Red Canary Song, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Boriko, Catbite, Cicala, Community Towel, Deigo Medrano of Ramona, Emmett O'Reilly of Pkew Pkew Pkew, Heavy Lag, Kailynn West of Tiny Stills, Kali Masi, Linh Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Luk Hendricks of Teenage Halloween, MF Gloom, Maura Weaver of Ogikubo Station, Maxwell Stern of Signals Midwest, The Mimes, Pat Graham of Big Nothing, Sal Medrano of Rebuilder, Travis Mles of The Penske File, and The Weak Days.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo set on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Acid Dad stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dinosaur Jr. stream a show from the Sinclair in Boston at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dawes stream a performance from the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles at 10 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, May 3

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with EJ Koh at 9 PM ET via Third Place Books, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Tuesday, May 4

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Justin Barney at 8 PM ET via Boswell Books x 88Nine RadioMilwaukee, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Wednesday, May 5

Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show streams at 8 PM ET with Micky Dolenz (Monkees), Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Jody Porter and the Berlin Waltz, Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional), James Iha, Taylor Hanson, Ben Kweller, Patrick Carney (The Black Keys), Drew Carey, Peter Buck (R.E.M) with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Jesse Malin, Joe McGinty, Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys) with Justin Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack) and Geoff Sanoff, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Jia Tolentino at 8 PM ET via Chicago Humanities Festival, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Thursday, May 6

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Chanel Miller at 6 PM ET via Atlanta History Center, and with Bowen Yang at 9 PM ET via City Arts & Lectures, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

La Luz stream an acoustic set, Live From a Stranger's House, at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. They're promising "BRAND NEW songs and OLDE FAVS," and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 8

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite The World streams at 8 PM ET on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations, with Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, and H.E.R.

'90s R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape will go head to head in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram and Triller.

Vetiver stream a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

--

Sunday, May 9

Dionne Warwick streams a Mother's Day show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sarah Jarosz streams "World on the Screen," a two part livestream, wrapping up today at 8:30 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, May 10

Kehlani performs her 2020 album It Was Good Until It Wasn't in full at 9 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 15

Ty Segall & Freedom Band stream a new Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

NNAMDÏ streams a one year anniversary performance for Brat from Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, May 20

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their second album, Everything Under the Sun from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

The Microphones' Bandsintown's PLUS set streams again at 9 PM ET. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, May 21

Young Thug plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Glastonbury Festival is streaming "Live at Worthy Farm," featuring performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and more, filmed onsite at Worthy Farm. It airs at various times for different time zones, including 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

--

Saturday, May 29

R.A.P. Ferreira streams a performance from SPACE gallery at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus celebrating his most recent albums, Purple Moonlight Pages (one of our favorite rap albums of 2020) and Bob's Son. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe streams a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

--

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

--

Saturday, June 5

FRQNCY1 festival streams from Elsewhere at 2 PM ET with Every Time I Die, Zola Jesus, Pom Pom Squad, Downtown Boys, Stay Inside, Chapo Trap House, We Hate Movies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, June 18

Young M.A plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 19

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, June 23

Daniel Avery streams "Together in Static" at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, July 2

Freddie Gibbs plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.