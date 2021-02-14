This Week’s Livestreams (Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Dashboard Confessional, The Get Up Kids, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

Sunday, February 14

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Sophie's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides at 2 PM ET and Love's self-titled album at 4 PM ET.

Melvins are streaming a Valentines Day special, "Divine Monkeyshines," at 3 PM ET on Veeps, which they describe as "a musical performance with behind-the scenes footage and interviews with the band members." Tickets are on sale now.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Utrecht (at 5 PM ET) and Austin (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

Disposable America's V-Day Party streams on Twitch at 6 PM ET, with Squitch, Wendy Eisenberg, Squirrel Flower, Carol, Billy Capricorn, Suzie True, Spring Silver, Sidney Gish, and Melissa Lozada-Oliva.

Okay Kaya streams a set at 6 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Electric's virtual tribute to Sylvain Sylvain streams at 7 PM ET, featuring NY Dolls frontman David Johansen (with Earl Slick and Maria Hennessey), Blondie's Debbie Harry & Clem Burke, Henry Rollins, Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Lenny Kaye, Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, The Voidoids' Ivan Julian, Jesse Malin, Tish & Snooky of The Sic F*cks, Blue Oyster Cult's Joe & Albert Bouchard, The Lemon Twigs, photographer Bob Gruen, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal streams an acoustic performance at 7 PM ET on Run for Cover's YouTube.

Dashboard Confessional stream a Valentine's Day concert, "Lonely Hearts & Lovers," at 7 PM ET, featuring "a never before seen version of Dashboard Confessional’s live band performing a 19-song set pulled from the band’s extensive catalog, recently filmed in 4K at Nashville, TN’s stunning Riverside Revival Church." Tickets and merch are on sale now.

"Let Love Stand a Chance: A Charles Bradley Valentine's Day Special" airs at 7 PM ET on fans.live, featuring footage of Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaries from LOCKN' in 2016 and at Capitol Theatre in 2015.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a trio of virtual Valentines shows, including today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

A tribute to Sophie streams at 7:30 PM ET on Twitch, with Alice Glass, Allie X, Bayli, Brooke Candy, Slayyter, Uffie and more.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Buffalo, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

Grace Potter streams a show, "Valentine's Day Twilight Hour," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Rico Nasty streams a performance and Q&A at 8 PM ET on Spin.

Trey Songz streams "Valentine's Day Entrée" at 8 PM ET on LiveXLive. Tickets are on sale now.

The Get Up Kids perform Something To Write Home About at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Slaughter Beach, Dog streams a pair of release shows for his new album, At The Moonbase, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tonight is a full band performance.

The Suffers stream "Making Up & Breaking Up," two nights of virtual full-band performances of "makeup songs, breakup songs, and songs you can sing along to," streaming at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

The JBTV Revolution Television Virtual Music Festival airs archival footage of The Smashing Pumpkins, Portugal. The Man, Filter, Gary Numan, Twin Peaks, Taylor Bennett, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, February 15

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

--

Tuesday, February 16

Moor Mother, aka Camae Ayewa, streams "Writing in the Atemporal Zone," a poetry workshop, at 6 PM ET on Zoom. RSVP to attend.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Albany, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

--

Wednesday, February 17

The annual Tibet House Benefit goes virtual for 2021, streaming at 8 PM ET with Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, Patti Smith, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal and Rubin Kodheli. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of NYC, and tickets are on sale now.

Phil Lesh joined Joe Russo's Almost Dead for a three-night New Year's Run at Capitol Theatre in 2014; stream the December 29 show at fans.live at 8 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers streams a show at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 18

Bell Orchestre stream a performance film via Merkin Hall at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 2 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Atlas Obscura presents "Rogue Routes: Off-Road Move," with GZA, Sudan Archives, Quintron's Weather Warlock, and Nia Imara performing from Sky's the Limit Observatory, streaming at 8 PM ET on atlasobscura.com.

"SoundCloud Player One," a gaming tournament, streams starting at 8 PM ET, with eight SoundCloud artists competing on Fortnite in "a game of fortress-building, opponent-smashing, and smack-talking." Rico Nasty performs at the virtual halftime concert, and you can stream it on Twitch.

Hundred Waters stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Garcia Peoples stream a set at 9 PM ET via Blue Note. Tickets are on sale now.

Trampled by Turtles are streaming a series of shows, "Trampled by Thursdays: Live at First Avenue," over four Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tonight's show is songs they recorded at Pachyderm Studios.

"The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience" streams at 9:30 PM ET, with Geddy Lee of Rush, k.d. lang, Steve Page of Barenaked Ladies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

--

Friday, February 19

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs Take All My Loves at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Virtual Parkinson's research and care benefit Light of Day Canada 12 streams over two nights, starting at 7 PM ET. Tonight features Tom Morello, John Cafferty, Wayne Kramer, Chris Koster of Glorious Sons, Jake Clemons, Joe D'Urso, Ike Reilly, Jason Heath & The Greedy Souls, Eddie Manion, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Wild Pink stream a release show for their new album A Billion Little Lights at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

A set from The Bright Light Social Hour at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Virginia Beach, VA and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye: 50 Years of Words and Music streams at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Gatecreeper play their first livestream show at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Lucero celebrate their new album When You Found Me from Memphis Magnetic Recording at 9 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak hosts his annual Goldie Awards DJ & Beat Battle virtually over three nights on Twitch, with Craze, Baauer, UNIIQU3 and Decap joining him.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, February 20

Crowbar stream a set at 4 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's "Living Black!" event streams at 6 PM ET on YouTube, with Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko, Kirk Franklin and more.

Virtual Parkinson's research and care benefit Light of Day Canada 12 streams over two nights, at 7 PM ET. Tonight features Steve Earle, Rusty Young, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Gowan, Colin MacDonald, Willie Nile, Jesse Malin, Ron James, Vincent Pastore, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Backxwash, Zoon and Maryze perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Dead Meadow filmed a performance in fall 2020 at Camp Mozumdar for their new Levitation Session, which streams at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Pittsburgh, PA, and tickets are on sale now.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Tank and the Bangas stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Fab4Con Jam, a two-day virtual celebration of The Beatles, begins today. Use the promo code BROOKLYNVEGAN to get $2 off tickets; we're also giving away a pair of VIP passes.

A-Trak hosts his annual Goldie Awards DJ & Beat Battle virtually over three nights on Twitch, with Craze, Baauer, UNIIQU3 and Decap joining him.

Philadelphia Folksong Society's "Cabin Fever Fest" streams over two days, with Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Larkin Poe, The Secret Sisters, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, February 21

Experimental Sound Studio's Million Tongues Festival Part 5: Celesial Earth Strings streams at 3 PM ET on ess.org with Bill MacKay, Marissa Nadler, Bill Stone, Meg Baird, and more.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Ravenna, Italy (at 5 PM ET) and Saint Paul, MN (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues on YouTube at 7 PM ET with Cheekface, Cliffdiver, Hoity-Toity, and Magazine Beach.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Fab4Con Jam, a two-day virtual celebration of The Beatles, begins today. Use the promo code BROOKLYNVEGAN to get $2 off tickets; we're also giving away a pair of VIP passes.

Philadelphia Folksong Society's "Cabin Fever Fest" streams over two days, with Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Larkin Poe, The Secret Sisters, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

Dev Hynes of Blood Orange appears in conversation at 9 PM ET to kick off his spring 2021 artist residency at NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Register to watch.

--

Tuesday, February 23

"The Great Unknown," a tribute to George Gerdes, streams at 7 PM ET with Loudon Wainwright III, Suzanne Vega, Steve Forbert, Terre Roche, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Wesley Stace, Jill Sobule, Dave Hill and others. Tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Starchild & The New Romantics.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 25

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

Waltzer TV continues its second season with episode II, featuring Ratboys, Time Traveler, Woes, and Waltzer, at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Trampled by Turtles are streaming a series of shows, "Trampled by Thursdays: Live at First Avenue," over four Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tonight's show is an "old school" seated set.

Julia Holter streams a show from Lodge Room at 10 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

A set from Grupo Fantasma at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

Vetiver, Meg Baird and Suzanne Vallie perform from Big Sur's Henry Miller Memorial Library at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Little Dragon stream a set at 10 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Witch Prophet, and Shabason, Krgovich & Harris perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's 2020 album, Transmissions, is available to order now in our store.

Post Malone plays a virtual Pokemon 25th anniversary concert, streaming at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Twitch, and pokemon.com.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes and Lomelda stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Kristin Hersh streams a performance at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Amythyst Kiah and Joachim Cooder stream a virtual Skirball Stages show at 11 PM ET on YouTube.

A-Trak hosts his annual Goldie Awards DJ & Beat Battle virtually over three nights on Twitch, with Craze, Baauer, UNIIQU3 and Decap joining him.

--

Sunday, February 28

Zoom panel "Unpacking Systemic Racism in the Music Industry" streams at 3 PM ET, featuring Moor Mother, DeForrest Brown Jr., David Turner, and Yvette Janine Jackson. RSVP to attend.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's show is for NYC (at 5 PM ET), and tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues on YouTube at 7 PM ET with Coupons, Annakarina, Young Winona, and Drauve.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 2

Ron Gallo performs on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

--

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

Liz Phair's first livestream show, "Hey Lou Hey Liz," airs at 10 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 4

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Cloud Nothings stream a set on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

"What Becomes of Love?", a dance commissioned by American Ballet Theatre and a film commissioned by National Sawdust featuring music from Rhye has its streaming premiere at 6 PM ET as part of National Sawdust's Digital Discovery Festival.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 5

The Hold Steady hold a virtual edition of their annual The Weekender show, streaming from Brooklyn Bowl, at 3 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Kim Gordon and Kim Heecheon stream a conversation with Jacob Fabricius and Stephanie Cristello at 7 PM ET. Register for free to watch.

A set from Alex Maas of The Black Angels at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp.

--

Saturday, March 6

Black Country, New Road stream a show from Queen Elizabeth Hall at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady hold a virtual edition of their annual The Weekender show, streaming from Brooklyn Bowl, at 3 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Acid Mothers Temple stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 7

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Retirement Party stream a show from Chicago's Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

A set from Molly Burch at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

--

Saturday, March 13

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric show from Brighton at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 20

"Oates Song Fest 7908," a benefit for Feeding America, streams at 9 PM ET on Nugs.TV, featuring John Oates, Daryl Hall, Bob Weir, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Jim James, Keb Mo, Michael Franti and more.

--

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 23

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Paperboy Prince.

--

Wednesday, March 24

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a virtual instore performance for Shore at 9 PM ET. Get access by pre-ordering the album from an indie retailer.

--

Thursday, March 25

March to Rise: A Benefit Concert for Middle Collegiate Church streams at 7 PM ET with Tituss Burgess, Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Emily King, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 26

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna stream a release show for their 2020 album Kvitravn from Oslo at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch go on sale Friday 2/5 at 10 AM CET.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 31

The Chills are streaming a set at 3 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 3

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 10

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, April 16

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Saturday, April 17

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.