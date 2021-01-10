This Week’s Livestreams (Jimmy Eat World, Oceanator, Shame, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 1/10 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 1/10 - Saturday, 1/16):

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bowie and Edna Walsh's musical Lazarus streams tonight at various times for different timezones, including 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's Streaming Sunday series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Kicksie, City Mouse, and We Are the Union.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, January 11

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Dame Shirley Bassey's The Performance at 4 PM ET.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Austin stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Tuesday, January 12

Buntopia with Honey Bunch and FRENCHTIPSPLS is on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting Audre Lorde Project.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Chicago stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Wednesday, January 13

Pinegrove are holding a pre-release charity screening of Amperland, NY, followed by a Q&A with members of the band and Busy Philipps, at 6 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Philadelphia stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Thursday, January 14

AceMo is on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Brooklyn stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Shame stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

globalFEST wraps up today, streaming NPR's YouTube and hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Friday, January 15

Jimmy Eat World play Surviving in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Release the Stars at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Washington DC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

D20 Burlesque's annual tribute to The Mountain Goats goes virtual at 8 PM ET for "I Only Perform to The Mountain Goats 3," featuring Renaissance Noir, Emerald Fire, Honeytree Evileye, Anja Keister, Babia Major, Jackson Juniper, Lola LaCombe, Bebe Rose, and Mimi Hurricane. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

The Starting Line are playing Based On A True Story in full at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, January 16

Get Tuff streams a release party for In Sickness and in Hell at 7 PM ET on Twitch, with Jer, The Childlike Empress, Jhariah, Pancho Villa's Skull, Foxy Dads, and Heckdang.

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Tonight is the Los Angeles stop, streaming at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, January 17

Oceanator is doing a virtual tour, with Maneka (formerly of Speedy Ortiz). Today is the Oxford, UK stop, streaming at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Milan (at 5 PM ET) and Cleveland (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 18

Trentemøller hosts a virtual listening party and Q&A at 3 PM ET on Zoom. 50% of profits go to Music Declares Emergency, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 21

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Berlin and streams at 2 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Arlo Parks streams a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 22

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for London and streams at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Saturday, January 23

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Tonight's show is for New York and streams at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Ourense, Spain (at 5 PM ET) and Seattle (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, January 26

Anna B Savage perform at 4 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 27

Goat Girl stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 28

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Sydney and streams at 5 AM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Season II, Episode 1 of Waltzer TV streams on Baby's All Right's Baby TV at 8 PM ET, with Mirah, GYMSHORTS, Max Pain and The Groovies, New Myths, FIELDED, Dolly Spartans, Matracia, and Mary Vision. Tickets are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO '21 streams at 9 PM ET on LiveXLive, with Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Coldplay, The Killers, Muse, Weezer, Cage the Elephant and more.

--

Friday, January 29

Jimmy Eat World play Futures in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for São Paulo and streams at 6 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Scour (Phil Anselmo, John Jarvis of Pig Destroyer, Derek Engemann of b>Cattle Decapitation, Jesse Schobel of Strong Intention, and Chase Fraser of Animosity) stream a performance of their EP trilogy, 2016's The Grey, 2017's The Red, and 2020's The Black, at 7 PM ET from Anselmo's Nodferatu's Lair Studio, with an opening set from Shock Narcotic. Tickets are on sale now.

The 44th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is streaming an "at home" edition at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus, with performances from Alan Doyle, The War and Treaty, Kiefer Sutherland, Amythyst Kiah and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Vagabon streams a show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Starting Line are playing The Best Of in full at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 30

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Stockholm and streams at 2 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The 44th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is streaming an "at home" edition at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus, with performances from Robert Earl Keen, Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams, David Bromberg, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The SF Sketchfest's virtual Festpocalypse streams at 8 PM ET, with The Kids in the Hall, The State, Bob Odenkirk & David Cross of Mr. Show, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Tenderloins, The Black Version, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Mystery Science Theater 3000 offshoot Rifftrax, Patton Oswalt, Paget Brewster, Ron Funches, Eddie Izzard, Weird "Al" Yankovic, Paul F Tompkins, Jane Lynch, Doug Benson, Kumail Nanjiani, Christopher Guest, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Todd Barry, Joel Kim Booster, Noel Fielding, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Firestone, Dave Hill, Rhett Miller, Bill Frisell, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Athens, Greece (at 5 PM ET) and Evanston, IL (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 5

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Sunday, February 7

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Copenhagen (at 5 PM ET) and Madison, WI (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Judy Collins recreates her 1964 concert at NYC's Town Hall at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/1 at 12 PM ET.

--

Saturday, February 13

Mogwai stream a release show for their new album, As the Love Continues, at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Slaughter Beach, Dog streams a pair of release shows for his new album, At The Moonbase, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tonight is a solo performance.

Food for Love features Alejandro Escovedo, David Byrne, Inara George, Jackson Browne, John Doe, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Steve Earle, The Chicks and more, benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. More details still to come.

--

Sunday, February 14

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Utrecht (at 5 PM ET) and Austin (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Buffalo, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

Slaughter Beach, Dog streams a pair of release shows for his new album, At The Moonbase, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tonight is a full band performance.

--

Tuesday, February 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Albany, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, February 17

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of NYC, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 18

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 2 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 19

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs Take All My Loves at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Virginia Beach, VA and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 20

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Pittsburgh, PA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 21

Jimmy Eat World play Clarity in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Ravenna, Italy (at 5 PM ET) and Saint Paul, MN (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 23

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 25

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

--

Sunday, February 28

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's show is for NYC (at 5 PM ET), and tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 4

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 6

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 7

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 13

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric show from Brighton at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.