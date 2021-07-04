This Week’s Livestreams (Mannequin Pussy, JPEGMAFIA, Jlin, Owen, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 7/4 - Saturday, 7/10):

Sunday, July 4

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Episode two of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music from Philip Glass, Nico Muhly, Nadia Sirota, Theo Bleckmann, Tanya Tagaq, Paola Prestini, Glenn Kotche and Chris Thile.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, July 5

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic and new indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Snapped Ankles' Forest Of Your Problems at 1 PM ET.

--

Tuesday, July 6

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 9:30 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from JPEGMAFIA, performing live from The Lodge Room in LA, followed by a Q&A.

--

Wednesday, July 7

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic and new indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Soup Dragons' Hotwired at 1 PM ET.

Owen performs his 2020 album The Avalanche in full at 9 PM ET, with string accompaniment. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Thursday, July 8

Saint Sister stream a performance of their new album Where I Should End in full, joined by Lisa Hannigan and Crash Ensemble, at 3 PM ET and 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Mannequin Pussy and The Districts.

Jlin performs on The Met Cloisters' Sonic Cloisters series, streaming at 9 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube.

--

Friday, July 9

Spotlights and Somnuri stream a set from Saint Vitus Bar at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Fitz and the Tantrums stream a show from NY's Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, July 10

A virtual birthday celebration for Ronnie James Dio streams at 5 PM ET with performances, conversations, appearances, and archival footage of Rob Halford, Tenacious D, Lzzy Hale, Lita Ford, Joey Belladonna, Lena Hall, Tony Iommi, and more. Tickets and merch are on sale now, and benefit the Dio Cancer Fund.

Hiss Golden Messenger stream a set at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS:

Sunday, July 11

Episode three of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with music, art and interviews with Du Yun, Laura Ortman, Kevork Mourad, Anthony Roth Costanzo﻿, OK Miss, Sophia Brous' Lullaby Movement Abraham Brody and JOJO ABOT.

--

Tuesday, July 13

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at on Twitch, with a set from The Vaccines, performing live from Lafayette in London at 3 PM ET, and Bartees Strange, performing live from Union Stage in Washington DC, at 8 PM ET. Each set will be followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, July 15

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Deer Tick.

Mastodon stream their first-ever acoustic performance, Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium, at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Friday, July 16

Anthrax stream a 40th anniversary concert at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 18

Bob Dylan streams a virtual concert, "Shadow Kingdom," at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Episode four of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music and dance from Ellen Reid, Helga Davis, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Samora Pinderhughes, Young People's Chorus of NYC, Angélica Negrón,

Reggie "Reg Roc" Gray, Yuka Honda, J Hoard, Justin Kangmin Kim, Lucia Lucas and more.

--

Wednesday, July 21

Half Waif streams a virtual release show for her new album Mythopoetics, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and she'll be playing the album in full from beginning to end.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Serena Isioma.

--

Saturday, July 24

Day one of virtual festival Splendour XR streams at 10 PM ET, with Khalid, Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Band of Horses, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, Pond, Tayla PArx, The Chats, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 25

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Creeper, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Episode five of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music from Chris Grymes, Joan Tower, Tania León, Terry Riley, the Choir of Trinity Wall Street,

George Crumb, Meredith Monk, Tazwell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori, John Zorn,

Nels Cline and Julian Lage, Ryuichi Sakamoto and more.

Day two of virtual festival Splendour XR streams at 10 PM ET, with Charli XCX, Grimes, The Avalanches, Of Monsters and Men, Kaytranada, Jungle, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and the Sniffers, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, July 27

The Black Angels stream a set at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, July 29

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Ritt Momney.

--

Sunday, August 1

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Orla Gartland, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Episode six of a National Sawdust retrospective, Contemplations from National Sawdust, airs at 8 PM ET on allarts.org with interviews and music from Damian Woetzel, Kyle Abraham, Delune, Joel Ross, Conrad Tao, Molly Joyce, Amy Hall Garner, Angélica Negrón, Joan La Barbara and Allison Loggins-Hull.

--

Sunday, August 8

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from The Snuts, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

José González streams the world premiere of the Local Valley world tour today.Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 18

The Zombies stream a virtual concert from Abbey Road Studios at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.