This Week’s Livestreams (Megan Thee Stallion, Julien Baker, Robin Pecknold, Real Estate, more)

Sunday, March 21

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Floating Points, Pharaoh Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra present Promises Chapter I, "a non-visual experience," at 2 PM ET. RSVP on listentopromises.com.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Blood Wizard's Western Spaghetti at 12 PM ET, The Nix's Sausage Studio Sessions at 1 PM ET, Tom Sanders' Only Magic at 3 PM ET, Albertine Sarges' The Sticky Fingers at 4 PM ET, and Fimber Bravo's Lunar Tredd at 5 PM ET.

Bang on a Can Live's "Maerz Musik Festival for Time Issues" streams at 3 PM ET on bangonacan.org

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Nervous Dater, Old Soul, The Big Easy, and Greg Mendez.

"We're Texas," a virtual benefit from Matthew McConaughey for those impacted by Texas' recent winter storms, featuring Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson and more, streams at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

Monday, March 22

Record Setter (whose album I Owe You Nothing was one of our favorites of 2020) stream a show on Audiotree at 2 PM ET.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Black Honey's Written & Directed at 4 PM ET.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Tuesday, March 23

Braids premiere a pair of new songs from their studio at 11 AM ET and 8 PM ET

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Paperboy Prince.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Wednesday, March 24

Real Estate host a virtual variety show, "Zoomin' with Real Estate," at 7 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a virtual in-store "mini solo set" at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Get an access code by purchasing Shore from an indie retailer.

Thursday, March 25

March to Rise: A Benefit Concert for Middle Collegiate Church streams at 7 PM ET with Tituss Burgess, Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Emily King, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Julien Baker streams a release show for her new album Little Oblivions at 9 PM ET; there are also 8 PM AEDT and 7 PM GMT screenings. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

U2 are streaming an archival concert series, U2: The Virtual Road, on YouTube. Today you can watch their iconic 6/5/1983 show at Red Rocks Amphitheater at 10:30 PM ET, with a new opening set from Fontaines D.C.

Friday, March 26

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna stream a release show for their 2020 album Kvitravn from Oslo at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch go on sale Friday 2/5 at 10 AM CET.

Mandancing will do an Audiotree Live set at 5 PM ET.

Megan Thee Stallion, King Princess and Noah Cyrus perform on Grubhub's Sound Bites series at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Todd Barry and Natasha Leggero stream a birthday double crowd work show with special guests at 8 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now.

Lonnie Holley streams part two of his Big Ears "Live From The Mill & Mine and Southern Railroad Depot" series at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

serpentwithfeet streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

The Mattson 2 stream "Live from The Casbah" at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Ian Sweet streams an album release show from Lodge Room at 10 PM ET on Audiotree. Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Saturday, March 27

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they perform from Windjammer at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Obituary perform their favorite songs at 5 PM ET, the first in a two-part streaming series. Tickets go on sale 3/5.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor are offering a first listen of their new album, G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END! (preorder it), at 6 PM ET on Vimeo, accompanied by the 16mm projections they use for live shows.

Waxahatchee celebrates the one year anniversary of Saint Cloud by streaming a full-band performance of it in full, at 7 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

BAI/CRAFT, a "Minecraft concert, virtual environment & livestream" streams at 7 PM ET with Moor Mother, Du Yun, Suzi Analogue, and San Cha. It'll air on Twitch as well as in the game.

Alex Maas of The Black Angels streams a Levitation Session from Bastrop, Texas at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Deeper stream a show from The Chicago Cultural Center at 8 PM ET to celebrate the one year anniversary of their 2020 album Auto-Pain.

NYC venue Sony Hall streams a virtual third anniversary concert with Cautious Clay and Cassadee Pope at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Microphones and Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Teenage Bottlerocket play a full band virtual show at 9 PM ET, with opening sets by Sack, Old Wives, and Ray Rocket. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, March 28

The third Lookout! Records reunion, "LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT," streams at 3 PM ET with Ted Leo, Penelope Houston from The Avengers; Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience; Mass Giorgini from Common Rider and Squirtgun; Christopher Imlay and John Denery from the Hi-Fives with Judy Denery from The Loadies and Virgil Shaw from Brent's TV; and more. Tickets are on sale now.

"Happy Birthday Joey Ramone" streams at 3 PM ET with The Futureheads' Barry Hyde, Art Brut's Eddie Argos, Buffalo Tom's Bill Janovitz, We Are Scientists, Bis, Big Joanie's Stef Fi, Wheatus, The Catenary Wires (ex-Heavenly), Darren Hayman (Hefner), Kathryn Williams and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Well Wisher, RILEY!, EVV, and Glazed.

Brandi Carlile and her band stream a set from Ryman Auditorium at 8 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison Cunningham streams at set from Three Corners in Los Angeles at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Monday, March 29

Teenage Halloween stream a set on Audiotree at 5 PM ET.

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan play Pandora's virtual Women's History Month event, Pandora LIVE Powered by Women, at 9 PM ET on live.pandora.com.

Wednesday, March 31

The Chills stream "Worlds Within Worlds," featuring their December performance at New Zealand's Festival of Lights, at 3 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Palehound stream a virtual concert to commemorate the one year anniversary of their cancelled US tour supporting Black Friday at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, April 1

The BrooklynVegan Show streams at 11 AM ET on Vans' Channel 66 livestream network. This week, we'll be talking with Mikey Erg about all things NJ punk.

Steve Gunn streams his first virtual show from Hollywood venue Gold Diggers on Noonchorus at 8 PM in various time zones. He's promising to play two new songs, and tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart and Skullcrusher stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

U2 are streaming an archival concert series, U2: The Virtual Road, on YouTube. Today you can watch their December 1997 show from Mexico City at 9:30 PM ET, with a new opening set from Carla Morrison.

Friday, April 2

Soft Kill stream a show from Portland's Crystal Ballroom at 3 PM ET, featuring An Open Door and Choke performed in their entireties, and songs from Dead Kids, R.I.P. City. Tickets are on sale now.

Buck Meek streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Starcrawler, ESPRIT/George Clanton and MIKE/dj blackpower stream sets for Sustain the Scene's virtual series at 11 PM ET

Saturday, April 3

Obituary play The End Complete in full 5 PM ET, the second in a two-part streaming series. Tickets go on sale 3/5.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

The Head and The Heart stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle stream "Woofstock at the Winery" from City Winery Nashville at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, April 8

Chad VanGaalen streams a performance from his studio at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Night one of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Roy Ayers, Phony Ppl, and Nikara Presents Black Wall Street. Tickets are on sale now.

Grouplove stream volume 2 of their "This is This Moment" monthly livestream series at 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, April 9

Mary Lattimore streams a performance "in response to works by French Impressionist artist Claude Monet" at The Art Institute of Chicago at 1 PM ET. RSVP to watch.

Glasvegas stream a performance at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Bat for Lashes performs a stripped down set from her home in Los Angeles, streaming at 3 PM ET and 11 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals stream "A Vulgar Display of Pantera" at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Night two of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Meshell Ndegeocello, Keyon Harrold, and Justin Hicks. Tickets are on sale now.

Whitney stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Jason Lytle of Grandaddy streams a solo set, "In a Trance and Wandering Around," at 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

Alela Diane streams a set from the Map Room studio Portland's Holocene at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Minecraft benefit Galactic Federation of Musicians and Allied Workers streams over two days in the game and on YouTube with Eve 6, Thursday, Ted Leo, Backxwash, Julia Holter, Kimya Dawson, Mary Lattimore, Palberta, Pictureplane, Xenia Rubinos, Vockah Redu and more. More information on accessing the in-game multiplayer server on netherrap.com.

Saturday, April 10

U2 are streaming an archival concert series, U2: The Virtual Road, on YouTube. Today you can watch their December 2016 show from Paris at 2:30 PM ET, with a new opening set from Feu! Chatterton.

Night three of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Robert Glasper, Nate Smith x Van Hunt, and MAE.SUN. Tickets are on sale now.

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Land of Talk stream a virtual concert for Théâtre Plaza's Rock Le Plaza series at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

OSEES stream a full-band set, 'Levitation Sessions II,' at 10 PM ET. They're promising a "handful of never-before-played-live tunes & some new surprises," and tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Minecraft benefit Galactic Federation of Musicians and Allied Workers streams over two days in the game and on YouTube with Eve 6, Thursday, Ted Leo, Backxwash, Julia Holter, Kimya Dawson, Mary Lattimore, Palberta, Pictureplane, Xenia Rubinos, Vockah Redu and more. More information on accessing the in-game multiplayer server on netherrap.com.

Sunday, April 11

Andrew Bird streams a performance with his old Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmate Jimbo Mathus at 8 PM ET on Sessions Live. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

The best of Michael Dorf's "The Music Of" shows from 2004-2020 streams at 8 PM ET with archival footage of Glen Hansard, Patti Smith, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Keb' Mo', Rosanne Cash, The Mountain Goats, Martin Sexton, Joseph Arthur, Bettye Lavette and more. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Friday, April 16

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 9 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Portugal. The Man stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

Life of Agony's new documentary, The Sound of Scars, streams for two weeks, starting today, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Saturday, April 17

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 7 AM ET and 4 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Puscifer stream "Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer" at 5 PM ET. They'll perform 2016's Money $hot in its entirety from Los Angeles' Mayan Theater, and Maynard James Keenan says, "in this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest. As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter." Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Pile stream an 11 year anniversary show for Magic Isn't Real at 5 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The Triller Fight Club boxing league broadcasts a pay-per-view Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight at 9 PM ET, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and Mt. Westmore, the new rap supergroup of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40. Tickets are on sale now.

HAIM stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

Tuesday, April 20

Cypress Hill stream "the world's largest smoke session and performance" from the Roxy in Los Angeles at 7:20 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, April 24

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play Infinite Arms in full at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

KORN stream an "immersive concert experience" from the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-In Experience at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch the trailer below.

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, April 30

Decibel celebrate their 200th issue with a livestream featuring Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous, and Wake, streaming at 8 PM ET on decibelmagazine.com.

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

Saturday, June 19

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.