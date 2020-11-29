This Week’s Livestreams (Metallica, Elton John, Billy Corgan, Ben Gibbard, The Hold Steady, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 11/29 - Saturday, 12/5):

Sunday, November 29

The "Safe in Sound" COVID-19 prevention campaign and concert series kicks off at 1:30 AM ET with Jeff Rosenstock, Rozwell Kid, Indigo DeSouza, Oceanator, Cheekface, and honeypot. Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Hold Steady's Heaven Is Whenever at 3 PM ET.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Riverby, A Day Without Love, Mobina Galore and Record Setter.

Mike Birbiglia is doing virtual standup shows on Thanksgiving weekend on Zoom, at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

Face to Face are playing their first three albums during three Thanksgiving weekend livestreams, with special guests Nate Maxwell of Flogging Molly and Jason Cruz of Strung Out It streams at 9 PM ET on NoCap, and tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, November 30

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

--

Tuesday, December 1

A World AIDS Day special featuring Elton John, Rina Sawayama, Sam Smith and more streams at 2 PM ET on Elton John's TikTok.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer's A Thoroughly Modern Existential Crisis at 4 PM ET.

6LACK, Mereba, Kitty Ca$h and BRS Kash perform on PATRÓN's More Than Tequila Music Series at 7 PM ET on Instagram.

Weeping Icon perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Museum of Pop Culture's Founders Award pays tribute to Alice In Chains, with performances from Metallica, Billy Corgan, members of Soundgarden (with Tad Doyle & Pearl Jam's Mike McCready), Krist Novoselic, Korn, Heart's Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro + Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, Mark Lanegan, Mastodon, Fishbone, Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), and more, plus appearances by Eddie Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmate Jeff Ament, Les Claypool, Tom Morello, Sammy Hagar, Vernon Reid, Robert Downey Jr, and more TBA. It streams on MoPOP's Facebook and Amazon Music's Twitch at 9 PM ET.

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Brandy and Summer Walker perform for Pandora LIVE's Sounds of Soul virtual concert at 9 PM ET on live.pandora.com.

--

Wednesday, December 2

Huck and Ari & Dro are on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 7 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting National Bail Out Collective.

Kaye, Raia Was, and mmeadows perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

--

Thursday, December 3

4AM and NYC Nightlife United stream 12 hours of music from DJs Mos, Chachi, Phresh, Beatbreaker, Rick Wonder, Mei Kwok, K Styles, Marco Penta, Equal and Lady S, starting at 10 AM ET on Twitch.

The David Lynch Foundation is streaming a benefit, "Meditate America," featuring Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Jim James, Kesha, Angelique Kidjo, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, Katy Perry, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and more. Free tickets are available now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 4, "Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics." Tickets are on sale now.

Molly Tuttle's new livestream series "...but I'd rather stream with you," continues at 8 PM ET on Mandolin with "Talkin' Bout a Revolution."

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

The "Rock the Runoff" virtual concert, supporting Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization, streams at 9 PM ET with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, John Legend, Common, Indigo Girls, EarthGang and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady kick off their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Mountain Man stream the first set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.



Yuna streams a show from the aquarium in Kuala Lumpus, Malaysia at 9 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 4

Muzz will play songs from their debut album on "Muzz - Live in Kingston NY," streaming at 4 PM ET and followed by a live Q&A with the band. Tickets are on sale now.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Trixie Whitley streams "Lacuna Re-Imagined: Live in Brooklyn" from Elsewhere's rooftop at 8 PM ET, featuring Daniel Mintseris and Stuart Bogie. Proceeds go to NYC's Callen Lorde clinic, and tickets are on sale now.

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison McFerrin celebrates the one-year anniversary of her You + I EP with a livestream show at 8:30 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady continue their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

The Jen Kirkman Dysfunctional Xmas Show streams at 9 PM ET on On Location Live, and tickets are on sale now.

Dawes play North Hills in its entirety at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Dolly Parton and friends feature on a Pandora LIVE holiday special at 9 PM ET on live.pandora.com.

Sadistik streams a set on Noonchorus at 10 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 5

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET with a set from Leon Vynehall. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady wrap up their Massive Nights livestreams at 5 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

SLNK with Enayet, K Wata, rrao and Simisea are on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting Building Beats.

No Joy stream "No Bummer All Summer 'Virtual' Beach Party," featuring performances, activities and specials from Sad13, Winter, Aerin Fogel, Peel Dream Magazine, Lost Cove Tiki, DRYNX, Second Sight, and No Joy at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Liam Gallagher streams a set from a barge on the River Thames on MelodyVR at 8 PM ET. "I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time," he says. Tickets go on sale 11/13.

Darlene Love streams a "Love for the Holidays" show from Sony Hall at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lindsey Buckingham streams a show at 8:30 PM ET, his first public performance since undergoing heart surgery in 2019. Tickets go on sale 11/13 at 10 AM ET.

Darkest Hour stream their Live at the Black Cat 2020 isolation concert, along with a new set from Misery Signals at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison McFerrin streams an Apollo Music Cafe set at 9 PM ET on apollotheater.org. Tickets are on sale now.

The Twilight Sad stream a "stripped back performance film" featuring reworkings of songs from their five albums at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital benefit, SMooCH, streams at 10:30 PM ET on YouTube with Redd Kross, DeVotchKa, Dude York and, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, December 6

Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays a solo show at 8 PM ET on Undertow. Tickets are on sale now.

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

"Together Until We Gather: A Virtual Spirit of Ireland Gala" streams at 7 PM ET, featuring Elvis Costello, Sting, Loah, Declan O'Rourke, Arturo O'Farrill Quartet, Camille O'Sullivan, and Cherish the Ladies. Tickets are on sale now.

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Mountain Man stream the second set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball streams on CWTV.com at 9 PM ET, featuring Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and more.

Parquet Courts are playing a 10th Anniversary show from Pioneer Works at 10 PM ET: "Ten years ago, our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually." The event will also feature "rare archival footage," new interviews, and more. Tickets, including bundles with exclusive t-shirts, are on sale.

--

Friday, December 11

The Dears stream an early and late "Christmas Love Special" at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET on sidedooraccess.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer By Killed, etc streams "Fuck Content" at 6 PM ET. "’Fuck Content’ is just another creative release, but in a different medium, marrying visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage....a lot of different elements together,” he says. “I wanted to make the modern equivalent of a VHS release you would have bought from a band decades ago, but with more of an arthouse sensibility." Tickets and merch are on sale now.

"Late Night with Less Than Jake," their first livestream event, airs at 6 PM ET on livefrom.events, and they say they'll be "jamming some classic songs and you can bet they have a few surprises up their sleeves!" Tickets are on sale now.

The Lawrence Arms War on X-Mas holiday special streams at 8 PM ET, featuring acoustic performances from Brendan Kelly, Chris McCaughan, and Neil Hennessy of Lawrence Arms, and guest appearances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and blink-182, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, Lauren Denitzio of Worriers, Kyle Kinane, Sam Russo, Sincere Engineer and more. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Marissa Nadler performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Born Ruffians stream the third part of their "Shondi Festoon" holiday series at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

311 perform Grassroots at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Saturday, December 12

Atmospheric post-metal band Amenra will bring one of their sludgy rituals from Belgium to computer screens at 2 PM ET. The recorded performance has them playing their latest album MASS VI in its entirety, and was their last show with original bassist Levy Seynaev, originally part of the European Metal Alliance online festival. Tickets go on sale 11/26.

Joe Walsh and friends present VetsAid, streaming at 6 PM ET on Veeps, featuring Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, James Hetfield of Metallica, Jon Bon Jovi, Drew Carey, Alice Cooper, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Darryl Hall, Jewel, Willie Nelson, Josh Ritter, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Charly Bliss air a holiday livestrem, "It's a Blissful Live," at 7 PM ET on Seated, featuring "Christmas covers!!! Special guests!!! Live chat!!! And so much more!!!!" Tickets are on sale now.

The Bouncing Souls stream a virtual edition of their annual Home for the Holidays event from Will Yip's Studio 4 at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes stream a holiday variety show, Gimme Gimme TV! Holiday Spectacular" at 9 PM ET with special guests Shannon Shaw and Dance Hall Crashers' Karina Denike. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 13

The 6th annual John Hendry's Friends benefit for The Keswell School, an educational program for children with autism, streams at 7:30 PM ET via Luck Reunion, with Steve Earle & The Dukes, Warren Haynes, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Josh Ritter, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Shawn Colin, Matt Savage and The MAstersons, and more.

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert streams at 8 PM ET, featuring the cast of the musical. Tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird is streaming a virtual edition of his annual "Gezelligheid" holiday shows, focusing mainly on instrumental violin pieces, at 7 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 15

Nile Rodgers hosts Nordoff Robbins' annual holiday benefit, "The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas," streaming at 2 PM ET on nordoff-robbins.org.uk, with Roger Daltrey of The Who, Florence Welch, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs, James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and more.

Foo Fighters play a holiday concert on Amazon Music at 7:55 PM ET.

The Mads from MST3K, aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, live-riff on 1959 Mexican fantasy film Santa Claus vs. The Devil at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson streams a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," where he'll be "performing some of my favorites to ring in the holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" continues at 9 PM ET with "Live from Arlyn Studios," featuring new material. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Courtney Barnett streams a full-band show from Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/26.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

Molly Tuttle's new livestream series "...but I'd rather stream with you," wraps up at 8 PM ET on Mandolin with "Pickin' Party."

Mountain Man stream the third set of a three-part concert series, "Live from The Garden," filmed in North Carolina, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

The Darkness broadcast "Lockdown Live: Streaming of a White Christmas, With The Darkness" from London's Indigo at The O2 at 3 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/27.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Barenaked Ladies stream a holiday variety show, "A Very Virtual Christmas," at 9 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 19

BadPond Live Stream Festivals streams on YouTube at 9:30 AM ET, featuring A.A. Williams, Jamie Lenman, Saint Agnes and more.

The Orb stream "This Is Not Here" at 4 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 11/25.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Boy George and Culture Club stream "Rainbow in the Dark: A Global Stream" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Osees stream a show filmed at Big Sur, CA's Henry Miller Library at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

KEXP's KEXPY Awards stream at 8 PM ET with performances from Waxahatchee, Vagabon, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and La Luz. Tickets are on sale now.

Bailen stream a holiday show, "How the Grinch Stole 2020," from an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Riz Ahmed is streaming a virtual performance of The Long Goodbye, time TBA; tickets go on sale December 1.



--

Sunday, December 20

Rufus, Martha, and Lucy Wainwright's "A Not So Silent Night - Virtually Together" streams at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Kindergarten, Despina, Ma Sha, Ayesha, and Drummy perform on Elsewhere's Elseworld TV streaming series at 6 PM ET on Twitch, benefiting the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Johanna Warren streams a "Winter Solstice Livestream Concert" at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays a solo holiday at show at8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 23

Chilly Gonzales streams "A very chilly christmas special," featuring Feist and Jarvis Cocker, at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, and 9 PM ET on Momenthouse. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 31

KISS are streaming their "biggest concert ever" from Dubai at 12 PM ET, with a live audience and "numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display." Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

New Year's Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 streams at starting at 8 PM local time at 27 time zones across the world, featuring Diplo, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Boyz Noize, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Tchami and more. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

"A Very Devo NYE" streams at 9 PM ET featuring a virtual wine tasting and Q&A with Gerald Casale, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 7

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, January 8

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks play a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Tuesday, January 12

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Wednesday, January 13

globalFEST streams through Thursday on NPR's YouTube, hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

globalFEST wraps up today, streaming NPR's YouTube and hosted by Angélique Kidjo.

--

Friday, January 15

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík���s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.