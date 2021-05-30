This Week’s Livestreams (Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, May 30

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

Voivod stream a performance of their fifth album, Nothingface, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead streams his Westville Music Bowl shows at 5:30 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Armand Hammer streams Haram, an experimental film he collaborated on with filmmaker Joseph Mault, featuring The Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, Kenny Segal, Quelle Chris, and Alexander Richter, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, May 31

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic and new indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Ian Prowse's Here I Lie at 3 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, June 1

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic and new indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Lean Logic's The Last Mirage at 4 PM ET and Small Black's Cheap Dreams at 5 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, June 2

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, June 3

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Mac Ayres.

The fifth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit happens virtually this year, with Sara Bareilles, Jon Bon Jovi, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Fantastic Negrito, Nathaniel Rateliff, Yola and more. Sign up to watch.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, June 4

Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Dave Matthews, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, Patrick Watson, Jesse Paris Smith, Rebecca Foon, and more take part in the World Environment Day, streaming at 3 PM ET on Facebook.

Pestilence streams a set at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Gus Dapperton.

Lydia Ainsworth celebrates her new album Sparkles & Debris by streaming a set at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Wyclef Jean and MC Jin host a talk about their recent single, "Stop the Hatred," at 8 PM ET on the Discord Hip Hop Server.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Circa Survive perform Blue Sky Noise in its entirety at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual concert Can't Cancel Pride streams at 9 PM ET on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, with Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Pink, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Angélique Kidjo streams a performance at 9 PM ET as part of Bandsintown's PLUS streaming series. Subscribe to watch.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, June 5

FRQNCY1 festival streams from Elsewhere at 2 PM ET with Every Time I Die, Zola Jesus, Pom Pom Squad, Downtown Boys, Stay Inside, Chapo Trap House, We Hate Movies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Ash perform their debut album, 1977, in full for its 25th anniversary at 3 p ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bad Religion continue their Decades streaming series with Season Two, starting today with "The '80s" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Home Is Where hosts and performs at a benefit livestream for the Trans Women of Color Collective at 7 PM ET on Twitch, with Harmony Woods, Glass Beach, Proper, Hey ily, Short Fictions, and Pictoria Vark.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Thursday, June 10

José González streams "Up Close & Personal," an "intimate and personal evening with live music and conversation with José González," at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Doomin' Sun Fest streams at 6 PM ET to benefit Seeding Sovereignty, featuring Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound)'s debut concert and guest appearances by Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Andy Shauf, Anjimile, Bartees Strange, Beach Bunny, Becca Mancari, Benjamin Gibbard, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claud, Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, Frankie Cosmos, Hand Habits, Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Rosenstock, Jeff Tweedy, Julia Jacklin, Julien Baker, Kero Kero Bonito, Lala Lala, Long Beard, Lucy Dacus, Madison McFerrin, Mannequin Pussy, Sasami, Sen Morimoto, Shamir, Soccer Mommy, Sylvan Esso, Tank & The Bangas, Tasha, Tegan and Sara, Thao, Tune-Yards, Vagabon and more. RSVP to watch.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Brian Fallon.

Brooklyn Academy of Music's 2021 Gala happens in person and virtually at 7 PM ET, honoring Sir Patrick Stewart, Shelby White & The Leon Levy Foundation, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, with a performance from Antibalas. Tickets to attend or watch are on sale now, and you'll also be able to watch for free with RSVP.

Bleachers stream a set on Spotify's streaming series at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright streams "Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios" at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Beach Fossils perform their self-titled album and What a Pleasure EP in full from Brooklyn's Pioneer Works, streaming at 8 PM ET and 11 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Tobin Sprout performs songs from Empty Houses at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 12

Season Two of Bad Religion's Decades streaming series continues today with "The '90s" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Crowded House stream "Live From the Island," filmed in March of 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand, at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Liz Phair streams a virtual in-store performance on Amoeba Hollywood's Instagra at 6 PM ET.

--

Sunday, June 13

"I Hate Being Hated," a virtual fundraiser for Stand with Asian Americans, streams at 4 PM ET on sessionslive.com with Maliibu Miitch, Tim Chantarangsu, Ted Park x Parlay Pass, Afgan, DJ CAM GIRL, Ian Chang and Portland Taiko.

--

Tuesday, June 15

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Porches, performing live from The Sultan Room in NYC, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, June 17

The A2IM Libera Awards stream on YouTube at 6 PM ET. Mavis Staples is this year's honoree, and Arlo Parks, Fantastic Negrito, Yuna, Lido Pimienta, Black Pumas, and more will perform.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Gabriel Garzon-Montano.

Leon Bridges streams a set on Spotify's streaming series at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Old 97's stream "Alive from Lower Greenville" part 1 at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Hellfest From Home streams over four days at hellfest.fr, with Jinjer, Ensiferum, Crisix, Tagada Jones, No One Is Innocent, Laura Cox Band, Black Bomb A, Frustration, Sha Ârghot, 7 Weeks, Celeste, Dirty Fonzy, Hangman's Chair, Hexecutor, Horskh, Hrafngrimr, Karras, Loudblast, Pogo Car Crash Control, The Great Old Ones, Worst Doubt, and more.

--

Friday, June 18

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis answer questions about their new album Carnage at 2 PM ET on nickcave.com. You can submit questions until 7 AM ET on 6/5.

The finale of Metal Injection's ongoing Slay at Home fest streams over two days at 3 PM ET on YouTube, with sets from Rotting Christ, Lacuna Coil, Cannabis Corpse, Solstafir, Gost, Amigo the Devil, Local H, Black Tusk, Cryptosis, Burial, and more, as well as cover collaborations by members of Deftones, Incubus, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Type O Negative, Cryptopsy, Fear Factory, Tesseract, Periphery, King Diamond, Cattle Decapitation, Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste, Quicksand, Vio-lence, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Life of Agony, Revocation, Gorguts, Satyricon, Mutoid Man, and more.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead streams his Westville Music Bowl shows at 6:30 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Sheryl Crow streams "The Songs & The Stories," a live solo performance, at various times for different time zones, including 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale Thursday 5/20.

Young M.A plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hellfest From Home streams over four days at hellfest.fr, with Jinjer, Ensiferum, Crisix, Tagada Jones, No One Is Innocent, Laura Cox Band, Black Bomb A, Frustration, Sha Ârghot, 7 Weeks, Celeste, Dirty Fonzy, Hangman's Chair, Hexecutor, Horskh, Hrafngrimr, Karras, Loudblast, Pogo Car Crash Control, The Great Old Ones, Worst Doubt, and more.

--

Saturday, June 19

The finale of Metal Injection's ongoing Slay at Home fest streams over two days at 3 PM ET on YouTube, with sets from Rotting Christ, Lacuna Coil, Cannabis Corpse, Solstafir, Gost, Amigo the Devil, Local H, Black Tusk, Cryptosis, Burial, and more, as well as cover collaborations by members of Deftones, Incubus, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Type O Negative, Cryptopsy, Fear Factory, Tesseract, Periphery, King Diamond, Cattle Decapitation, Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste, Quicksand, Vio-lence, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Life of Agony, Revocation, Gorguts, Satyricon, Mutoid Man, and more.

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Season Two of Bad Religion's Decades streaming series continues today with "The '00s" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Clowns stream "Livestreamed and Dangerous," filmed at 170 Russell in Melbourne, Australia, at 6 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead streams his Westville Music Bowl shows at 6:30 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Gimme Gimme TV Episode 2 streams at 9 PM ET, with Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and their guests Glitter Wizard, Joe Sib, Western Cuck Exchange and Leigh Crow. Tickets are on sale now.

Hellfest From Home streams over four days at hellfest.fr, with Jinjer, Ensiferum, Crisix, Tagada Jones, No One Is Innocent, Laura Cox Band, Black Bomb A, Frustration, Sha Ârghot, 7 Weeks, Celeste, Dirty Fonzy, Hangman's Chair, Hexecutor, Horskh, Hrafngrimr, Karras, Loudblast, Pogo Car Crash Control, The Great Old Ones, Worst Doubt, and more.

--

Sunday, June 20

A Gig Buddies livestream fundraiser with Mclusky, Willie J Healy, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, and more streams at 1 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead streams his Westville Music Bowl shows at 5:30 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Hellfest From Home streams over four days at hellfest.fr, with Jinjer, Ensiferum, Crisix, Tagada Jones, No One Is Innocent, Laura Cox Band, Black Bomb A, Frustration, Sha Ârghot, 7 Weeks, Celeste, Dirty Fonzy, Hangman's Chair, Hexecutor, Horskh, Hrafngrimr, Karras, Loudblast, Pogo Car Crash Control, The Great Old Ones, Worst Doubt, and more.

--

Wednesday, June 23

Kristin Hersh appears in conversation with Ian MAcKaye about her new memoir, Seeing Sideways, at 7:30 PM ET via Greenlight Bookstore. Register to watch.

Daniel Avery streams "Together in Static" at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, June 24

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Jamila Woods.

Girl in Red stream a set on Spotify's streaming series at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Old 97's stream "Alive from Lower Greenville" part 1 at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 26

Season Two of Bad Religion's Decades streaming series continues today with "The '10s" at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, June 27

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Jade Bird, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

Voivod stream a performance of their fourth album, Dimension Hatröss, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The first program from the Contemplations from National Sawdust series streams at 8 PM ET on allarts.com, featuring new work by Lido Pimienta, Holland Andrews, Amyra Leon, Paola Prestini with Eve Gigliotti, Theodosia Roussos, and Diana Syrse.

--

Tuesday, June 29

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Cautious Clay, performing live from The Sultan Room in NYC, followed by a Q&A.

--

Friday, July 2

Freddie Gibbs plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, July 8

Jlin performs on The Met Cloisters' Sonic Cloisters series, streaming at 9 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube.

--

Sunday, July 25

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Creeper, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Sunday, August 1

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from Orla Gartland, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Sunday, August 8

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues at 3 PM ET on Twitch, with a set from The Snuts, performing live from Lafayette in London, followed by a Q&A.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

José González streams the world premiere of the Local Valley world tour today.Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 18

The Zombies strem a virtual concert from Abbey Road Studios at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.