This Week’s Livestreams (Neil Young, Bad Bunny, Solange, LCD Soundsystem, more)

Sunday, September 20

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Liz Phair's Whip-Smart at 4 PM ET.

Fair Fight Fest streams on Saturday and Sunday at 5 PM ET. Today features Shamir, Fruit Bats, Ian Sweet, Molly Sarle, A.O. Gerber, Tasha, Julia Jacklin, and more.Tickets are on sale now.

Bad Bunny streams a virtual concert at 6 PM ET on uforiamusic.com, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Cold Waves is streaming a virtual edition through today on Twitch, starting at 6 PM ET. Tonight features the debut stream of Eric Richter's documentary Last Call 2350: The Neo Documentary, an audio/video homage to Dave Medusa and his Chicago nightclub, and a goodbye to Severed Heads.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Rodrigo y Gabriela (their 7/14/2013 set) and DeVotchKa (their 7/14/2013 set).

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Monday, September 21

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Smiths' Strangeways Here We Come at 4 PM ET.

The International Museum of Hip Hop's Hip Hop 4 Peace livestream airs at 7 PM ET on YouTube, with Rakim, KRS One, Chuck D, Roxanne Shante, Ayo & Teo, O.T. Genasis, Sir Mix-A-Lot, MC Sha-Rock, Nasty C, M.anifest, The Lucas Brothers, Royce 5’9”, Chubb Rock, Arianna Puello, Momentum Crew, DJ Ready D, Mastafive, David Lyn, Lamboginny, Medusa, SINGLTN, Nhandi, DJ Spark and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Tuesday, September 22

La Blogotheque's Stay Away Shows stream every Tuesday at 1 PM ET on Instagram. Today Céu and Adeline perform.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, September 23

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rachel Browne of Field Mouse and Photo Ops perform on a Nine Mile Touring showcase on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from What Will We Be and Mala.

Whitney performs live from SPACE at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Thursday, September 24

Thurston Moore celebrates his new album By the Fire with a full band livestream show at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jessy Lanza performs her new album All the Time in full to benefit Homeless Children's Network at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bonnaroo streams Virtual ROO-ALITY through Saturday, at 5:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Pop Con 2020 wraps up with a keynote conversation with Dua Lipa at 6 PM ET on NPR's YouTube.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; Tickets are on sale now.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with The Districts, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Singing Saw at 9 PM ET.

Courtney Marie Andrews is sharing an intimate performance of her new album, Old Flowers, at 9 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Kelly Hogan hosts "To The Front" on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless plays a full band release show for her new album Daughter from Columbus, OH's Secret Studio at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sondre Lerche streams "Solo Patience: Live in Lofoten" at 9:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down performs at 10 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, as part of Noise Pop's No Place Like Home benefit series.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

Friday, September 25

The Slay At Home monthly benefit series streams at 3 PM ET on Metal Injection's YouTube, ft. The Ocean & Jonas Renkse of Katatonia, Green Carnation, Bear, Psychonaut, Saver, and Arabrot, as well as cover collaborations featuring members of Mastodon, Revocation, Aborted, Dethklok, Gargoyl, Warbringer, Atheist, Carnation, Enterprise Earth, and Traitors.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Lamb of God perform 2004's Ashes of the Wake in full at 5 PM ET, with Whitechapel opening. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Bonnaroo streams Virtual ROO-ALITY through Saturday, at 5:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Langhorne Slim, and more.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Baby Grill, gobbinjr, and Oceanator.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Phony Ppl perform from Blue Note at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale.

Weedeater, ASG and Toke play Reggie's Relief 2, a virtual benefit for Reggies 42nd Street Tavern, at 8 PM ET. Ticket link still to come.

Modern English are broadcasting a full band performance of After the Snow at 8:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

Gonerfest is streaming a virtual edition through Sunday, ft. Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Cheater Slicks, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Mary Tee & Bruce Brand, Mick Trouble, The Rebel (Ben Wallers of Country Teasers), Melenas, En Attendant Ana, David Nance, documentary premieres, discussions, cooking demonstration, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Saturday, September 26

Bonnaroo's Virtual ROO-ALITY wraps up today, at 5:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Moon Racer, LesThe Genius, Zack Mexico and Dougie Poole stream sets via Hopscotch Fest and WUNC Music Present at 5:30 PM ET on NPR.

JDH and Dave P are doing a stream to benefit Good Room and The Lot Radio, at 6 PM ET on The Lot Radio and Twitch.

Pitchfork is streaming archival footage from past festivals featuring Angel Olsen, Beach House, Big Thief, Blood Orange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Danny Brown, FKA twigs, Grimes, Jamila Woods, Kamasi Washington, LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, Perfume Genius, Rico Nasty, Robyn, Run the Jewels, Solange, and Wilco on pitchfork.com at 7 PM ET.

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Farm Aid celebrates its 35th anniversary at 8 PM ET on YouTube, AXS TV, and fans.com, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Valerie June, the War and Treaty, Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Particle Kid, and Kelsey Waldon.

Osees' full band Levitation Session show streams at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through today with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

Gonerfest is streaming a virtual edition through Sunday, ft. Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Cheater Slicks, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Mary Tee & Bruce Brand, Mick Trouble, The Rebel (Ben Wallers of Country Teasers), Melenas, En Attendant Ana, David Nance, documentary premieres, discussions, cooking demonstration, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, September 27

Richard Thompson plays Fairport Convention era music from the '60s and '70s at the second of three livestreams, at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It continues tonight at 7 PM ET for the Kol Nidre. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Little Dragon (their 6/17/2018 set) and Jimmy Cliff (his 7/25/2010 set).

Sound Effects: SF Bay Area Musicians Relief streams at 10 PM ET on with Wilco, Los Lobos, Bill Frisell and more.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through today. The digital program is still to be announced.

Gonerfest wraps up its virtual edition today, ft. Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Cheater Slicks, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Mary Tee & Bruce Brand, Mick Trouble, The Rebel (Ben Wallers of Country Teasers), Melenas, En Attendant Ana, David Nance, documentary premieres, discussions, cooking demonstration, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Monday, September 28

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It concludes today at 10 AM ET for Yom Kippur. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, September 29

John Grant and Amy Lamé stream a performance at 2 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Caspian stream their 11/16/2019 performance with The Losander Chamber Orchestra on Audiotree at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Armand Hammer perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Chris Conley of Saves the Day, Max Bemis of Say Anything, and Jim Ward of Sparta are doing "Where's the Band?" livestreamed solo sets at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows monthly at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Patti Smith discusses her new memoir, Year of the Monkey, and plays a few songs, at 9 PM ET for a Live Talks Los Angeles event. Tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Ape in Pink Marble and Ma.

Whitney performs live from SPACE at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Thursday, October 1

Enslaved play a virtual release event for their new album Utgard at 2 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with Lido Pimienta, Hand Habits and Ansley Simpson.

Johanna Warren performs at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Mod Carousel, Kitten ‘n Lou, Jake Dupree, Jessabelle Thunder, Ferri Maya, Violetta Poison, Bishop Of Burlesque, Red Tongued Raven, Darlinda Just Darlinda, The Apocalypse Sisters, Seedy Edie, and Margo Mayhem.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays City Music at 9 PM ET.

Cults perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Friday, October 2

Making Time's 20th Anniversary Party streams over 36 hours, starting at 1 PM ET, with Hot Chip, John Talabot, DJ Python, Mary Lattimore, Hieroglyphic Being, Otik, Optimo, Josh Wink, Dave P and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Corey Taylor streams Forum Or Against 'Em, a full arena production from The Forum in Los Angeles, at 5 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with U.S. Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Wild Black and Ceréna Sierra.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Jeez Loueez, Bettie Blackheart, Little Brooklyn, MisSa Blue, Broody Valentino, Gin Minsky, Baby Ray, Nasty Canasta, Samson Night, Francine "The Lucid Dream," Baby LeStrange, and Frank Doggenstein.

Black Cat is celebrating their 27th anniversary with two nights of livestreams at 9 PM ET on YouTube. Tonight features Hammered Hulls, Des Demonas, Janel and Anthony, bonus footage from the previous night, and more.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, Chuck Prophet, Patty Griffin, Birds of Chicago, Los Coast, Shakey Graves and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

Saturday, October 3

Crowbar, The Obsessed and I AM perform on LiveFrom at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag, featuring Tom Morello, Billy Bragg, Brian Baker, members of Rise Against, The Menzingers, The Flatliners, and more, premieres at 5 PM ET, followed by a Q&A with the band. Tickets to watch are on sale now. More info HERE.

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Izohnny, Julie Atlas Muz, Ray Gunn, Angie Pontani, Zelia Rose, Dirty Martini, The Maine Attraction, Broadway Brassy, RedBone, Frankie Fictitious, and The Evil Hate Monkey.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rayland Baxter's City Winery Nashville performance streams at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

Monday, October 5

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition kicks off at 6 PM ET with a talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Michael Specter (tickets) and continues at 8 PM ET with a talk with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Marantz (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Tuesday, October 6

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Margaret Atwood and Jia Tolentino (tickets) and 8 PM ET with a talk with Noah Hawley, Chris Rock and Doreen St. Félix (tickets).

Faye Webster performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, October 7

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Ira Glass and Malcolm Gladwell, and at 8 PM ET with a talk with Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Susan Morrison.

Anais Mitchell and Patrick Page celebrate the launch of Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 9 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, October 8

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma (tickets).

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Oh My God at 9 PM ET.

Lydia Loveless plays a career-spanning solo set at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, October 9

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of his self-titled album at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudloph and Michael Schulman (a href="https://festival.newyorker.com/agenda/session/337261">tickets).

Dent May performs on In.Live at 9 PM ET.

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through Saturday, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

IDLES do a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Saturday, October 10

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Jonathan Franzen, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Bill McKibben, at 6 PM ET with a talk with Bryan Stevenson and Elizabeth Alexander, and at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Fiona Apple (tickets).

Andrew Bird performs The Mysterious Production of Eggs in full at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

"Picture Show," a tribute to John Prine ft. Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and more, re-airs on what would've been Prine's birthday, at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

The Menzingers are doing a full band livestream at 9 PM ET, as part of Will Yip's Live At Studio 4 series. Tickets are on sale now.

Dream Concert, a benefit for Verde Valley School's Native American Scholarship Fund ft. Jackson Browne, Michael Franti, Bruce Cockburn, Calexico, Shawn Colvin and more, streams at 9 PM ET on fans.com.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through today, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

Sunday, October 11

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Eric H. Holider Jr., Sherrilyn Ifill and Jelani Cobb (tickets).

Richard Thompson does an all-request show at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

Monday, October 12

Courtney Marie Andrews does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Tuesday, October 13

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Columbus, OH stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pharaoh Sanders celebrates his 80th birthday with "Another Trip Around the Sun," streamed from LA's Zebulon at 7 PM in all time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

William Tyler performs from City Winery Nashville at 8 PM ET; a href="https://citywinery.com/chicago/cwtv-live-stream-william-tyler-in-the-music-city-wine-garden-10-13-20.html">tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 14

Kimbra performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Madison, WI stop, streaming at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Fenne Lily does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Thursday, October 15

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Minneapolis, MN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Sundowner at 9 PM ET.

Laraaji performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Caroline Rose does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Friday, October 16

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of his self-titled album at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Saturday, October 17

David Byrne and Maira Kalman discuss the upcoming American Utopia book at 8 PM ET for a Live Talks Los Angeles event, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, October 20

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Red Deer, AB stop, streaming at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 21

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Milwaukee, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, October 22

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Appleton, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless does a "Lydia Piano Lounge" show at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, October 23

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Chief Keef and Polo G, with special guests, stream a virtual concert on Dreamstage at 7 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Corpus Christi, TX stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

PUP celebrate the release of their new EP with "This Stream Sucks Ass," airing at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bootsy Collins' "Album Release Galactic Birthday Bash" streams at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, October 24

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, October 27

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Nashville, TN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Myrtle Beach, SC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Oddisee does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Thursday, October 29

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Philadelphia, PA stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Okkervil River stream a virtual performance of their "Rarities & Requests" series on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

!!! perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Friday, October 30

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Rochester, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Saturday, October 31

Devin Townsend does a "Rarities By Request" virtual set at 4 PM ET on Stageit. Tickets are on sale, and you can vote for what songs you'd like to hear.

Tuesday, November 3

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Montreal, QC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 4

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Buffalo, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, November 5

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Toronto, ON stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, November 6

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Saturday, November 7

Kevin Devine perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Friday, November 13

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Oshun perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Marika Hackman performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Friday, November 20

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Thursday, December 3

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Saturday, December 5

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Sunday, December 6

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Saturday, December 12

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Friday, December 18

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

