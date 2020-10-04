This Week’s Livestreams (Nick Cave, Fiona Apple, Future Islands, Muse, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 10/4 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 10/4 - Saturday, 10/10):

Sunday, October 4

Virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live streams at 2 PM ET on guitar.com.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Delays' Faded Seaside Glamour at 4 PM ET.

Chris Murphy of Sloan performs solo on Side Door Access at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rayland Baxter's City Winery Nashville performance streams at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, October 5

Rob Halford of Judas Priest discusses his new book Confess at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Ultravox's Vienna at 3 PM ET and Denise Johnson's Where Does It Go at 4 PM ET.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition kicks off at 6 PM ET with a talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Michael Specter (tickets) and continues at 8 PM ET with a talk with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Marantz UPDATE: Ocasio-Cortez and Warren dropped off the lineup due to a digital picket. (tickets).

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Current Blue performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming site at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Duck Down Music celebrates its 24 year anniversary with Black Moon, Smif N Wessun, O.G.C., and Helta Skeltah on SummerStage's Anywhere streaming series, at 5 PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Margaret Atwood and Jia Tolentino (tickets) and 8 PM ET with a talk with Noah Hawley, Chris Rock and Doreen St. Félix (tickets).

Elvis Perkins performs on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Faye Webster performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Death Valley Girls play a virtual instore on Amoeba Hollywood's Instagram at 3 PM ET.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Ira Glass and Malcolm Gladwell, and at 8 PM ET with a talk with Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Susan Morrison.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Anais Mitchell and Patrick Page celebrate the launch of Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Sean McVerry and Glassio perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming site at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Ludacris plays a virtual Pandora show at 8 PM ET, and you can RSVP for free to watch.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Myp Kaplan's Birthday Show streams at 8:30 PM ET on Nowhere Comedy Club, with Liz Glazer, Josh Gondelman, and Myq Kaplan, hosted by Teresa Lee. Tickets are on sale now.

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 9 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Thursday, October 8

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 3 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Laura Jane Grace performs on Vox Amps' Instagram at 3 PM ET.

Seattle hardcore band Change will celebrate their new album Closer Still with a virtual event at 6 PM ET on Deathwish Inc's website, but instead of playing a set, they'll turn their platform over to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women. They're also selling a limited version of the album with alternate artwork that pays tribute to the late Ron Brotherhood.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma (tickets).

Jason Isbell, Jade Bird, Yola, Shamir and more perform as part of Sound Mind's Come Together Mental Health Music Festival, streaming on Relix's YouTube at 8 PM ET.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Oh My God at 9 PM ET.

Lydia Loveless plays a career-spanning solo set at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff hold a virtual conversation with Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, to benefit the Biden campaign. Time is tba, and tickets are on sale.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Friday, October 9

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, director John Hillcoat and photographer Polly Borland do a live listen-along and discussion to the Lawless Original Soundtrack at 6 AM ET on Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee.

John Lennon 80th birthday tribute Dear John streams at 3 PM ET on YouTube with KT Tunstall, Larkin Poe, Peter Gabriel, Richard Curtis CBE, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Lindsay Ell, PP Arnold, Andy Fairweather Low, John Ilsley of Dire Straits, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Lawrence Gowan of Styx, Nick Van Eede of Cutting Crew, Blurred Vision, Mollie Marriott, Laura Jean Anderson and more.

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Muse at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of his self-titled album at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudloph and Michael Schulman (tickets).

Theatre Within's 40th annual John Lennon Tribute streams at lennontribute.org, starting at 7 PM ET, with Patti Smith, Jackson Browne, Natalie Merchant, Rosanne Cash, Martin Sexton, Joan Osborne, Bettye Lavette, Shelby Lynne, Willie Nile, Jorma Kaukonen, Taj Mahal and more.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses play a Cease to Begin anniversary livestream at 8 PM ET on Topeka, and tickets are on sale now.

Night Shop performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming site at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Jayhawks play a release show for their new album XOXO at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

Dent May performs on In.Live at 9 PM ET.

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through Saturday, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

IDLES do a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, October 10

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric set from Brighton, England at 3 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Jonathan Franzen, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Bill McKibben, at 6 PM ET with a talk with Bryan Stevenson and Elizabeth Alexander, and at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Fiona Apple (tickets).

Chick Corea streams a solo piano concert, "From Mozart to Monk," at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird performs The Mysterious Production of Eggs in full at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

"Picture Show," a tribute to John Prine ft. Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and more, re-airs on what would've been Prine's birthday, at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

The Menzingers are doing a full band livestream at 9 PM ET, as part of Will Yip's Live At Studio 4 series. Tickets are on sale now.

Dream Concert, a benefit for Verde Valley School's Native American Scholarship Fund ft. Jackson Browne, Michael Franti, Bruce Cockburn, Calexico, Shawn Colvin and more, streams at 9 PM ET on fans.com.

Cold War Kids perform Robbers & Cowards in full for its 14th anniversary at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through today, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, October 11

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Paul McCartney at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Eric H. Holider Jr., Sherrilyn Ifill and Jelani Cobb (tickets).

Richard Thompson does an all-request show at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

A Celebration of the Life and Music of Neal Casal, filmed at Capitol Theatre in 2019, streams at 8 PM ET on Fans.live, with Steve Earle, Joe Russo, Scott Metzger, Circles Around the Sun and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

--

Monday, October 12

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Paul Weller at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Courtney Marie Andrews does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Tuesday, October 13

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Stereophonics at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Rodrigo y Gabriela perform on SummerStage Anywhere streaming series at 5 PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch.

Video Age performs on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Columbus, OH stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pharaoh Sanders celebrates his 80th birthday with "Another Trip Around the Sun," streamed from LA's Zebulon at 7 PM in all time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy is doing a virtual book tour for How to Write One Song. Tonight he's streaming from Murmrr in Brooklyn, with special guest Norah Jones, at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

William Tyler performs from City Winery Nashville at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Alanis Morisette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill are hosting a virtual reception to benefit the Joe Biden campaign at 8 PM ET. Donate for access.

--

Wednesday, October 14

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Pulp at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Jeff Tweedy is doing a virtual book tour for How to Write One Song. Tonight he's streaming from The Hideout and Seminary Co-op in Chicago, with special guest Nick Offerman, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Kimbra performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Spinal Tap are reuniting virtually to fundraise for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party at 9 PM ET. Donate to watch.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Madison, WI stop, streaming at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Fenne Lily does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Thursday, October 15

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Noel Gallagher at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Minneapolis, MN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Goodbye Party play a virtual release party for Beautiful Motors on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming site at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Sundowner at 9 PM ET.

Laraaji performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

METZ perform their new album Atlas Vending in full, live from The Opera House in Toronto, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Caroline Rose does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Friday, October 16

The Phoenix Foundation performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including Them Crooked Vultures at 5 PM ET, on YouTube.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of his self-titled album at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Pure Adult perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming site at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 17

Run the Jewels perform RTJ4 in full with special guests Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme and more on Adult Swim and adultswim.com at 12 AM ET; the set streams on YouTube after the broadcast.

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including The Who at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Spirit Adrift stream an album release show at 4 PM ET, and they're saying to stay tuned for more info.

Obituary perform their classic 1989 debut Slowly We Rot from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

David Byrne and Maira Kalman discuss the upcoming American Utopia book at 8 PM ET for a Live Talks Los Angeles event, and tickets are on sale now.

Laura Jane Grace plays a show from Chicago's Lincoln Hall in support of her new album Stay Alive, at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 18

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including The Cure at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Bang on a Can's Fourth Virtual Marathon streams at 3 PM ET on Bangonacan.org, with Annie Gosfield, Christina Wheeler, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Gemma Peacocke, Greg Saunier, Jeffrey Brooks, Krists Auznieks, Valgeir Sigurðsson, William Parker, Alvin Singleton, Anna Webber, Christopher Cerrone, David Longstreth, Du Yun, Hauschka, John Fitz Rogers, Leaha Maria Villarreal, Mazz Swift, Nels Cline and Yuka C. Honda, Tania León, Tyshawn Sorey, Andie Tanning, Arlen Hlusko, David Cossin, JIJI, Ken Thomson, Mark Stewart, Michael Harley, Nathalie Joachim, Robert Black, Seth Parker Woods, Susan Grace, Tim Munro, Vicky Chow, a tribute to George Crumb, and a solo performance from Bill Frisell.

--

Tuesday, October 20

Sylvan Esso's first "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "From Us," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Red Deer, AB stop, streaming at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Musicians for Democratic TN Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw features Margo Price, Robyn Hitchcock and Emma Swift, Lillie Mae, William Tyler, Roseanne Cash, John McCauley and Vanessa Carlton, Caitlin Rose, Langhorne Slim, Bully and more. Third Man Records is hosting it, and more details are still to come.

--

Wednesday, October 21

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Milwaukee, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 22

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Appleton, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless does a "Lydia Piano Lounge" show at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 23

This Is The Kit performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Chief Keef and Polo G, with special guests, stream a virtual concert on Dreamstage at 7 PM ET.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Corpus Christi, TX stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

PUP celebrate the release of their new EP with "This Stream Sucks Ass," airing at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bootsy Collins' "Album Release Galactic Birthday Bash" streams at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 24

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Obituary perform their classic 1990 sophomore album Cause of Death from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sen Morimoto plays an album release livestream at 9 PM ET on Audiotree, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 25

Cold War Kids perform New Age Norms 1 and 2 in full at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 27

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Nashville, TN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Myrtle Beach, SC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Emily Wells performs a set from her studio at 9:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Oddisee does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Thursday, October 29

Dehd perform on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Philadelphia, PA stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb streams a set with a string quartet from The Hive in Maine on Seated at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Okkervil River stream a virtual performance of their "Rarities & Requests" series on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Krol's Halloween "Deadstream" airs on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

!!! perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, October 30

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Rochester, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Laraaji perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, October 31

Devin Townsend does a "Rarities By Request" virtual set at 4 PM ET on Stageit. Tickets are on sale, and you can vote for what songs you'd like to hear.

Ratboys present a 25-hour Halloween Telethon on Twitch, with Adult Mon, Anjimile, Avery Springer of Retirement Party, Bad Bad Hats, Bartees Strange, Chris Farren, Conor Murphy of Foxing, Deep Sea Siver, Diet Cig, Disq, Ellis, Illuminati Hotties, Laura Stevenson, Mint Green, Oceanator, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Rosie Tucker, Sinai Vessel, Skatune Network, Slingshot Dakota, The Beths, Why Bonnie, Wild Pink and more.

--

Tuesday, November 3

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Montreal, QC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 4

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Buffalo, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hinds do a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Thursday, November 5

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Toronto, ON stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 6

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

GZA performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Liquid Swords, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, November 7

Obituary perform "rare classics and special tracks" from their Gibsonton, FL studio at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Devine perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 8

Cold War Kids play a "festival set" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 9

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 10

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Ryley Walker perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9:30 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Wednesday, November 11

Julian Lage and Margaret Glaspy perform from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 13

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Oshun perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Marika Hackman performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 16

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 17

Sylvan Esso's second "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "To You," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 18

Molchat Doma performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

--

Friday, November 20

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mac DeMarco plays a virtual concert for M for Montreal at 7 PM ET , and tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Saturday, November 21

Elliot Moss perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 22

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Sunday, November 29

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 1

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 3

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, December 5

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, December 6

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, December 12

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Saturday, December 19

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Browse our livestream tag for more.