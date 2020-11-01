This Week’s Livestreams (Nine Inch Nails, GZA, Kaytranada, Jim James, Ted Leo, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 11/01 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 11/01 - Saturday, 11/07):

Sunday, November 1

"HEAV3N goes 2 H3LL" streams on Heav3n's Twitch at 12 AM ET, with DJ sets and performances from Alice Glass, Dorian Electra, Laura Les of 100 gecs, Pussy Riot, Rebecca Black, and more.

Stefan Babcock of PUP is doing a solo livestream, Stefan (of Pup) and his Lead Singer Ego Trip, at 2 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Aluna & Friends: Rodeo Rave streams from the Compton Cowboys Ranch at 3:30 PM ET on Twitch, with Austin Millz, Bambii, Guiltybeatz, Kiddy Smile, Lady Bee and Uniiqu3.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Arrested Development's Don't Fight Your Demons at 4:45 PM ET, and Teenage Fanclub's Songs From Northern Britain at 6 PM ET.

Men at Work stream a "20/20 Virtual Concert Experience" at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds go to HeadCount, NIVA, and NITO.

SOS Booking talk with Ron Martinez of Lower Class Brats, and stream a performance from Generacion Suicida, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Ezra Furman streams a show from Boston Museum of Fine Arts at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

An encore presentation of the virtual Dia de los Muertos fest streams at 8 PM ET on meurtosfest.com with Los Lobos, Carla Morrison, Lila Downs, a tribute to Selena, and more

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, November 2

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks to Princess Nokia at 12 PM ET on YouTube for Rolling Stone's "Fridays for Unity" series.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Moons' Pocket Melodies at 5 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, November 3

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Montreal, QC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The #iVoted virtual Election Day concert features over 600 artists, including Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, Drive-By Truckers, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Dave Hause, Julien Baker, Chris Thile, Bowerbirds, Disq, My Brightest Diamond, Max Pain and The Groovies, Ramesh, Roger Harvey, Sammi Lanzetta, Saves the Day, Songhoy Blues, Taking Back Sunday, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, The Polyphonic Spree, The Dresden Dolls, and many more. RSVP to watch.

--

Wednesday, November 4

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Buffalo, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Move Forward Music streams performances from Mavi, Lundon Avery, and Jayemkayem at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Thursday, November 5

Paradise Lost stream "At The Mill" at 4 PM ET on StageIt. Tickets go on sale on 10/20 at 10 AM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Toronto, ON stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pynkie performs at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Move Forward Music streams a DJ set, "TBT History of Atlanta" from Mike Nasty at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Friday, November 6

Nine Inch Nails are appearing live in conversation, hosted by journalist and director David Farrier, at 2 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook at ahead of their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

GZA performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Liquid Swords, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Greet Death stream a show on Audiotree at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Kaytranada is streaming a set from Montreal's Societes Des Arts Technologiques at 11 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, November 7

Hamilton Leithauser does a KEXP At Home session at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Obituary perform "rare classics and special tracks" from their Gibsonton, FL studio at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Melenas perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Devine perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, November 8

Smoke Fairies perform from De La Warr Pavilion at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Aaron Bedard of Bane, and stream a performance from Dead Head, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Cold War Kids play a "festival set" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 9

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 10

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Ryley Walker perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9:30 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Wednesday, November 11

Julian Lage and Margaret Glaspy perform from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

311 perform their 1993 album Music at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

Move Forward Music streams performances from Alex Mali and St. Panther at 10 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Thursday, November 12

The Tallest Man on Earth streams "The Little Red Barn Show," a concert documentary and Q&A, at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET.

Gloria Gaynor performs on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch at 5 PM ET as part of their SummerStage Anywhere series.

Kim Gordon discusses her new book No Icon with Carrie Brownstein at 8 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now (they include a copy of the book).

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 2, "Southern Soul: From Memphis to Muscle Shoals & More" Tickets are on sale now.

Francis of Delirium perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 13

Elvis Costello does a live Q&A on Zoom with Janice Long at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Iceland Airwaves' virtual festival Live from Reykjavik streams at 7:30 PM ET with Ásgeir, Bríet, Cell7, Emilíana Torrini & Friends, Hjaltalín, Kælan Mikla, Mammùt, Mugison, and Ólafur Arnalds. Tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Oshun perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Marika Hackman performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Adult Swim Festival is streaming a virtual edition over two days, featuring Robyn, Mastodon, Run the Jewels, Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, and more to be announced.

--

Saturday, November 14

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Roger Daltrey of The Who at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Metallica stream an acoustic benefit show at 5 PM ET on Nugs.tv; tickets are on sale now.

The Beths perform from Auckland Town Hall at 5 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs plays a full band show from Nashville's The 5 Spot on Noonchorus at 5:20 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

LP's drive-in concerts at the City National Grove of Anaheim will stream live at 6 PM ET and 11:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Iceland Airwaves' virtual festival Live from Reykjavik streams at 7:30 PM ET with Auður, Daði Freyr, GDRN, Hatari, Júníus Meyvant, Of Monsters and Men, and Vök. Tickets are on sale now.

Windhand stream a Levitation Session virtual show at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues today with a set from Roisin Murphy. Ticket link and streaming times TBA.

Adult Swim Festival is streaming a virtual edition over two days, featuring Robyn, Mastodon, Run the Jewels, Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, and more to be announced.

--

Sunday, November 15

The Streets stream None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Live Alive at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Randy Bradbury, and stream a performance from ACxDC, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Monday, November 16

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Third Eye Blind stream a show from Del Mar, CA's County Fairgrounds at 11 PM ET on NoCap Shows, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 17

Sylvan Esso's second "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "To You," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 18

Molchat Doma performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Major Lazer stream a set on oculus.com at 6 PM ET.

Denzel Curry streams a full band show, "Live from the Abyss," at 9 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.k

Deeper perform from Chicago's The Hideout at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Major Lazer play a VR show in the Venues app on Oculus Quest at 9 PM ET.

Patterson Hood streams a show at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 19

Soccer Mommy stream a full band show at 7 PM ET on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 3, "Bob's Back Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan Songs" Tickets are on sale now.

T.I. and Jeezy face off in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Marissa Nadler and Hilary Woods perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Ted Leo streams a show live from Columbus Theatre at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" kicks off at 9 PM ET with "Live from C-Boys," streaming from Austin's Continental Club and featuring the "best of" Doe's solo catalog plus Knitters and X songs. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 20

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mac DeMarco plays a virtual concert for M for Montreal at 7 PM ET , and tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Smut and Hypolux perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Local H perform on Audiotree at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, November 21

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET with a set from Leon Vynehall. Ticket link TBA.

Ragas Live Festival 2020 streams over 24 hours, starting at 7 PM ET, on live.pioneerworks.org, featuring Terry Riley, Toumani Diabate, Zakir Hussain, Betsayda Machado and many more.

Elliot Moss perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 22

Bellows perform at 8 PM ET as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 25

Patterson Hood hosts a Drive-By Truckers Variety Show, featuring performances from all five members, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Dua Lipa is playing a virtual concert, "Studio 2054," at 9 PM ET as part of American Express' "Unstaged " series. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30.

--

Saturday, November 28

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, November 29

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 1

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 3

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 4, "Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics." Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady kick off their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Yuna streams a show from the aquarium in Kuala Lumpus, Malaysia at 9 PM ET on Moment House. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 4

The Hold Steady continue their Massive Nights livestreams at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

The Jen Kirkman Dysfunctional Xmas Show streams at 9 PM ET on On Location Live, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, December 5

The Hold Steady wrap up their Massive Nights livestreams at 5 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/30 at 12 PM ET.

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Darkest Hour stream their Live at the Black Cat 2020 isolation concert, along with a new set from Misery Signals at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 6

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball streams on CWTV.com at 9 PM ET , featuring Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and more.

--

Friday, December 11

311 perform Grassroots at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Saturday, December 12

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, December 16

Richard Thompson continues his ongoing livestream series with a festive show, "What We Did On Our Holidays," at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" continues at 9 PM ET with "Live from Arlyn Studios," featuring new material. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Saturday, December 19

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

Riz Ahmed is streaming a performance of The Long Goodbye, time and ticket information TBA.

--

Thursday, December 31

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, January 8

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler of Rolling Stones, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Lena Hall of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Judith Hill and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, January 11

311 perform their self-titled "Blue Album" at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages go on sale 10/21 at 1 PM ET.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, January 20

John Doe's "Travis County World Tour" wraps up at 9 PM ET with "Live from Cactus Cafe," featuring requests. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.