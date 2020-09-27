This Week’s Livestreams (Phish, Wilco, Bright Eyes, Richard Thompson, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 9/27 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 9/27 - Saturday, 10/3):

Sunday, September 27

Gonerfest wraps up itsvirtual edition today, streaming starting at 12 PM ET and featuring Eric & Stacy Cooking Show, Kondor Yo Yo Troupe, Goodbye Goner Board, film screenings, a talk with Tyler Keith, Optic Sink, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Vaccines' Combat Sports at 4 PM ET.

Richard Thompson plays Fairport Convention era music from the '60s and '70s at the second of three livestreams, at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. Sets from Marissa Burnwell, Yves Jarvis and Alphabet of Wrongdoing will stream starting at 5 PM ET on popmontreal.com.

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It continues tonight at 7 PM ET for the Kol Nidre. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lotus perform from Red Rocks Amphitheater at 9 M ET on Nugs.TV, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Little Dragon (their 6/17/2018 set) and Jimmy Cliff (his 7/25/2010 set).

Sound Effects: SF Bay Area Musicians Relief streams at 10 PM ET on with Wilco, Los Lobos, Bill Frisell and more.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, September 28

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It concludes today at 10 AM ET for Yom Kippur. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside and more.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Smiths' Strangeways Here We Come at 4 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Matador's "Revisionist History" video series streams on demand via Metrograph starting at 8 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, September 29

La Blogotheque's Stay Away Shows stream every Tuesday at 1 PM ET on Instagram.

John Grant and Amy Lamé stream a performance at 2 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube.

Garcia Peoples perform on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

The Nude Party perform on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby perform from Red Rocks Amphitheater at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Caspian stream their 11/16/2019 performance with The Losander Chamber Orchestra on Audiotree at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Armand Hammer perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Hannah Georgas plays a set from Taurus Studios in Toronto at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Chris Conley of Saves the Day, Max Bemis of Say Anything, and Jim Ward of Sparta are doing "Where's the Band?" livestreamed solo sets at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows monthly at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Patti Smith discusses her new memoir, Year of the Monkey, and plays a few songs, at 9 PM ET for a Live Talks Los Angeles event. Tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Ape in Pink Marble and Ma.

Whitney performs live from SPACE at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

An ArcRunner VR show from Steve Aoki steams at 9 PM ET on oculus.com.

--

Thursday, October 1

Enslaved play a virtual release event for their new album Utgard at 2 PM ET on YouTube.

Frankie & The Witch Fingers perform on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; Tickets are on sale now.

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Gliterer, James Barrett, Worn, University Drive, and more play a virtual benefit for ACLU and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. It streams on Feet First Productions' YouTube at 8 PM ET.

Which Side Are You On? Voices for Kentucky and Beyond streams at 8 PM ET, with Jim James, S.G. Goodman, Chris Thile, Nappy Roots, Jason Isbell, Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, Better Oblivion Community Center, Ben Sollee, Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, Becca Mancari, archival footage of John Prine and Kelsey Waldon, and more. Register to watch.

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with Lido Pimienta, Hand Habits and Ansley Simpson.

Johanna Warren performs at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Mod Carousel, Kitten ‘n Lou, Jake Dupree, Jessabelle Thunder, Ferri Maya, Violetta Poison, Bishop Of Burlesque, Red Tongued Raven, Darlinda Just Darlinda, The Apocalypse Sisters, Seedy Edie, and Margo Mayhem.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays City Music at 9 PM ET.

Devon Gilfillian covers Marvin Gaye's What's Going On with Jason Isbell, Grace Potter, Local Natives, The War and Treaty, and more on Nugs.tv, Luck.Stream, Facebook, and YouTube at 9 PM ET.

Cults perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Friday, October 2

Making Time's 20th Anniversary Party streams over 36 hours, starting at 1 PM ET, with Hot Chip, John Talabot, DJ Python, Mary Lattimore, Hieroglyphic Being, Otik, Optimo, Josh Wink, Dave P and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Corey Taylor streams "Forum Or Against 'Em," a full arena production from The Forum in Los Angeles, at 5 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with U.S. Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Wild Black and Ceréna Sierra.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Jeez Loueez, Bettie Blackheart, Little Brooklyn, MisSa Blue, Broody Valentino, Gin Minsky, Baby Ray, Nasty Canasta, Samson Night, Francine "The Lucid Dream," Baby LeStrange, and Frank Doggenstein.

Black Cat is celebrating their 27th anniversary with two nights of livestreams at 9 PM ET on YouTube. Tonight features Hammered Hulls, Des Demonas, Janel and Anthony, bonus footage from the previous night, and more.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

Virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live features St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater), Carlos Santana, Marty Friendman (formerly of Megadeth), The Free Nationals, IDLES, Vernon Reid (of Living Color), Mrs. Smith, Heather Trost, and more over its three days, starting today on guitar.com.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, October 3

Democracy Comes Alive streams at 1 PM ET with Bruce Hornsby, Dawes, Hiss Golden Messenger, Lettuce, Marco Benevento, Michael Franti, Phil Lesh and Friends, Trampled by Turtles, Warren Haynes, and more, as well as conversations with Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Jon Fishman, Oteil Burbridge, Peter Shapiro, and more. Check your registration, register to vote, or donate to HeadCount to watch the stream.

Slacktoberfest streams at 3 PM ET, with The Slackers, Rude Bones, Dr. Ring Ding, Bite Me Bambi, Salon Victoria, Buster Shuffle, and The Resignators. Tickets are on sale now.

Crowbar, The Obsessed and I AM perform on LiveFrom at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag, featuring Tom Morello, Billy Bragg, Brian Baker, members of Rise Against, The Menzingers, The Flatliners, and more, premieres at 5 PM ET, followed by a Q&A with the band. Tickets to watch are on sale now. More info HERE.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams at 5 PM ET on Nugs.tv, YouTube, and Facebook, with Bonnie Raitt, Amythyst Kiah, Emmylou Harris, Fantastic Negrito, John Doe, Patty Griffin, Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, Shakey Graves, Steve Earle and The Half Grass Dukes, Yola and more.

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere's Sunstreams rooftop livestream series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with JD Samson.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Izohnny, Julie Atlas Muz, Ray Gunn, Angie Pontani, Zelia Rose, Dirty Martini, The Maine Attraction, Broadway Brassy, RedBone, Frankie Fictitious, and The Evil Hate Monkey.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

Virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live features St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater), Carlos Santana, Marty Friendman (formerly of Megadeth), The Free Nationals, IDLES, Vernon Reid (of Living Color), Mrs. Smith, Heather Trost, and more over its three days. It continues today on guitar.com.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, October 4

Sloan's Chris Murphy will do a solo livestream show at 5 PM Eastern. Tickets are on sale.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rayland Baxter's City Winery Nashville performance streams at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

Virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live features St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater), Carlos Santana, Marty Friendman (formerly of Megadeth), The Free Nationals, IDLES, Vernon Reid (of Living Color), Mrs. Smith, Heather Trost, and more over its three days. It wraps up today on guitar.com.

--

Monday, October 5

Rob Halford of Judas Priest discusses his new book Confess at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition kicks off at 6 PM ET with a talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Michael Specter (tickets) and continues at 8 PM ET with a talk with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Marantz (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Tuesday, October 6

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Margaret Atwood and Jia Tolentino (tickets) and 8 PM ET with a talk with Noah Hawley, Chris Rock and Doreen St. Félix (tickets).

Faye Webster performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Wednesday, October 7

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Ira Glass and Malcolm Gladwell, and at 8 PM ET with a talk with Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Susan Morrison.

Anais Mitchell and Patrick Page celebrate the launch of Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Myp Kaplan's Birthday Show streams at 8:30 PM ET on Nowhere Comedy Club, with Liz Glazer, Josh Gondelman, and Myq Kaplan, hosted by Teresa Lee. Tickets are on sale now.

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 9 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Thursday, October 8

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 3 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Seattle hardcore band Change will celebrate their new album Closer Still with a virtual event at 6 PM ET on Deathwish Inc's website, but instead of playing a set, they'll turn their platform over to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women. They're also selling a limited version of the album with alternate artwork that pays tribute to the late Ron Brotherhood.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma (tickets).

Jason Isbell, Jade Bird, Yola, Shamir and more perform as part of Sound Mind's Come Together Mental Health Music Festival, streaming on Relix's YouTube at 8 PM ET.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Oh My God at 9 PM ET.

Lydia Loveless plays a career-spanning solo set at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff hold a virtual conversation with Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, to benefit the Biden campaign. Time is tba, and tickets are on sale.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Friday, October 9

John Lennon 80th birthday tribute Dear John streams at 3 PM ET on YouTube with KT Tunstall, Larkin Poe, Peter Gabriel, Richard Curtis CBE, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Lindsay Ell, PP Arnold, Andy Fairweather Low, John Ilsley of Dire Straits, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Lawrence Gowan of Styx, Nick Van Eede of Cutting Crew, Blurred Vision, Mollie Marriott, Laura Jean Anderson and more.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of his self-titled album at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudloph and Michael Schulman (tickets).

Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses play a Cease to Begin anniversary livestream at 8 PM ET on Topeka, and tickets are on sale now.

Dent May performs on In.Live at 9 PM ET.

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through Saturday, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

IDLES do a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Saturday, October 10

Run the Jewels perform RTJ4 in full on Adult Swim at 12 AM ET; the set streams on YouTube after the broadcast.

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric set from Brighton, England at 3 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Jonathan Franzen, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Bill McKibben, at 6 PM ET with a talk with Bryan Stevenson and Elizabeth Alexander, and at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Fiona Apple (tickets).

Chick Corea streams a solo piano concert, "From Mozart to Monk," at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird performs The Mysterious Production of Eggs in full at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

"Picture Show," a tribute to John Prine ft. Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and more, re-airs on what would've been Prine's birthday, at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

The Menzingers are doing a full band livestream at 9 PM ET, as part of Will Yip's Live At Studio 4 series. Tickets are on sale now.

Dream Concert, a benefit for Verde Valley School's Native American Scholarship Fund ft. Jackson Browne, Michael Franti, Bruce Cockburn, Calexico, Shawn Colvin and more, streams at 9 PM ET on fans.com.

Cold War Kids perform Robbers & Cowards in full for its 14th anniversary at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through today, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

Unsound 2020: Intermission streams over 10 days on unsound.pl.

--

Sunday, October 11

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Eric H. Holider Jr., Sherrilyn Ifill and Jelani Cobb (tickets).

Richard Thompson does an all-request show at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

A Celebration of the Life and Music of Neal Casal, filmed at Capitol Theatre in 2019, streams at 8 PM ET on Fans.live, with Steve Earle, Joe Russo, Scott Metzger, Circles Around the Sun and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

--

Monday, October 12

Courtney Marie Andrews does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Tuesday, October 13

Rodrigo y Gabriela perform on SummerStage Anywhere streaming series at 5 PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Columbus, OH stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pharaoh Sanders celebrates his 80th birthday with "Another Trip Around the Sun," streamed from LA's Zebulon at 7 PM in all time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy is doing a virtual book tour for How to Write One Song. Tonight he's streaming from Murmrr in Brooklyn, with special guest Norah Jones, at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

William Tyler performs from City Winery Nashville at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 14

Jeff Tweedy is doing a virtual book tour for How to Write One Song. Tonight he's streaming from The Hideout and Seminary Co-op in Chicago, with special guest Nick Offerman, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Kimbra performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Madison, WI stop, streaming at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Fenne Lily does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Thursday, October 15

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Minneapolis, MN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Sundowner at 9 PM ET.

Laraaji performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

METZ perform their new album Atlas Vending in full, live from The Opera House in Toronto, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Caroline Rose does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Friday, October 16

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of his self-titled album at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Saturday, October 17

Obituary perform their classic 1989 debut Slowly We Rot from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

David Byrne and Maira Kalman discuss the upcoming American Utopia book at 8 PM ET for a Live Talks Los Angeles event, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 18

Bang on a Can's Fourth Virtual Marathon streams at 3 PM ET on Bangonacan.org, with Annie Gosfield, Christina Wheeler, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Gemma Peacocke, Greg Saunier, Jeffrey Brooks, Krists Auznieks, Valgeir Sigurðsson, William Parker, Alvin Singleton, Anna Webber, Christopher Cerrone, David Longstreth, Du Yun, Hauschka, John Fitz Rogers, Leaha Maria Villarreal, Mazz Swift, Nels Cline and Yuka C. Honda, Tania León, Tyshawn Sorey, Andie Tanning, Arlen Hlusko, David Cossin, JIJI, Ken Thomson, Mark Stewart, Michael Harley, Nathalie Joachim, Robert Black, Seth Parker Woods, Susan Grace, Tim Munro, Vicky Chow, a tribute to George Crumb, and a solo performance from Bill Frisell.

--

Tuesday, October 20

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Red Deer, AB stop, streaming at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 21

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Milwaukee, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 22

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Appleton, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless does a "Lydia Piano Lounge" show at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 23

This Is The Kit performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Chief Keef and Polo G, with special guests, stream a virtual concert on Dreamstage at 7 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Corpus Christi, TX stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

PUP celebrate the release of their new EP with "This Stream Sucks Ass," airing at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bootsy Collins' "Album Release Galactic Birthday Bash" streams at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 24

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Obituary perform their classic 1990 sophomore album Cause of Death from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 25

Cold War Kids perform New Age Norms 1 and 2 in full at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 27

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Nashville, TN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Myrtle Beach, SC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Emily Wells performs a set from her studio at 9:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Oddisee does a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Thursday, October 29

Dehd perform on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Philadelphia, PA stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Okkervil River stream a virtual performance of their "Rarities & Requests" series on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

!!! perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, October 30

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Rochester, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, October 31

Devin Townsend does a "Rarities By Request" virtual set at 4 PM ET on Stageit. Tickets are on sale, and you can vote for what songs you'd like to hear.

--

Tuesday, November 3

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Montreal, QC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 4

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Buffalo, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hinds do a KEXP At Home set on YouTube today, time TBA.

--

Thursday, November 5

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Toronto, ON stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 6

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

GZA performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Liquid Swords, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, November 7

Obituary perform "rare classics and special tracks" from their Gibsonton, FL studio at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Devine perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 8

Cold War Kids play a "festival set" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 9

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 10

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Ryley Walker perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9:30 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Wednesday, November 11

Julian Lage and Margaret Glaspy perform from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 13

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Oshun perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Marika Hackman performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 16

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 20

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mac DeMarco plays a virtual concert for M for Montreal at 7 PM ET , and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, November 21

Elliot Moss perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 22

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

--

Thursday, December 3

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, December 5

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, December 6

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, December 12

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Saturday, December 19

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

