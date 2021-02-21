This Week’s Livestreams (Post Malone, H.E.R., Robin Pecknold, Little Dragon, Julia Holter, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 2/21 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 2/21 - Saturday, 2/27):

Sunday, February 21

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Bang on a Can presents a marathon of premieres, featuring 16 new works by 16 composers, at 1 PM ET on live.bangonacan.org.

Experimental Sound Studio's Million Tongues Festival Part 5: Celesial Earth Strings streams at 3 PM ET on ess.org with Bill MacKay, Marissa Nadler, Bill Stone, Meg Baird, and more.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Ravenna, Italy (at 5 PM ET) and Saint Paul, MN (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues on YouTube at 7 PM ET with Cheekface, Cliffdiver, Hoity-Toity, and Magazine Beach.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Fab4Con Jam, a two-day virtual celebration of The Beatles, begins today. Use the promo code BROOKLYNVEGAN to get $2 off tickets; we're also giving away a pair of VIP passes.

Philadelphia Folksong Society's "Cabin Fever Fest" streams over two days, with Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Larkin Poe, The Secret Sisters, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Dev Hynes of Blood Orange appears in conversation at 9 PM ET to kick off his spring 2021 artist residency at NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Register to watch.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Tuesday, February 23

"The Great Unknown," a tribute to George Gerdes, streams at 7 PM ET with Loudon Wainwright III, Suzanne Vega, Steve Forbert, Terre Roche, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Wesley Stace, Jill Sobule, Dave Hill and others. Tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Starchild & The New Romantics.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Wednesday, February 24

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Thursday, February 25

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Tancred performs her self-titled 2013 album in full, solo acoustic, on Bandcamp at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

Waltzer TV continues its second season with episode II, featuring Ratboys, Time Traveler, Woes, and Waltzer, at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Trampled by Turtles are streaming a series of shows, "Trampled by Thursdays: Live at First Avenue," over four Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tonight's show is an "old school" seated set.

Julia Holter streams a show from Lodge Room at 10 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

H2O stream a full-band show at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

A set from Grupo Fantasma at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Vetiver, Meg Baird and Suzanne Vallie perform from Big Sur's Henry Miller Memorial Library at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Little Dragon stream a set at 10 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

The "Black Renaissance" special airs today on YouTube with H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Kelly Rowland, Stacey Abrams, Barack and Michelle Obama, Killer Mike, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, and more.

--

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Witch Prophet, and Shabason, Krgovich & Harris perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's 2020 album, Transmissions, is available to order now in our store.

Post Malone plays a virtual Pokemon 25th anniversary concert, streaming at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Twitch, and pokemon.com.

D'Angelo streams D'Angelo v Friends, live from NYC's Apollo Theater, at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes and Lomelda stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Kristin Hersh streams a performance at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Amythyst Kiah and Joachim Cooder stream a virtual Skirball Stages show at 11 PM ET on YouTube.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

A-Trak hosts his annual Goldie Awards DJ & Beat Battle virtually over three nights on Twitch, with Craze, Baauer, UNIIQU3 and Decap joining him.

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, February 28

Lookout Zoomout #2, a Lookout Records virtual show, streams at 3 PM ET with Dan Vapid of Screeching Weasel, Rose Melberg of Go Sailor the Softies and Tiger Trap, Kepi of the Groovie Ghoulies, Dr. Frank of the Mr. T Experience, Lookout Records founder Larry Livermore, and other surprise guests, hosted by Grant Lawrence of the Smugglers. Tickets are on sale now.

Zoom panel "Unpacking Systemic Racism in the Music Industry" streams at 3 PM ET, featuring Moor Mother, DeForrest Brown Jr., David Turner, and Yvette Janine Jackson. RSVP to attend.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's show is for NYC (at 5 PM ET), and tickets are on sale now.

A "surprise" 94th birthday celebration for Harry Belafonte streams at 7 PM ET with Common, Chuck D, Danny Glover, Brea Baker, Ira Gilbert, Gaye Theresa Johnson, Jason Daley Kennedy, Michael Latt, Tamika D. Mallory, Carmen Perez-Jordan, Susanne Rostock, Brian Satz, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues on YouTube at 7 PM ET with Coupons, Annakarina, Young Winona, and Drauve.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 2

Ron Gallo performs on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

--

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

Liz Phair's first livestream show, "Hey Lou Hey Liz," airs at 10 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 4

The BrooklynVegan Show streams at 11 AM ET on Vans' Channel 66 livestream network. Today's guest cultural critic Ariel Gordon, who's contributed to BrooklynVegan, Pitchfork, Bandcamp and more.y

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Cloud Nothings stream a set on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

"What Becomes of Love?", a dance commissioned by American Ballet Theatre and a film commissioned by National Sawdust featuring music from Rhye has its streaming premiere at 6 PM ET as part of National Sawdust's Digital Discovery Festival.

Mary Timony streams a virtual concert, "Live at St. Mark's," at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 5

The Hold Steady hold a virtual edition of their annual The Weekender show, streaming from Brooklyn Bowl, at 3 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

Kim Gordon and Kim Heecheon stream a conversation with Jacob Fabricius and Stephanie Cristello at 7 PM ET. Register for free to watch.

A set from Alex Maas of The Black Angels at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp.

--

Saturday, March 6

Black Country, New Road stream a show from Queen Elizabeth Hall at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hold Steady hold a virtual edition of their annual The Weekender show, streaming from Brooklyn Bowl, at 3 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Acid Mothers Temple stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The Dears stream a performance at 8 PM ET via Palais Montcalm. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

Judah Friedlander streams a virtual stand-up show at 9 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 7

Highwayyys' variety stream airs at 7 PM ET on The Alternative's YouTube with David Combs of Bad Moves as "the ghost of music past," tour stories from Proper, Calyx and Long Neck, cover sets from Oceanator and Biitchseat, and Youtube memories with Adult Mom, Record Setter and Spring Silver.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 11

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Retirement Party stream a show from Chicago's Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The "Music on a Mission" virtual MusiCares benefit concert streams at 8 PM ET with new performances from Haim, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend, and archival footage of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, and Usher. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

A set from Molly Burch at Mohawk in Austin streams in VR via Supersphere's "Three Cities" series, at 8 PM ET on oculus.com.

--

Saturday, March 13

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric show from Brighton at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 17

Dropkick Murphys stream a St. Patrick's Day show, Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down at 7 PM ET on dkmstream.com.

Murphy's Law stream a St. Patrick's Day show at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin stream a release show for their new EP, $mokebreak, at 9 PM ET form NYC's CORPUS Studios, alongside sets from MAVI, Ankhlejohn, and Theravada. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 20

"Oates Song Fest 7908," a benefit for Feeding America, streams at 9 PM ET on Nugs.TV, featuring John Oates, Daryl Hall, Bob Weir, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Jim James, Keb Mo, Michael Franti and more.

--

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 23

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Paperboy Prince.

--

Wednesday, March 24

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a virtual instore performance for Shore at 9 PM ET. Get access by pre-ordering the album from an indie retailer.

--

Thursday, March 25

March to Rise: A Benefit Concert for Middle Collegiate Church streams at 7 PM ET with Tituss Burgess, Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Emily King, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Julien Baker streams a release show for her new album Little Oblivions at 9 PM ET; there are also 8 PM AEDT and 7 PM GMT screenings. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 26

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna stream a release show for their 2020 album Kvitravn from Oslo at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch go on sale Friday 2/5 at 10 AM CET.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Barry and Natasha Leggero stream a birthday double crowd work show with special guests at 8 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, March 27

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they perform from Windjammer at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Teenage Bottlerocket play a full band virtual show at 9 PM ET, with opening sets by Sack, Old Wives, and Ray Rocket. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 31

The Chills are streaming a set at 3 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 3

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 10

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, April 16

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Saturday, April 17

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Saturday, April 24

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play Infinite Arms in full at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.