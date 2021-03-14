This week’s livestreams (Raekwon vs. Ghostface Killah, Charli XCX, Flogging Molly, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 3/14 - Saturday, 3/20):

Sunday, March 14

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Shearwater stream their 2016 show from Atlanta at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Kali Masi, Woolbright, and Winded.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Summit Shack, the host of DIY Prom and the Feauxchella Fests in Bowling Green, airs a 24/7 livestream with footage of bands playing past Shack Fests, and more.

--

Monday, March 15

For Your Health (who recently released In Spite Of -- read our interview/review) will play a set for Audiotree Live at 2 PM ET.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Pearl Charles' Magic Mirror at 5 PM ET.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

--

Tuesday, March 16

Stuyedeyed stream a set on Dr. Martens' Instagram at 4 PM ET.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 17

Flogging Molly stream a St. Patrick's Day show from Whelan's Irish Pub in Dublin at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Dropkick Murphys stream a St. Patrick's Day show, Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down at 7 PM ET on dkmstream.com.

Murphy's Law stream a St. Patrick's Day show at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros stream a virtual St. Patrick's Day show from TRI Studios at 9 PM ET on fans.live. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, March 18

The BrooklynVegan Show streams at 11 AM ET on Vans' Channel 66 livestream network. Today's guest is Jesse Malin, and they'll be discussing CBGB.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

BrooklynVegan and M for Montreal's virtual SXSW showcase with Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy, Teke:Teke, Choses Sauvages, and Paupiere streams at 8 PM ET on Channel 2 of SXSW Online, and as a 3D VR experience in The Mohawk room via SXSW Online XR.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Faye Webster and Gabriel Garzon-Montano stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, March 19

Otoboke Beaver stream a performance on Oculus Venues at 3 AM ET.

Molly Burch streams a performance on Oculus Venues at 5 PM ET.

The Natvral stream a set on The New Colossus Festival's Youtube at 5 PM ET.

Brooklyn's Saint Vitus streams a show from the venue at 7 PM ET, with Horrendous and Glorious Depravity. Tickets go on sale 3/11 at noon.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me stream a performance of Automata I and II at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Charli XCX streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin stream a release show for their new EP, $mokebreak, at 9 PM ET form NYC's CORPUS Studios, alongside sets from MAVI, Ankhlejohn, and Theravada. Tickets are on sale now.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, March 20

Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah face off in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram and Triller.

Between the Buried and Me stream a performance of Automata I and II at 3 PM ET, and an in-depth discussion at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

"Oates Song Fest 7908," a benefit for Feeding America, streams at 9 PM ET on Nugs.TV, featuring John Oates, Daryl Hall, Bob Weir, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Jim James, Keb Mo, Michael Franti and more.

Light Asylum, ADULT., Patriarchy, Second Skin, John Fryer of This Mortal Coil and Xavier of 3TEETH stream sets for Sustain the Scene's virtual series at 9 PM ET

Dam-Funk streams a set at 10 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, March 21

Bang on a Can Live's "Maerz Musik Festival for Time Issues" streams at 3 PM ET on bangonacan.org

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Nervous Dater, Old Soul, The Big Easy, and Greg Mendez.

"We're Texas," a virtual benefit for those impacted by Texas' recent winter storms from Matthew McConaughey featuring Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson and more, streams at 8 PM ET on a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChH3PVceKAMkFXHza0PlX_Q">YouTube.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 23

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Paperboy Prince.

Shakey Graves streams a set at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 24

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes streams a virtual in-store "mini solo set" at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Get an access code by purchasing Shore from an indie retailer.

--

Thursday, March 25

March to Rise: A Benefit Concert for Middle Collegiate Church streams at 7 PM ET with Tituss Burgess, Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Emily King, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Julien Baker streams a release show for her new album Little Oblivions at 9 PM ET; there are also 8 PM AEDT and 7 PM GMT screenings. Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, March 26

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna stream a release show for their 2020 album Kvitravn from Oslo at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch go on sale Friday 2/5 at 10 AM CET.

Mandancing will do an Audiotree Live set at 5 PM ET.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Barry and Natasha Leggero stream a birthday double crowd work show with special guests at 8 PM ET on Zoom. Tickets are on sale now.

serpentwithfeet streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

The Mattson 2 stream "Live from The Casbah" at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Ian Sweet streams an album release show from Lodge Room at 10 PM ET on Audiotree. 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Obituary perform their favorite songs at 5 PM ET, the first in a two-part streaming series. Tickets go on sale 3/5.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor are offering a first listen of their new album, G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END! (preorder it), at 6 PM ET on Vimeo, accompanied by the 16mm projections they use for live shows.

Waxahatchee celebrates the one year anniversary of Saint Cloud by streaming a full-band performance of it in full, at 7 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Alex Maas of The Black Angels streams a Levitation Session from Bastrop, Texas at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Deeper stream a show from The Chicago Cultural Center at 8 PM ET to celebrate the one year anniversary of their 2020 album Auto-Pain.

The Microphones and Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Teenage Bottlerocket play a full band virtual show at 9 PM ET, with opening sets by Sack, Old Wives, and Ray Rocket. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia's "Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party" streams at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, March 28

The third Lookout! Records reunion, "LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT," streams at 3 PM ET with Ted Leo, Penelope Houston from The Avengers; Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience; Mass Giorgini from Common Rider and Squirtgun; Christopher Imlay and John Denery from the Hi-Fives with Judy Denery from The Loadies and Virgil Shaw from Brent's TV; and more. Tickets are on sale now.

"Happy Birthday Joey Ramone" streams at 3 PM ET with The Futureheads' Barry Hyde, Art Brut's Eddie Argos, Buffalo Tom's Bill Janovitz, We Are Scientists, Bis, Big Joanie's Stef Fi, Wheatus, The Catenary Wires (ex-Heavenly), Darren Hayman (Hefner), Kathryn Williams and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with Well Wisher, RILEY!, EVV, and Glazed.

Brandi Carlile and her band stream a set from Ryman Auditorium at 8 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Madison Cunningham streams at set from Three Corners in Los Angeles at 9 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, March 31

The Chills stream "Worlds Within Worlds," featuring their December performance at New Zealand's Festival of Lights, at 3 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Palehound stream a virtual concert to commemorate the one year anniversary of their cancelled US tour supporting Black Friday at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 1

Devendra Banhart and Skullcrusher stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, April 2

Soft Kill stream a show from Portland's Crystal Ballroom at 3 PM ET, featuring An Open Door and Choke performed in their entireties, and songs from Dead Kids, R.I.P. City. Tickets are on sale now.

Buck Meek streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Starcrawler, ESPRIT/George Clanton and MIKE/dj blackpower stream sets for Sustain the Scene's virtual series at 11 PM ET

--

Saturday, April 3

Obituary play The End Complete in full 5 PM ET, the second in a two-part streaming series. Tickets go on sale 3/5.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

The Head and The Heart stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle stream "Woofstock at the Winery" from City Winery Nashville at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 8

Chad VanGaalen streams a performance from his studio at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Night one of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Roy Ayers, Phony Ppl, and Nikara Presents Black Wall Street. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, April 9

Glasvegas stream a performance at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals stream "A Vulgar Display of Pantera" at 7 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Night two of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Meshell Ndegeocello, Keyon Harrold, and Justin Hicks. Tickets are on sale now.

Whitney stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Saturday, April 10

Night three of BRIC's virtual Jazzfest streams at 7 PM ET from Brooklyn's BRIC House, with Robert Glasper, Nate Smith x Van Hunt, and MAE.SUN. Tickets are on sale now.

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

OSEES stream a full-band set, 'Levitation Sessions II,' at 10 PM ET. They're promising a "handful of never-before-played-live tunes & some new surprises," and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, April 11

Andrew Bird streams a performance with his old Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmate Jimbo Mathus at 8 PM ET on Sessions Live. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, April 15

The best of Michael Dorf's "The Music Of" shows from 2004-2020 streams at 8 PM ET with archival footage of Glen Hansard, Patti Smith, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Keb' Mo', Rosanne Cash, The Mountain Goats, Martin Sexton, Joseph Arthur, Bettye Lavette and more. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Sylvan Esso stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

--

Friday, April 16

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 9 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Portugal. The Man stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

Life of Agony's new documentary, The Sound of Scars, streams for two weeks, starting today, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Saturday, April 17

Sharon Van Etten streams a virtual concert for epic Ten at 7 AM ET and 4 PM ET on NoCaps. Tickets are on sale now.

Pile stream an 11 year anniversary show for Magic Isn't Real at 5 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

HAIM stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

A virtual edition of Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn, Roadburn Redux, streams from Friday through Sunday featuring Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and more.

--

Saturday, April 24

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play Infinite Arms in full at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

KORN stream an "immersive concert experience" from the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-In Experience at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch the trailer below.

--

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, April 30

Decibel celebrate their 200th issue with a livestream featuring Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous, and Wake, streaming at 8 PM ET on decibelmagazine.com.

--

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

--

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.