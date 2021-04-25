This Week’s Livestreams (Smashing Pumpkins, Dinosaur Jr., Big Thief, Ratboys, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 4/25 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 4/25 - Saturday, 5/1):

Sunday, April 25

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

A private Homegoing Celebration of DMX streams from an NYC-area church at 2:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Frazey Ford's U Kin B The Sun at 4 PM ET.

Neil Patrick Harris hosts the virtual edition of Elton John's annual Oscars pre-party, featuring a performance from Dua Lipa, streaming at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube with I Kill Cameron, Swim Camp, Flying Raccoon Suit, and Dollar Signs.

The third show of The Decemberists' 20th anniversary livestream series airs at 8 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, April 26

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Pete Doherty & the Puta Madres' self-titled album at 3 PM ET, and Field Music's Flat White Moon at 4 PM ET.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Lucy Dacus at 7 PM ET via Book People, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, April 27

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation at 7:30 PM ET via Club Book, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, April 28

Smashing Pumpkins stream their 2012 Barclays Center show, where they played Oceania in full, at 5 PM ET via Oculus.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Alyse Whitney at 7 PM ET via Harvard Book Store, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Tune-Yards stream "Party in a Can," a virtual show from their studio, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Thursday, April 29

Austra streams a solo acoustic performance from Roy Thomson Hall at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Big Thief stream their last pre-pandemic US show, from November of 2019, in full at 7 PM ET and PT on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Coney Island...Baby!, a benefit for Coney Island USA, streams at 7 PM ET with Jesse Malin, Joseph Arthur, Michael Imperioli and Zopa, Kembra Pfahler of The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Miss Guy of Toilet Boys, Lynne Von Pang, Mat Fraser and Julie Atlas Muz, Heather Litteer, Dick Zigun, Everett Quinton, Clownvis, Alison Gordy, Todd Robbins, New York Nico, Little Brooklyn, Laura Lee Pants, Gigi Bonbon, Danielle Mastrion, and Sage Sovereign. Tickets are on sale now.

Duos, a "celebration of music and literature" featuring music from Japanese Breakfast, Sasami, Nat Baldwin, and more, along with Brandon Taylor, Andrew Gibson, Donika Kelly, Kiese Laymon, Gina Nutt and Chuy Renteria, streams over Thursday and Friday at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Johanna Warren and Josh Hines perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo set on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bowery Presents' new weekly streaming series continues at 8:30 PM ET on Twitch with Dreamer Boy.

Sarah Jarosz streams "World on the Screen," a two part livestream, starting today at 8:30 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

BrooklynVegan presents Ratboys' 10th anniversary livestream, airing at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now, and you can also enter to win a pass - we're giving away two!

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie at 11 PM ET via Powell's, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Friday, April 30

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Youngmi Mayer at 6 PM ET via Asian Arts Initiative x Union Transfer x Blue Stoop, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Two Minutes to Late Night's Splitsville series, where two bands each cover a song from each other's catalogues, continues at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp with Integrity and Nothing. Tickets are on sale now.

Decibel celebrate their 200th issue with a livestream featuring Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous, and Wake, streaming at 8 PM ET on decibelmagazine.com.

Duos, a "celebration of music and literature" featuring music from Japanese Breakfast, Sasami, Nat Baldwin, and more, along with Brandon Taylor, Andrew Gibson, Donika Kelly, Kiese Laymon, Gina Nutt and Chuy Renteria, streams over Thursday and Friday at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Abolition Apostles, in collaboration with Jolie Holland and Johanna Samuels, host a series of virtual concerts to fund a new hospitality house near the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Tonight's streams at 8 PM ET with Adrianne Lenker, A.O. Gerber, Cassandra Jenkins, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joanna Sternberg, Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Sam Amidon, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sour Widows, Christelle Bofale and Tenci play Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo set on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Saturday, May 1

Melvins stream "Melvins TV, Volume 3: May Day! May Day! May Day!" featuring the Melvins (acoustic) opening for themselves, at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Devin Townsend performs his 1997 solo album Ocean Machine: Biomech at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Hazing Over stream a live set from NJ's Landmine Studios at 7 PM ET on hate5six.

Stop Asian Hate, a benefit for Red Canary Song, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Boriko, Catbite, Cicala, Community Towel, Deigo Medrano of Ramona, Emmett O'Reilly of Pkew Pkew Pkew, Heavy Lag, Kailynn West of Tiny Stills, Kali Masi, Linh Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Luk Hendricks of Teenage Halloween, MF Gloom, Maura Weaver of Ogikubo Station, Maxwell Stern of Signals Midwest, The Mimes, Pat Graham of Big Nothing, Sal Medrano of Rebuilder, Travis Miles of The Penske File, and The Weak Days.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah streams a solo set on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Acid Dad stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Vundabar's December Le Poisson Rouge streaming set airs again at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dropkick Murphys stream an album release party for their new album Turn Up That Dial at 8:30 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube. They're passing the virtual hat to fund the stream instead of charging for tickets, and you can chip in at dropkickmurphys.com.

Dinosaur Jr. stream a show from the Sinclair in Boston at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dawes stream a performance from the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles at 10 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, May 2

highwayyys' variety stream airs at 7 PM ET on The Alternative's YouTube with Glass Beach as the ghosts of music future, talking new music with Julia from Ratboys, Really From and a special guest, fortune telling with Willow from The Sonder Bombs, Dikemb and Baseball Dead, and more.

--

Monday, May 3

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with EJ Koh at 9 PM ET via Third Place Books, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Tuesday, May 4

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Justin Barney at 8 PM ET via Boswell Books x 88Nine RadioMilwaukee, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Wednesday, May 5

Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show streams at 8 PM ET with Micky Dolenz (Monkees), Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Jody Porter and the Berlin Waltz, Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional), James Iha, Taylor Hanson, Ben Kweller, Patrick Carney (The Black Keys), Drew Carey, Peter Buck (R.E.M) with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Jesse Malin, Joe McGinty, Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys) with Justin Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack) and Geoff Sanoff, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Jia Tolentino at 8 PM ET via Chicago Humanities Festival, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

--

Thursday, May 6

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) appears in conversation with Chanel Miller at 6 PM ET via Atlanta History Center, and with Bowen Yang at 9 PM ET via City Arts & Lectures, part of her virtual book tour supporting Crying at H Mart, her new book.

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Sir Chloe.

La Luz stream an acoustic set, Live From a Stranger's House, at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. They're promising "BRAND NEW songs and OLDE FAVS," and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 8

Van Morrison streams a set from Real World Studios in England at 3 PM ET on Nugs.net. Tickets are on sale now.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite The World streams at 8 PM ET on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations, with Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, and H.E.R.

'90s R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape will go head to head in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram and Triller.

Vetiver stream a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

--

Sunday, May 9

Dionne Warwick streams a Mother's Day show at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sarah Jarosz streams "World on the Screen," a two part livestream, wrapping up today at 8:30 PM ET on Mandolin. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, May 10

Kehlani performs her 2020 album It Was Good Until It Wasn't in full at 9 PM ET on NoCap. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, May 11

New York progressive death metallers Cryptodira are doing a two-day livestream event, 'A Storm Called Progress,' today and tomorrow at 7 PM ET. It includes a full performance of their newest album The Angel of History and more (tickets).

--

Wednesday, May 12

New York progressive death metallers Cryptodira wrap up a two-day livestream event, 'A Storm Called Progress,' at 7 PM ET. It includes a full performance of their newest album The Angel of History and more (tickets).

--

Thursday, May 13

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Marco Benevento.

Rakim streams a virtual concert, "Thank You World of Hip Hop," at 9 PM ET on MomentHouse. Tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape streams an online edition over two days, featuring Christian Lee Hutson, Chubby and the Gang, Geese, Jensen McRae, New Pagans, Pearl Charles, Priya Ragu, Purple Pilgrims, TV Priest, and many more. Register to watch.

--

Friday, May 14

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Orion Sun.

Thursday celebrate the anniversaries of Full Collapse and No Devolución with a virtual concert, Signals v3, streaming at 7:30 PM ET. Kayleigh Goldsworthy and A.A. Williams open, and tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape streams an online edition over two days, featuring Christian Lee Hutson, Chubby and the Gang, Geese, Jensen McRae, New Pagans, Pearl Charles, Priya Ragu, Purple Pilgrims, TV Priest, and many more. Register to watch.

--

Saturday, May 15

Ty Segall & Freedom Band stream a new Levitation Session at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

NNAMDÏ streams a one year anniversary performance for Brat from Lincoln Hall at 9 PM ET on Audiotree. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, May 20

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Michael Brun.

Jukebox the Ghost stream a performance of their second album, Everything Under the Sun from Rockwood Music Hall at 8 PM ET on sessionslive.com. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, May 21

METZ stream a set from Lee's Palace at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Young Thug plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, May 22

Band of Horses are streaming a three-part series, "The Jammering," from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Today they play an acoustic set at 3 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

Glastonbury Festival is streaming "Live at Worthy Farm," featuring performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and more, filmed onsite at Worthy Farm. It airs at various times for different time zones, including 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Iceage stream a release show for their new album Seek Shelter at 8 PM in various time zones. Tickets are on sale now.

Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan." Streaming-only tickets go on sale May 1.

--

Thursday, May 27

Bowery Presents' weekly streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Shaed.

--

Saturday, May 29

R.A.P. Ferreira streams a performance from SPACE gallery at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus celebrating his most recent albums, Purple Moonlight Pages (one of our favorite rap albums of 2020) and Bob's Son. Tickets are on sale now.

John Doe streams a set from the Ivy Room at 10 PM ET on howlive.tv and Facebook.

--

Sunday, May 30

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp.

Voivod stream a performance of their fifth album, Nothingface, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 5

FRQNCY1 festival streams from Elsewhere at 2 PM ET with Every Time I Die, Zola Jesus, Pom Pom Squad, Downtown Boys, Stay Inside, Chapo Trap House, We Hate Movies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, June 18

Young M.A plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, June 19

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, June 23

Daniel Avery streams "Together in Static" at various times, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, June 27

Voivod stream a performance of their fourth album, Dimension Hatröss, at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, July 2

Freddie Gibbs plays The Wiltern's livestream series at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 19

Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform at 8 PM ET on Noonchorus as part of Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 5

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 12

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 19

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.