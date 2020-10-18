This Week’s Livestreams (The Cure, Billie Eilish, Pearl Jam, Janelle Monae, Elvis Costello, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 10/18 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 10/18 - Saturday, 10/24):

Sunday, October 18

Move Forward Fest streams on Twitch at 1 PM ET, with A-Trak, Miss Milan, Liv.e, Teamarrr, DJ Moma, Kyle Dion, Umi and more.

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen streams previously unseen concert footage, including The Cure at 3 PM ET, on YouTube.

Bang on a Can's Fourth Virtual Marathon streams at 3 PM ET on Bangonacan.org, with Annie Gosfield, Christina Wheeler, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Gemma Peacocke, Greg Saunier, Jeffrey Brooks, Krists Auznieks, Valgeir Sigurðsson, William Parker, Alvin Singleton, Anna Webber, Christopher Cerrone, David Longstreth, Du Yun, Hauschka, John Fitz Rogers, Leaha Maria Villarreal, Mazz Swift, Nels Cline and Yuka C. Honda, Tania León, Tyshawn Sorey, Andie Tanning, Arlen Hlusko, David Cossin, JIJI, Ken Thomson, Mark Stewart, Michael Harley, Nathalie Joachim, Robert Black, Seth Parker Woods, Susan Grace, Tim Munro, Vicky Chow, a tribute to George Crumb, and a solo performance from Bill Frisell.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Fall's Grotesque (After The Gramme) at 3 PM ET, The Fall's Slates at 4 PM ET, and The Cocteau Twins' Four-Calendar Café at 5 PM ET.

Save Our Stages Festival streams starting at 5 PM ET, featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews, Reba McEntire, Black Pumas, Monica and more performing from independent venues across the country. Watch HERE.

Andy Shauf plays a benefit for Encampment Support Network Toronto on Noonchorus at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Valerie June and City Winery present "Voice your Vote" at 6 PM ET, with Amythyst Kiah, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Deva Mahal, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens ft. Resistance Revival Chorus, Son Little, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Waxahatchee and Allison Moorer perform at 6 PM ET for Doug Jones for Senate benefit "Women for One Alabama Fest." Donate to the campaign to watch.

SOS Booking talk with Knocked Loose, and stream performances from Initiate and Lead Dream, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Buddie, BB Bean, Catbite, and Get To The Gig: The Game.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, October 19

Gary Numan streams a Q&A with Jude Rogers at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Emmy the Great curates "HK SOIREE," a celebration of Hong Kong, streaming from The Barbican at 3 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Janelle Monae plays a virtual reality show, "Music of the Cosmos," at 10 PM ET on YouTube.

Buscabulla do a KEXP At Home session at 11 PM ET on YouTube.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, October 20

Musicians for Democratic TN Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw streams at 6 PM ET with Margo Price, Robyn Hitchcock and Emma Swift, Lillie Mae, William Tyler, Roseanne Cash, John McCauley and Vanessa Carlton, Caitlin Rose, Langhorne Slim, Bully and more. Donate and RSVP to watch.

"Forward. Together," a livestream to support The Public Theater, streams at 8 PM ET on publictheater.org, YouTube, and Facebook, with Elvis Costello, Alicia Keys, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Martin Sheen, Meryl Streep and more.

Sylvan Esso's first "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "From Us," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Red Deer, AB stop, streaming at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 21

Keaton Henson plays a virtual in-store on Amoeba Hollywood's Instagram at 3 PM ET.

The Sultan Room is streaming performance videos from their roof on Instagram for their Lift Every Vote 2020 series. Today features Max Pain & The Groovies at 6:46 PM ET.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Milwaukee, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

--

Thursday, October 22

Matt Berninger of The National is doing a Q&A at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pearl Jam celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first live show by streaming their three-hour 4/29/2016 Philadelphia show, where they play Ten in full, on Nugs.tv at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale and we have some to give away.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Appleton, WI stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Mountain Goats broadcast the first of "The Jordan Stream Sessions" at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless does a "Lydia Piano Lounge" show at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 23

This Is The Kit performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Tori Amos appears in conversation with Kate Feld at 3 PM ET as part of Manchester Literature Festival. Pay what you can tickets are on sale now.

Vince Clarke and Andy Bell of Erasure will be chatting live on Facebook at 3 PM ET.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Type O Negative's After Dark concert film streams at 5 PM ET on Knotfest.com.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Chief Keef and Polo G, with special guests, stream a virtual concert on Dreamstage at 7 PM ET.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET with June the Jaded, Pictoria Vark, Early Riser and Ratboys. RSVP to watch.

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog's socially distanced September performance from the rooftop of St. Ann's Warehouse streams at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Corpus Christi, TX stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

PUP celebrate the release of their new EP with "This Stream Sucks Ass," airing at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bootsy Collins' "Album Release Galactic Birthday Bash" streams at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Jonah Ray hosts RISK!'s Halloween episode at 10 PM ET on Zoom, and tickets are on sale now, with a portion of proceeds going to the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.

Afropunk's virtual fest, Afropunk Planet, streams over three days on planetafropunk.com, with Ari Lennox, Tiwa Savage, Tobe Nwigwe, Sampa the Great & Petite Noir, serpentwithfeet, DUCKWRTH, Meshell Ndegeocello, Moses Sumney, Smino, Songhoy Blues, Masego, Mereba, Common, Yves Tumor, Myra Andradre, Dua Saleh, Bootsy Collins, MC Yallah, The Veldt, and more. RSVP is open.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, October 24

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hamilton Leithauser does a KEXP At Home session at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Obituary perform their classic 1990 sophomore album Cause of Death from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Billie Eilish streams Where Do We Go? The Livestream at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Chance the Rapper performs, Questlove DJs, and Shaquille O'Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J appear in conversation with Shark Tank's Daymond John, on "Black Entrepreneurs Day," which streams at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Phantogram, Mating Ritual and Balto perform from San Diego's 10 Barrel Brewpub at 8 PM ET on Pitchfork's YouTube.

Sen Morimoto plays an album release livestream at 9 PM ET on Audiotree, and tickets are on sale now.

HAIM, Judith Hill, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform on the GO Global Gala at 9 PM ET.

Afropunk's virtual fest, Afropunk Planet, streams over three days on planetafropunk.com, with Ari Lennox, Tiwa Savage, Tobe Nwigwe, Sampa the Great & Petite Noir, serpentwithfeet, DUCKWRTH, Meshell Ndegeocello, Moses Sumney, Smino, Songhoy Blues, Masego, Mereba, Common, Yves Tumor, Myra Andradre, Dua Saleh, Bootsy Collins, MC Yallah, The Veldt, and more. RSVP is open.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, October 25

Richard Dawson streams a performance from The Barbican at 3 PM ET.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets kicks off at 5 PM ET, 9 PM ET and 12 AM ET with a set from Lawfawndah. Tickets are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Jacob Bannon of Converge, and stream a performance from Galena, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Why Khaliq, Baby Got Back Talk, Wife Patrol and Tyis.

The Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit streams at 9 PM ET with Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Deep Sea Diver, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kah-Lo, Kathleen Hanna, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo Amarante, Soko, SPELLLING, Tenacious D, Weyes Blood, Eric Andre,DJ Jonathan Toubin and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Lemonheads will do a livestream from Bowery Electric at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

Cold War Kids perform New Age Norms 1 and 2 in full at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Afropunk's virtual fest, Afropunk Planet, streams over three days on planetafropunk.com, with Ari Lennox, Tiwa Savage, Tobe Nwigwe, Sampa the Great & Petite Noir, serpentwithfeet, DUCKWRTH, Meshell Ndegeocello, Moses Sumney, Smino, Songhoy Blues, Masego, Mereba, Common, Yves Tumor, Myra Andradre, Dua Saleh, Bootsy Collins, MC Yallah, The Veldt, and more. RSVP is open.

--

Monday, October 26

The Drums celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album by performing it, and songs from their Summertime! EP, in full from Brooklyn's Elsewhere at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 27

The Beths play a virtual in-store on Amoeba Hollywood's Instagram at 3 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Nashville, TN stop, streaming at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jerry Lee Lewis' 85th birthday celebration streams at 8 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube with Elton John, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Lee Ann Womack, Tom Jones, Joe Walsh, Marty Stuart, former President Bill Clinton, and more.

The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black performs at 8 PM ET with special guests Lydia Lunch, M. Lamar, Christeene and rock photographer Bob Gruen. Tickets are on sale now.

DUCKWRTH, "A SuperGood Night," streams at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Myrtle Beach, SC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Where's The Band? streams solo acoustic sets from Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife and I Am The Avalanche, Anthony Raneri of Bayside, and Ryan Key of Yellowcard at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now with the password WheresTheBVand.

Emily Wells performs a set from her studio at 9:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 29

Nubya Garcia streams a performance from The Barbican at 3 PM ET.

Dehd perform on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

The Sultan Room is streaming performance videos from their roof on Instagram for their Lift Every Vote 2020 series. Today features Madison McFerrin at 6:46 PM ET.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Philadelphia, PA stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's "Streaming Sundays" series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with a No Earbuds Takeover.

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance series kicks off at 8 PM ET with episode 1, "Running Down A Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty." Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb streams a set with a string quartet from The Hive in Maine on Seated at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Issue Project Room streams a new collaborative work from Dreamcrusher and DJ Dis Fig at 8 PM ET on issueprojectroom.org.

Okkervil River stream a virtual performance of their "Rarities & Requests" series on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Mountain Goats broadcast the second of "The Jordan Stream Sessions" at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus, and tickets are on sale now.

Nothing play a virtual release show for their new album The Great Dismal with Full of Hell at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Krol's Halloween "Deadstream" airs on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

!!! perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Friday, October 30

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Poses at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Puscifer stream Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rolling Loud is doing another "Loud Stream," this time for Halloween, on October 30 & 31 from 6 PM to midnight ET each day on Twitch. Gunna headlines Friday, and the lineup also features Lil Pump, Young Dolph, Iann Dior, The Kid Laroi, K Camp, $not, J.I., Young Nudy, Toosii, Bia, Coi Leray and more streaming over both days.

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Rochester, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET with Sadie Dupuis, The Goodbye Party and Snakeskin. RSVP to watch.

NJ punks Teenage Halloween are celebrating their great debut album on Don Giovanni (and Halloween) with a BrooklynVegan-presented livestream at 7:30 PM ET, opened by fellow NJ artist Little Hag. More info HERE.

GWAR are playing Scumdogs of the Universe in full for an "uncensored" livestream, Scumdogs XXX Live, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Wonder Years are splitting into two three-piece bands for dueling blink-182 cover sets, in costume, from North Jersey's Ruby Stage at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

The Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Stream" archival video streaming series continues at 8 PM ET on YouTube with a broadcast of their Dead Ahead concert film, feating footage from their October 30 and 31, 1980 shows at Radio City Music Hall.

Boogarins play a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET from Brazilian underground venue Casa de Mancha. Tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Issue Project Room streams a new collaborative work from Anna de Silva of The Raincoats and Phew at 8 PM ET on issueprojectroom.org.

The Aquabats stream a "Kooky Spooky Halloween Party" at 9 PM ET on Veeps, and tickets are on sale now.

Sally Can't Dance's annual tribute to The Cramps streams at 9 PM ET, hosted by Jonathan Toubin and featuring Kid Congo, Jim Jones, Steve Wynn, Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), LA Witch, Don Fleming (B.A.L.L.⁠), Bebe Buell and the Scent, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The Skatalites perform from NYC's Sony Hall at 9:30 PM ET for their "Skalloween" virtual tour, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 31

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 8 AM ET, 5 PM ET and 12 AM ET with a set from Flying Lotus. Tickets are on sale now.

Mr. Bungle stream a "virtual live concert experience," "The Night They Came Home!" at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Code Orange stream "BACK INSIDE THE GLASS" at 4 PM ET, featuring Machine Girl, Year of the Knife, and Jesus Piece. Tickets are on sale now.

Devin Townsend does a "Rarities By Request" virtual set at 4 PM ET on Stageit. Tickets are on sale, and you can vote for what songs you'd like to hear.

Steel Panther stream a Halloween set from The Viper Room at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rolling Loud is doing another "Loud Stream," this time for Halloween, on October 30 & 31 from 6 PM to midnight ET each day on Twitch. Trippie Redd headlines Saturday, and the lineup also features Lil Pump, Young Dolph, Iann Dior, The Kid Laroi, K Camp, $not, J.I., Young Nudy, Toosii, Bia, Coi Leray and more streaming over both days.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Alice Cooper at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Animal Collective celebrates the 10th anniversary of ODDSAC with a streaming party at 9 PM ET on Nugs.tv. Tickets are on sale now.

Ratboys present a 25-hour Halloween Telethon on Twitch, with Adult Mon, Anjimile, Avery Springer of Retirement Party, Bad Bad Hats, Bartees Strange, Chris Farren, Conor Murphy of Foxing, Deep Sea Siver, Diet Cig, Disq, Ellis, Illuminati Hotties, Laura Stevenson, Mint Green, Oceanator, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Rosie Tucker, Sinai Vessel, Skatune Network, Slingshot Dakota, The Beths, Why Bonnie, Wild Pink and more.

--

Sunday, November 1

Men at Work stream a "20/20 Virtual Concert Experience" at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds go to HeadCount, NIVA, and NITO.

SOS Booking talk with Ron Martinez of Lower Class Brats, and stream a performance from Generacion Suicida, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Tuesday, November 3

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Montreal, QC stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The #iVoted virtual Election Day concert features over 600 artists, including Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, Drive-By Truckers, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Dave Hause, Julien Baker, Chris Thile, Bowerbirds, Disq, My Brightest Diamond, Max Pain and The Groovies, Ramesh, Roger Harvey, Sammi Lanzetta, Saves the Day, Songhoy Blues, Taking Back Sunday, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, The Polyphonic Spree, The Dresden Dolls, and many more. RSVP to watch.

--

Wednesday, November 4

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Buffalo, NY stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 5

The Dirty Nil is streaming a virtual "Dancing 2 Thrash" Tour on Noonchorus. Tonight is the Toronto, ON stop, streaming at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 6

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

GZA performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Liquid Swords, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, November 7

Obituary perform "rare classics and special tracks" from their Gibsonton, FL studio at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Devine perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 8

SOS Booking talk with Aaron Bedard of Bane, and stream a performance from Dead Head, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Cold War Kids play a "festival set" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, November 9

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 10

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Ryley Walker perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9:30 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Wednesday, November 11

Julian Lage and Margaret Glaspy perform from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Thursday, November 12

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 2, "Southern Soul: From Memphis to Muscle Shoals & More" Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 13

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want One at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Oshun perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Marika Hackman performs at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, November 14

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Roger Daltrey of The Who at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Metallica stream an acoustic benefit show at 5 PM ET on Nugs.tv; tickets are on sale now.

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs plays a full band show from Nashville's The 5 Spot on Noonchorus at 5:20 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues today with a set from Roisin Murphy. Ticket link and streaming times TBA.

--

Sunday, November 15

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The first, "From Planet Ten...To The House of God," focuses on their early material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

SOS Booking talk with Randy Bradbury, and stream a performance from ACxDC, at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Monday, November 16

Orange Goblin celebrate their 25th anniversary by streaming a pair of shows. The second, "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned," focuses on their more recent material, and streams at 4 PM ET on Hotel Radio. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Emmylou Harris and friends stream a performance from Music City Wine Garden at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Third Eye Blind stream a show from Del Mar, CA's County Fairgrounds at 11 PM ET on NoCap Shows, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, November 17

Sylvan Esso's second "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "To You," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, November 18

Molchat Doma performs on Rough Trade's Instagram at 1 PM ET.

Major Lazer stream a set on oculus.com at 6 PM ET.

--

Thursday, November 19

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 3, "Bob's Back Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan Songs" Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 20

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mac DeMarco plays a virtual concert for M for Montreal at 7 PM ET , and tickets are on sale now.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Saturday, November 21

Mixcloud's streaming series Tickets continues at 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET with a set from Leon Vynehall. Ticket link TBA.

Elliot Moss perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, November 22

Cold War Kids play "deep cuts and fan favorites" at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, November 27

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Want 2 at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Trey Anastasio streams a set from Beacon Theatre at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Saturday, November 28

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, November 29

The Jayhawks perform Sound of Lies in full, and other classics, at 9 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, December 1

Sylvan Esso's third "From the Satellite" virtual concert, "With Love," streams at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 3

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 4, "Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics." Tickets are on sale now.

Samia performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, December 5

Sunflower Bean perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

Darkest Hour stream their Live at the Black Cat 2020 isolation concert, along with a new set from Misery Signals at 9 PM ET on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, December 6

Oso Oso perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Thursday, December 10

Chris Gethard performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Saturday, December 12

Gorillaz perform their new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez from London at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp streams a "Front Row Live Masterclass" "Q&A fan experience" with Styx at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, December 17

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 5, "Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas with Lucinda." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, December 18

Vundabar perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Saturday, December 19

The two-day Global Grindcore Alliance virtual fest streams on YouTube at 5 PM ET, with Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation.

--

Thursday, December 31

Lucinda Williams' Lu's Jukebox in-studio performance continues at 8 PM ET with episode 6, "It's Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 10

The Jayhawks a cover show at 4 PM ET on Mandolin, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, January 14

Frankie Rose performs at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, January 23

Bush Tetras perform at an empty Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET, part of the LPR.tv series. Visit LPR.tv to subscribe.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

