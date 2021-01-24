This Week’s Livestreams (The Killers, Billie Eilish, Princess Nokia, Bartees Strange, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 1/24 - Saturday, 1/30):

Sunday, January 24

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox stream "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" most Sundays starting at 7 AM ET on YouTube.

Chris Thile's masterclass series "Music is Life is Music" continues at 2 PM ET on Mandolin with "Writing Lyrics." Tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra's The Wide, Wide River at 4 PM ET.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Ourense, Spain (at 5 PM ET) and Seattle (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

The Alternative's Streaming Sundays series continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Some Faith, Endless Mike and the Beagle Club, and The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

Monday, January 25

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Talk Talk's Spirit Of Eden at 4 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Tuesday, January 26

Anna B Savage performs at 4 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Barry streams a "VIRTUAL Crowd Work Tour" stand-up set at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, January 27

Good Room and FIXED present a six-hour back-to-back set from Juan Maclean, JDH, and Gee Dee, starting at 2 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee discusses her 2020 album Saint Cloud with Rolling Stone deputy music editor Simon Vozick-Levinson at 3 PM ET. Register to watch.

Goat Girl stream a set from Rough Trade East at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

The Soul Rebels and special guest Roy Hargrove stream their February 2015 Brooklyn Bowl show at 8 PM ET on fans.live.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Thursday, January 28

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Sydney and streams at 5 AM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

La Blogotheque's "Stay Away Show" streaming series continues at 1 PM ET on Instagram with Yves Jarvis.

Virtual festival Music Feeds, "the at-home festival to help fight food poverty," streams over Thursday and Friday starting at 3 PM ET each day. The lineup for both days includes Sam Smith, Fontaines D.C., Flogging Molly, Fenne Lily, Gruff Rhys, Jesse Malin, and more, and tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Princess Nokia.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Season II, Episode 1 of Waltzer TV streams on Baby's All Right's Baby TV at 8 PM ET, with Mirah, GYMSHORTS, Max Pain and The Groovies, New Myths, FIELDED, Dolly Spartans, Matracia, and Mary Vision. Tickets are on sale now.

iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO '21 streams at 9 PM ET on LiveXLive, with Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Coldplay, The Killers, Muse, Weezer, Cage the Elephant and more.

Friday, January 29

Virtual festival Music Feeds, "the at-home festival to help fight food poverty," streams over Thursday and Friday starting at 3 PM ET each day. The lineup for both days includes Sam Smith, Fontaines D.C., Flogging Molly, Fenne Lily, Gruff Rhys, Jesse Malin, and more, and tickets are on sale now.

Variety hour special Tonight with Arlo Parks, featuring special guests Glass Animals, Dave Okumu and Romy of The xx, streams at 3 PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch.

The Kinks present a one man show, The Moneygoround, co-written by Ray Davies and Paul Sirett, starring actor Ben Norris, and featuring archival Kinks footage. It streams at 3 PM ET on YouTube.

Jimmy Eat World play Futures in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of All Days Are Nights at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for São Paulo and streams at 6 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Scour (Phil Anselmo, John Jarvis of Pig Destroyer, Derek Engemann of Cattle Decapitation, Jesse Schobel of Strong Intention, and Chase Fraser of Animosity) stream a performance of their EP trilogy, 2016's The Grey, 2017's The Red, and 2020's The Black, at 7 PM ET from Anselmo's Nodferatu's Lair Studio, with an opening set from Shock Narcotic. Tickets are on sale now.

The 44th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is streaming an "at home" edition at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus, with performances from Alan Doyle, The War and Treaty, Kiefer Sutherland, Amythyst Kiah and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" streaming series continues at 7 PM ET on aroundthecampfire.online, with Kicksie, Rafael de Toledo Pedroso, and (Eli)zabeth Owens.

Two Minutes to Late Night's new streaming series Splitsville debuts at 8 PM ET with Every Time I Die and Cave In covering each other. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah stream a release show for their new album New Fragility at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Vagabon streams a show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell stream a set at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

The Starting Line are playing The Best Of in full at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Bakai, Empress Of, and Chrome Sparks stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Saturday, January 30

The Hives are streaming a series of six full-band electric shows, the World Wide Wed Tour 2021. Today's show is for Stockholm and streams at 2 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The 44th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is streaming an "at home" edition at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus, with performances from Robert Earl Keen, Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams, David Bromberg, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The SF Sketchfest's virtual Festpocalypse streams at 8 PM ET, with The Kids in the Hall, The State, Bob Odenkirk & David Cross of Mr. Show, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Tenderloins, The Black Version, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Mystery Science Theater 3000 offshoot Rifftrax, Patton Oswalt, Paget Brewster, Ron Funches, Eddie Izzard, Weird "Al" Yankovic, Paul F Tompkins, Jane Lynch, Doug Benson, Kumail Nanjiani, Christopher Guest, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Todd Barry, Joel Kim Booster, Noel Fielding, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Firestone, Dave Hill, Rhett Miller, Bill Frisell, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Cage the Elephant stream a full band show for Bread & Roses' Winter Benefit from Nashville's Blackbird Studio, at 8 PM ET on Nugs.net. Tickets are on sale now.

Nana Grizol and Taylor Alxndr perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

Flying Lotus streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Bartees Strange plays Live Forever in full at 10 PM ET on YouTube.

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, January 31

Chris Thile's masterclass series "Music is Life is Music" continues at 2 PM ET on Mandolin with "Writing Lyrics." Tickets are on sale now.

Lookout! Records is "reuniting" for a livestream series, 'LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT,' at 3 PM ET. The first show features Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience, Lisa Marr from cub, Jon Ginoli from Pansy Division, Joe King from the Queers, and Raf Classic from the Crumbs. Tickets are on sale now.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Athens, Greece (at 5 PM ET) and Evanston, IL (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

Laura Marling re-broadcasts her June 2020 Union Chapel performance at a variety of time zones, including 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, February 3

Arlo Parks streams a performance and Q&A at 6 PM ET. Preorder her album from Amoeba Music to watch.

CARM streams a virtual record release show at 8:30 PM ET, with music by CJ Camerieri ft. Jake Luppen, Shara Nova, and Trever Hagen. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, February 4

Beau perform at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, February 5

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Tombs stream a virtual concert at 3 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets are on sale now.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

The Staves stream a performance from Lafayette in London at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Ian Isiah and Chromeo stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Saturday, February 6

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams solo shows on Zoom at 2 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Drew Citron of Beverly performs at 8 PM ET, as part of Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series. Tickets are on sale now.

The OBGMs and Kali Horse perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Tycho streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Sunday, February 7

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Copenhagen (at 5 PM ET) and Madison, WI (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, February 11

Hideout Chicago streams a benefit for Chicago community jail support, "A Very Special Valentines Day" at 8 PM ET with Ohmme, NNAMDÏ, AJ Marroquin, Parker Callahan, Monogamy, Maggie Winters, Bone Reader, Meg Indurti, Grace, Freud, Julia Shiplett and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The Weather Station stream a full-band performance of their new album, Ignorance, in full at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Women That Rock's virtual Galentine's Day Concert streams at 9 PM ET with Madison McFerrin, Rozzi, TAKÄRA, The Greeting Committee, Beth Million, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Waxahatchee streams a set at 10 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Friday, February 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Out Of The Game at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a trio of virtual Valentines shows, including today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Judy Collins recreates her 1964 concert at NYC's Town Hall at 8 PM ET. Tickets go on sale 12/1 at 12 PM ET.

Saturday, February 13

Mogwai stream a release show for their new album, As the Love Continues, at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

BrooklynVegan presents a livestream performance from Laura Stevenson of her 2011 album Sit Resist in full for its 10th anniversary, at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Jade Bird streams a set from Nashville's RCA Studios at 8 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Hannah Georgas and Clerel perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Slaughter Beach, Dog streams a pair of release shows for his new album, At The Moonbase, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tonight is a solo performance.

Claud streams a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a trio of virtual Valentines shows, including today at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Food for Love features Alejandro Escovedo, David Byrne, Inara George, Jackson Browne, John Doe, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Steve Earle, The Chicks and more, benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. More details still to come.

Sunday, February 14

Melvis are streaming a Valentines Day special, "Divine Monkeyshines," at 3 PM ET on Veeps, which they describe as "a musical performance with behind-the scenes footage and interviews with the band members." Tickets are on sale now.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Utrecht (at 5 PM ET) and Austin (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

Mike Birbiglia is streaming a trio of virtual Valentines shows, including today at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Buffalo, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

Slaughter Beach, Dog streams a pair of release shows for his new album, At The Moonbase, at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tonight is a full band performance.

Tuesday, February 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Albany, NY, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, February 17

The annual Tibet House Benefit goes virtual for 2021, streaming at 8 PM ET with Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal and Rubin Kodheli. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of NYC, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, February 18

Belle Orchestre stream a performance film via Merkin Hall at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 2 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Hundred Waters stream a set at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

"The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience" streams at 9:30 PM ET, with Geddy Lee of Rush, k.d. lang, Steve Page of Barenaked Ladies, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, February 19

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs Take All My Loves at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Wild Pink stream a release show for their new album A Billion Little Lights at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Virginia Beach, VA and tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, February 20

Backxwash, Zoon and Maryze perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Dead Meadow filmed a performance in fall 2020 at Camp Mozumdar for their new Levitation Session, which streams at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Pittsburgh, PA, and tickets are on sale now.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, February 21

Jimmy Eat World play Clarity in full at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's shows are for Ravenna, Italy (at 5 PM ET) and Saint Paul, MN (at 8 PM ET). Tickets are on sale now.

Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers streams a solo show on Zoom at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Monday, February 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Cleveland, OH, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, February 23

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Starchild & The New Romantics.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Detroit, MI, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, February 25

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Indianapolis, IN, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, February 26

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today he performs his soundtrack songs at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Chicago, IL, and tickets are on sale now.

Little Dragon stream a set at 10 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Saturday, February 27

Cloud Nothings stream a release show for their new album The Shadow I Remember live from The Grog Shop on Bandcamp at 4 PM ET.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Witch Prophet, and Shabason, Krgovich & Harris perform on the virtual Wavelength Music Festival at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Amythyst Kiah and Joachim Cooder stream a virtual Skirball Stages show at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes and Lomelda stream sets at 9 PM ET on Bandsintown's PLUS subscription service. Subscribe to watch.

Sunday, February 28

Steve Wynn and Linda Pitman are streaming a virtual "tour" where they play two shows a night on StageIt, to people on two different continents. Tonight's show is for NYC (at 5 PM ET), and tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Madison and Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now.

Monday, March 1

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Minneapolis, MN, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, March 3

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Kansas City, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, March 4

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part one of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of St. Louis, MO, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, March 5

Tokyo Police Club perform their 2010 album Champ in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp.

Saturday, March 6

Black Country, New Road stream a show from Queen Elizabeth Hall at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Nashville, TN, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, March 7

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Dallas, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, March 9

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Houston, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, March 10

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Austin, TX, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, March 12

Rufus Wainwright is playing all his albums for the "A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!" livestream series. Today is part two of Unfollow The Rules at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Denver, CO, and tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, March 13

The Wedding Present stream a full band electric show from Brighton at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Salt Lake City, UT, and tickets are on sale now.

Monday, March 15

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Phoenix, AZ, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, March 16

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Diego, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, March 18

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 3 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, March 19

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of San Francisco, CA, and tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, March 20

"Oates Song Fest 7908," a benefit for Feeding America, streams at 9 PM ET on Nugs.TV, featuring John Oates, Daryl Hall, Bob Weir, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Jim James, Keb Mo, Michael Franti and more.

Sunday, March 21

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Portland, OR, and tickets are on sale now.

Monday, March 22

Todd Rundgren is doing a virtual tour, Clearly Human, playing his 1989 album Nearly Human in full along with a set of songs from the rest of his catalog at 8 PM local time. Today's stop is for residents of Seattle, WA, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, March 23

Elsewhere's new variety show, Elsewhere Sound Space, streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with host Peter Smith and musical guest Paperboy Prince.

Saturday, March 27

OMD return to the stage with livestreamed show "YOU ME & OMD" at 4 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, March 30

Nadine Shah will perform her 2020 album Kitchen Sink in full from The Barbican in London at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, April 3

The Besnard Lakes stream a set at 7 PM ET on Noonchorus. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, April 10

Waxahatchee streams a show as part of Duke Performances' "The Show Must Go Online" virtual season, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, April 15

Lord Huron presents a new streaming series, featuring "intimate performances of old favorites, deep cuts and new twists on long lost classics. Not to mention plenty of who-knows-what." Episode 4 streams at 8 PM in various time zones, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, April 18

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, April 25

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, May 2

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík's Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, May 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.