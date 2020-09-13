This Week’s Livestreams (The Killers, St. Vincent, NOFX, Lamb of God, Perfume Genius, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every week. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 9/13 at 1:45 PM ET

HERE ARE THIS WEEK'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 9/13 - Saturday, 9/19):

Sunday, September 13

The NYC Nightlife United Sessions fundraiser streams at 3 PM ET, with The Floor Royalty Crew, Pleasure Jams, Mr JPatt, Oriza Party (Bembona B2B Woof), Brass Queens, The Rogue One, Scienze, and Monday Blue, on nycnightlifeunited.com.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Enter Shikari's Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible at 3 PM ET.

Rolling Loud's virtual festival "Loud Stream" streams at 5 PM ET on Twitch, featuring Swae Lee, Ski Mask the Slump God, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Lil Skies, Pouya, Lil Keed, Smokepurpp, Fat Nick, Duke Deuce, Maliibu Miitch and more over its two days.

Sloan's Chris Murphy is doing a solo livestream today at 5 PM ET: "It gives me a chance to play some songs that haven’t been played live in years, tell stories and interact with people without someone counting in the next song in hopes that I won’t." Tickets are on sale.

Richard Thompson plays his new EP, Bloody Noses, and classic hits, at the first of three livestreams, at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar streams Rest in Power, a tribute to Power Trip's Riley Gale, at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle go head to head for a Verzuz battle on Instagram at 8 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Cibo Matto (their 6/26/2011 set) and St. Vincent (her 8/30/2015 set).

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Monday, September 14

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Michael Kiwanuka's Kiwanuka at 4 PM ET and The Posies' Frosting On The Beater at 5 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Blitzen Trapper performs on In.Live at 10 PM ET.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, September 15

La Blogotheque's Stay Away Shows stream every Tuesday at 1 PM ET on Instagram.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The Killers perform on Pandora Live at 8:45 PM ET.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Marco Benevento is streaming a solo piano performance on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Cripple Crow, and Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 17

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET on Veeps.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Still Life at 9 PM ET.

Abortion Access Front streams "Do Re #MeToo," "sexist songs reclaimed by righteous feminists," at 9 PM ET, with Margaret Cho, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s, Nina Gordon & Louise Post of Veruca Salt, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, Holly Miranda, Sally Timms of The Mekons, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, September 18

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Lamb of God perform their new self-titled album in full at 5 PM ET, with Bleed From Within opening. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Cold Waves is streaming a virtual edition through Sunday on Twitch, starting at 6 PM ET each night. Tonight features a broadcast of their first year, from 2012, featuring The Cocks Members, Chemlab, Final Cut, 16Volt, Damage Manual (acoustic), Czar, Acumen Nation, The Clay People, I:Scintilla, Cyanotic, Go Fight and Iron Lung Corp.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It begins tonight at 7:30 PM ET for Rosh Hashanah. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington ofDarkside https://twitter.com/courtneymamusic/status/1301535345469730818

Kelly Hogan hosts "To The Front" on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless plays a full band release show for her new album Daughter from Columbus, OH's Secret Studio at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sondre Lerche streams "Solo Patience: Live in Lofoten" at 9:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down performs at 10 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, as part of Noise Pop's No Place Like Home benefit series.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Friday, September 25

Lamb of God perform 2004's Ashes of the Wake in full at 5 PM ET, with Whitechapel opening. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Langhorne Slim, and more.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Baby Grill, gobbinjr, and Oceanator.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Phony Ppl perform from Blue Note at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale.

Modern English are broadcasting a full band performance of After the Snow at 8:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Farm Aid celebrates its 35th anniversary at 8 PM ET on YouTube, AXS TV, and fans.com, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Valerie June, the War and Treaty, Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Particle Kid, and Kelsey Waldon.

Osees' full band Levitation Session show streams at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through today with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Sunday, September 27

Richard Thompson plays Fairport Convention era music from the '60s and '70s at the second of three livestreams, at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It continues tonight at 7 PM ET for the Kol Nidre. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside<?b>, and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Little Dragon (their 6/17/2018 set) and Jimmy Cliff (his 7/25/2010 set).

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through today. The digital program is still to be announced.

--

Monday, September 28

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It concludes today at 10 AM ET for Yom Kippur. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside<?b>, and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji streams "Sun Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows monthly at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Ape in Pink Marble and Ma.

Whitney performs live from SPACE at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with Lido Pimienta, Hand Habits and Ansley Simpson.

Johanna Warren performs at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Mod Carousel, Kitten ‘n Lou, Jake Dupree, Jessabelle Thunder, Ferri Maya, Violetta Poison, Bishop Of Burlesque, Red Tongued Raven, Darlinda Just Darlinda, The Apocalypse Sisters, Seedy Edie, and Margo Mayhem.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays City Music at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, October 2

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with U.S. Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Wild Black and Ceréna Sierra.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Jeez Loueez, Bettie Blackheart, Little Brooklyn, MisSa Blue, Broody Valentino, Gin Minsky, Baby Ray, Nasty Canasta, Samson Night, Francine "The Lucid Dream," Baby LeStrange, and Frank Doggenstein.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, Chuck Prophet, Patty Griffin, Birds of Chicago, Los Coast, Shakey Graves and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Izohnny, Julie Atlas Muz, Ray Gunn, Angie Pontani, Zelia Rose, Dirty Martini, The Maine Attraction, Broadway Brassy, RedBone, Frankie Fictitious, and The Evil Hate Monkey.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Monday, October 5

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition kicks off at 6 PM ET with a talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Michael Specter (tickets) and continues at 8 PM ET with a talk with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Marantz (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Courtney Marie Andrews does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Margaret Atwood and Jia Tolentino (tickets) and 8 PM ET with a talk with Noah Hawley, Chris Rock and Doreen St. Félix (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Ira Glass and Malcolm Gladwell, and at 8 PM ET with a talk with Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Susan Morrison.

Fenne Lily does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube

Anais Mitchell and Patrick Page celebrate the launch of Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 9 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma (tickets).

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Oh My God at 9 PM ET.

Lydia Loveless plays a career-spanning solo set at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudloph and Michael Schulman (a href="https://festival.newyorker.com/agenda/session/337261">tickets).

Dent May performs on In.Live at 9 PM ET.

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through Saturday, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

--

Saturday, October 10

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Jonathan Franzen, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Bill McKibben, at 6 PM ET with a talk with Bryan Stevenson and Elizabeth Alexander, and at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Fiona Apple (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through today, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

--

Sunday, October 11

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Eric H. Holider Jr., Sherrilyn Ifill and Jelani Cobb (tickets).

Richard Thompson does an all-request show at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

--

Tuesday, October 13

William Tyler performs from City Winery Nashville at 8 PM ET; a href="https://citywinery.com/chicago/cwtv-live-stream-william-tyler-in-the-music-city-wine-garden-10-13-20.html">tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 14

Laraaji streams "Moon Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 15

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Sundowner at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 22

Lydia Loveless does a "Lydia Piano Lounge" show at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

Laraaji streams "Through Luminous Eyes" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

