Thom Yorke, Four Tet & Burial release new 12″ (listen to “Her Revolution” & “His Rope”)

Thom Yorke, Four Tet and Burial collaborated on a couple tracks back in 2011 and they're back with two new songs. "Her Revolution" and "His Rope" are out as a black label 12" on XL that, according to UK record store Sounds of the Universe, is limited to 100 copies.

While your chances of getting your hands on one of these may be slim, someone's already uploaded both tracks to YouTube and they unsurprisingly sound pretty great. "Her Revolution" features a gorgeous falsetto vocal from Thom over a backing that's like a jazzy, aural equivalent of a sepia-tone photograph, while "His Rope" is more brooding and foreboding. Listen to both below.

In other news: Radiohead are auctioning off Thom Yorke's "Lotus Flower" bowler hat for charity.