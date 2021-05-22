Watch Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood’s new group The Smile make their debut on Glastonbury livestream

UPDATE: After technical difficulties, Glastonbury opened the stream to the public. Watch here.

There's no Glastonbury this year due to COVID, but organizers have put together a very cool livestream event, Live at Worthy Farm, that happens today starting at 7 PM in various time zones. (The earliest to watch is Greenwich time which is 2 PM Eastern.) Just added to the lineup is The Smile -- aka Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood with drummer Tom Skinner (Sons of Kemet)-- who will "be performing a first ever set of new, original music."

Live At Worthy farm also features sets from Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, George Ezra, IDLES, HAIM, Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, and Kano, plus a "DJ set from: Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy. All the performances were filmed at the festival site just for this streaming event. The five-hour special also features "a unique spoken word narrative" provided by PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

The Smile might not be the only special guest in store during Live at Worth Farm as they're promising "a number of unannounced surprise performances."

Tickets are on sale now with a a choice of start times, and you can watch a trailer and view the announced lineup and schedule below.

LIVE AT WORTHY FARM STREAMING SCHEDULE

7.00pm: Wolf Alice

7.30pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.55pm: George Ezra

8.05pm: IDLES

8.40pm: HAIM

9.10pm: Coldplay

9.50pm: Damon Albarn

10.35pm: Jorja Smith

11.00pm: The Smile

11.35pm: Kano

12:15am DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy