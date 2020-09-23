Thom Yorke marries actress Dajana Roncione

Thom Yorke got married over the weekend. Vanity Fair Italy and la Repubblica report that the Radiohead frontman tied the knot with actress Dajana Roncione in Sicily on Saturday (9/19). The pair had been dating since 2017, Vanity Fair points out, and Dajana appeared in the short film for Thom's 2019 solo album, ANIMA, last year.

Thom separated from his previous wife, Dr. Rachel Owen, in 2015, and she passed away in December of 2016, after battling cancer.

