Thom Yorke releases new MF DOOM remix

Thom Yorke has released a new remix of the late MF DOOM's Born Like This cut "Gazillion Ear," which he also remixed the year the album came out (2009) under his Monkey Hustle alias. The new remix was released under the name Man On Fire, and it turns J Dilla's original beat into a glitchy freakout, without distracting from DOOM's delivery. It's a very cool rework, as you can hear for yourself below. The song was released as part of Lex Records' remix series.

When MF DOOM passed, Thom Yorke said, "I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing. He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way i’d never heard before."