Thom Yorke remixes Clark’s “Isolation Theme”

Last year, Thom Yorke had electronic artist and composer Clark remix his track "Not the News" and now he's returned the favor. Yorke has remixed Clark's "Isolation Theme" from the composer's score for thriller Daniel Isn't Real. "I took Clark’s score of ‘Isolation Theme’ and simply made it feel like the moment we were entering; being told to stay indoors, entering a new type of silence," Yorke says. "I guess I simplified it in a way, into waveforms that were being disrupted. I was surprised how frightening it became."

Clark adds, "I started working on Daniel Isn’t Real around the time I was asked to remix Thom’s track ‘Not The News’, so it has a neat circularity closing the expanded edition of the score with him remixing me. I was surprised how well the midi translated to his remix. He got such a good pure electronic tone out of it. It amazes me how simple note information, if it has a nice shape, can transmit to multiple voicings. This isn't good news for genres. It's good news for me though."

You can listen to Yorke's remix and the original version of "Isolation Theme" below.

The remix is part of an expanded edition of the Daniel Isn't Real score which also includes two other bonus tracks from the score sessions.

Thom Yorke's North American Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour, meanwhile, has been postponed until 2021. Stay tuned for new dates.

Daniel Isn't Real expanded edition tracklist:

01 ‘Luke Entering’

02 ‘Spiral Crackerjack’

03 ‘You're Pulling My Face Off’

04 ‘I'm Pulling My Face Off’

05 ‘Tickling A Nutter’

06 ‘Volatile’

07 ‘Realm Promo’

08 ‘Cassie Falling’

09 ‘Diamond Body’

10 ‘Mumanguish’

11 ‘Snowflake Banger’

12 ‘Experts In Light’

13 ‘Isolation Theme (Thigpen)’

14 ‘Isolation Theme 2’

15 ‘Amor’

16 ‘Abyss Thick And Wide’

17 ‘Luke Falling’

18 ‘Isolation Theme’ (Thom Yorke Remix) - new bonus track

19 ‘Creel Etude’ - new bonus track

20 ‘Amor’ (C.B. Rework) - new bonus track