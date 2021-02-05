Thom Yorke shares BBC guest mix, cancels US tour

Thom Yorke took over Mary Anne Hobbs' BBC Radio 6 Music show for the day on Friday (2/5), contributing a half-hour-long Guest Mix featuring an eclectic variety of his own picks, which included songs from The Fall, Moor Mother & Billy Woods, Mark Pritchard, Reece Cox, Charanjit Singh, Errorsmith, Rhythm for Reasons, Q-Tip, and a few pirate radio advert samples from Death Is Not The End.

You can listen to the full mix for the next 30 days on BBC Radio 6.

Meanwhile, Thom has cancelled the U.S. leg of his twice-postponed Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour dates. "Sadly we must cancel our run of dates in the USA for Tomorrow's Modern Boxes," he writes. "Refunds will be issued, please contact your ticket seller for details."