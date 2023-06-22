Radiohead’s Thom Yorke shares new NTS Radio mix, begins tour with The Smile

Thom Yorke made a two-hour mix for London's NTS Radio, which initially aired on Tuesday evening (6/20); you can listen to it HERE. "This is my first mix for NTS.. no particular genre, era or anything … just stuff i’ve come across recently that really affected, excited me or made me think," Thom says. His picks include tracks by Alice Coltrane, Ron Morelli, billy woods & Kenny Segal, Deathprod, Jorge Ben, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, and more. See the full list of tracks below.

Thom's project with his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, The Smile, just began their North American summer tour in Mexico City, playing a sprawling set from their fantastic debut LP A Light For Attracting Attention, plus Thom's solo track "Feeling Pulled Apart By Horses" and the newly-released "Bending Hectic." See the full setlist below.

The Smile's tour continues through the end of July, including a stop on July 7 at Forest Hills Stadium. Tickets to that show are still available, and we're also giving away a pair! See all dates below.

Thom Yorke -- NTS Live Mix, 6/20/2023

Clark - "Ladder"

Luciano Berio, The Swingle Singers, The New York Philharmonic, Cathy Berberian - "Sinfonia"

Billy Woods & Kenny Segal - "Year Zero (feat. Danny Brown)"

Moondog - "Instrumental Round"

Bog Bodies - "Worm Burden"

Ron Morelli - "House Music Revenge"

Sarah Ragab, The Cairo Jazz Band - "Kleopatra"

Abul Mogard - "The Sky Had Vanished"

James Holden - "In The End You'll Know"

Joe - "Slope"

Cluster, Eno - "Steinsame"

Tod Dockstader - "Babbel"

Venetian Snares - "Felbomlasztott Mentökocsi"

Holger Czukay - "Boat-Woman-Song"

Nino Rota - "Aria Di Roma (Instrumental)"

The Gil Evans Orchestra - "Sunken Treasure"

Tod Dockstader - "Wail"

Hamza El Din - "Sunset"

Jorge Ben - "Domingas"

Deathprod - "V O"

Radiohead - "Bloom Original Loop"

James Holden - "Trust Your Feet"

Delia Derbyshire & Barry Berma - "The Dreams-2. Falling"

Alice Coltrane - "Excerpts From The Firebird"

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - "Notes With Attachments"

David Sylvain - "Brilliant Trees"

Setlist: The Smile at Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, 6/21/2023 (via)

The Same

Thin Thing

The Opposite

Speech Bubbles

A Hairdryer

Waving a White Flag

Colours Fly

We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings

Free in the Knowledge

Skrting on the Surface

Read the Room

Pana-Vision

The Smoke

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Under Our Pillows

Encore:

Open the Floodgates

People on Balconies

Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (Thom Yorke song)

Bending Hectic

THE SMILE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Jun Thu 22 - Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City - Mexico

Jun Sun 25 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - US

Jun Mon 26 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - US

Jun Thu 29 - James L. Knight Center - Miami, FL - US

Jun Fri 30 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL - US

Jul Sun 2 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC - US

Jul Mon 3 - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium - Asheville, NC - US

Jul Wed 5 - The National - Richmond, VA - US

Jul Fri 7 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - US

Jul Sat 8 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA - US

Jul Mon 10 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA - US

Jul Tue 11 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH - US

Jul Fri 14 - Festival d'été de Québec, Parc de la Francophonie - Québec City - Canada

Jul Sat 15 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - Canada

Jul Sun 16 - RBC Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats - Ottawa, Ontario - Canada

Jul Wed 19 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO - US

Jul Thu 20 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO - US

Jul Fri 21 - Pitchfork Music Festival, Union Park - Chicago, IL - US