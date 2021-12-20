Watch Thom Yorke perform new The Smile song “Free in the Knowledge”

Radiohead's Thom Yorke made his return to the stage after pandemic lockdown at the October 30, 2021 Letters Live show at Royal Albert Hall. For his letter he read Tom Waits' "it's a virus," and for his performance he played a new song from The Smile, the Radiohead offshoot that also features Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, in collaboration with producer Nigel Godrich. Watch his solo performance of "Free in the Knowledge" below.

The Smile also shared video of themselves rehearsing on Instagram earlier this month.

Thom has also been doing a series of Radio Hour mixes curated for Sonos Radio's Sonos Sound System station, and he's now shared a new one. "In The Absence Thereof" #6 is an hour and a half long, and features songs by Little Simz, Terry Riley, James Rushford, Blawan, Mark Fell, Space Afrika, The Bug, Staatsorchester Stuttgart & Dennis Russell Davies, and more. Stream it below via Mixcloud.

