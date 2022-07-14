Thom Yorke shares solo rework of Radiohead’s “Bloom” for Greenpeace ad

Thom Yorke has contributed a solo rework of Radiohead's King of Limbs standout "Bloom" to Greenpeace's new Shark Week ad. The piano-heavy version was taken from Thom's 2019 Electric Lady Studios session and it accompanies an animated video titled "The Lonely Shark - a shark tale for shark awareness week." It documents the detrimental effects of overfishing on shark populations, noting that "in the last 50 years the global shark population has plummeted by 70 percent." Watch the video:

"Bloom" was also previously reworked and retitled "Ocean (Bloom)" in collaboration with Hans Zimmer for BBC's Blue Planet II in 2017.

Earlier this year, Thom put out the solo songs "5.17" and "That's How Horses Are" that were written for Peaky Blinders, and his band The Smile are on tour now, playing from their album A Light For Attracting Attention and premiering newer tracks like "Bending Hectic" and "Colours Fly." The tour hits NYC for three shows in November.