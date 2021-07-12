Thom Yorke shares “Very 2021 Rmx” of Radiohead’s “Creep”

Thom Yorke has taken a whack at Radiohead's 1992 breakthrough single "Creep," giving it a "Very 2021 Rmx." It sounds more like a rerecording than a remix, getting slowed down to a crawl across nine druggy minutes, and pared down to acoustic guitar, woozy synthesizers and Thom's wailing. You can watch the visualizer for "Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)," featuring artwork by Jun Takahashi, below.

Dave Chappelle helped Foo Fighters cover "Creep" at their MSG show in June.

Meanwhile, it looks like a Kid A / Amnesiac reissue could be on the way. Grab Thom Yorke solo albums on vinyl in our shop.