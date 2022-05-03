Thom Yorke ‘Suspiria’ soundtrack back on pink vinyl; The Smile shows streaming on Sonos

Back in January, The Smile -- the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner -- played three consecutive shows in 24 hours at Magazine London, which were also livestreamed. You can listen to a mix of those performances exclusively on Thom Yorke's Sonos station, The Absence Thereof..., now till the release of The Smile's debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, on May 13.

You can also listen to Thom Yorke's latest The Absence Thereof mix, which includes songs by Bridget St John, IC3PEAK, Ennio Morricone, IDLES, Paul DeMarinis and more. "Sonos 7 is my latest mix or compilation of music and sound that has moved me deeply by other artists I respect and who inspire me," writes Thom. "Listening to music has changed for me recently, I find myself asking what is music or any art in such a time of death, violence and horror? I guess it can only try to bear witness somehow. There are no words to express seeing war Ukraine, in Europe in the 21st century. Normal life has been diminished, there is a sense of wanton absurdity and futility. The clowns have run out of jokes, their faces have twisted into grimaces, no longer able to hide the malignant shadows standing behind them. Families just like ours, innocent children, pulled apart. We can only pray to wake up from this nightmare and never allow it to happen again. soon." You can listen to that via Mixcloud below.

In other news, Thom Yorke's soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino's remake of Italian horror classic Suspiria is back on vinyl -- hot pink vinyl that matches the soundtrack's vivid cover art. The double LP set includes six songs with vocals by Thom, in addition to his eerie score. Grab that now along with other Thom Yorke vinyl.