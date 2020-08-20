Thor & Friends releasing 2 albums ft. Jarboe, Bill Callahan, Low & more (stream 2 tracks)

Thor & Friends, the project of Thor Harris (Swans, Shearwater, etc), Peggy Ghorbani, Sarah 'Goat' Gautier, and various other friends, will release two new albums on September 4 via Joyful Noise, 3 and 4. 3 includes a song with Swans leader Michael Gira and two with former Swans collaborator Jarboe, as well as appearances from Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes), Crystal Fulbright, Stine Janvin Motland, and throat singer Soriah. 4 features Bill Callahan on the instrumental "Dies In Paris" and Low and Jolie Holland on "Mystery Train," and both of those songs are streaming now. Listen and check out the tracklists and more album(s) info below.

Via press release:

Core members of Thor & Friends, Peggy Ghorbani (marimba & violence), Sarah 'Goat' Gautier (vibraphone, piano, organ, & mental agility) and Thor Harris (marimba, vibraphone, prepared piano, clarinet, cornet, trombone, & just brut strength), expand and contract to include Bill Callahan on vocals for "Dies in Paris," which saw its initial release as part of Joyful Noise Recordings' 2019 Artist in Residence series. Animated from drawings by Thor Harris himself, director Ryan Hover describes the video as "a Technicolor whirlwind of souls in the post-human landscape, observed by the Eye." And Thor & Friends' Sarah 'Goat' Gautier remarks "I imagine this is what's going on if you were to crack open Thor's head and peek inside... which is the reason why we've never done that. And now we don't have to."

3 Tracklist

1. As Above So Below (feat. Jenn Wasner, Soriah)

2. Lonely Dee

3. Tucson (feat. Michael Gira, Crystal Fulbright)

4. Jarboe Walks In the River (feat. Jarboe)

5. Falling (feat. Jarboe, Stine Janvin Motland, Soriah)

6. Stine and Her Animals (feat. Stine Janvin Motland)

4 Tracklist

1. Mystery Train (feat. Low, Jolie Holland)

2. Dies in Paris (feat. Bill Callahan)

3. Uber Driver

4. The Other Last Straw

5. I Told You They Were Lying

6. Saint Belfi

7. Off Her Meds