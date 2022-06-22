Thor Harris releasing dub reggae album ft Marissa Nadler, Zola Jesus & more (stream a track)

Thor Harris released Doom Dub, an album exploring dub reggae, back in 2020. He's just announced its sequel, Doom Dub II, which will be out July 22 via Joyful Noise. “It's possible that Dub is humanity’s greatest achievement," says Thor. "This is my humble homage to the original practitioners of the form." The album features guest appearances by Marissa Nadler, Zola Jesus, Mike Watt, composer Lawrence English, Adam Harding, Serbian pop-folk singer Marina Tadic, Thor & Friends bandmate Sarah “Goat” Gautier, and more.

The first released track from the album is "Day 447 of Quarantine" (most of the album's songs have similar titles) and it features Zola Jesus, Dorian Wood, and Shearwater collaborator Craig Ross. Thor is not messing with the dub form much, offering bone-rattling bass, sizzling, echoey percussion and oceans of reverb. LIsten below.

Thor also has a couple live shows coming up in Austin. Those are listed below.

Doom Dub II:

Day 32 of Quarantine (with Lawrence English, Stine Janvin Motland)

Day 19 of Quarantine (with Daniel Rejmer, Sarah La Puerta)

Day 447 of Quarantine (with Craig Ross, Dorian Wood, Zola Jesus)

Do Androids Dream of Dick? (with Adam Harding)

Day 9 of Quarantine (with Brandon Eggleston, Marissa Nadler, Adam Harding)

Day 62 of Quarantine (with Dan Haab, Marina Tadic, Adam Harding)

Sean Cook Dub (with Sean Cook)

Day 7 of Quarantine (with Christopher Pravdica, Sarah La Puerta)

I Miss You So Much (with Adam Harding)

THOR HARRIS - 2022 TOUR DATES

7/7 - Austin, TX - @ Hotel Vegas Patio *w/ Welcome to Heck, Treasure Mammal, and Wet Dip

7/17 Austin, TX - @ Kinda Tropical *Adult Decisions Showcase w/ Being Dead and Font