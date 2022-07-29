Thotcrime announce new LP for Prosthetic ft. Callous Daoboys, Pupil Slicer, Dreamwell mems

Cybergrinders Thotcrime were one fourth of last year's great 4 Ways To Die split on Paper Wings Records with p.s.you'redead, Kurama, and The Queen Guillotined, and they also released a split with Headgore and had a song on Big Money Cybergrind's 41-song compilation last year. This year brought a split with THECHEESEBURGERPICNIC, and now they've signed to Prosthetic Records and announced a new album, D1G1T4L_DR1FT, due October 26 via their new label home (pre-order). Like their earlier material, the new album was self-produced, but lead single "Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria" shows off a much bigger, clearer sound, and the added production value only makes Thotcrime's chaotic music hit even harder. Check it out below.

The album also features a few awesome guest vocalists: The Callous Daoboys' Carson Pace, Pupil Slicer's Kate Davies, Dreamwell's Aki McCullough, and diana starshine. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. This Isn’t Foundation, Now Give Me Your Skin Please?

2. There Will Come Soft Rains…

3. Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria

4. trust://fall

5. 4V3R4G3_TU35D4Y.exe (ft. Aki McCullough)

6. You're Like A Black Hole, The Way You Expect My Life To Revolve Around You

7. Tweet This!

8. Broken Rib

9. Critical Codependence (ft. diana starshine)

10. This Is My Breakdown, I Get To Pick The Music (ft. Carson Pace)

11. Central Dogma

12. MOTHERFUCKER UNLIMITED (ft. Kate Davies)

13. I Couldn’t