Thotcrime & diana starshine blend metalcore and hyperpop on “CRITICAL CODEPENDENCE”

Thotcrime recently announced their Prosthetic debut D1G1T4L_DR1FT and shared the great lead single "Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria," and we're now premiering second single "CRITICAL CODEPENDENCE," which features diana starshine. It's another great one, powered by chugging metallic hardcore guitars, glitchy electronics, and impassioned, personal shouts by vocalist Hayleyy Sparxx, and then diana starshine comes in to help Thotcrime go full hyperpop. Guitarist Malady Jane says:

Outside of heavy music and harder genres of electronic music, we all share a love of various styles of pop music. Last year we experimented with writing a PC Music-style pop song, "High On Data," and the positive reception to that made us eager to try that approach again and see if we could integrate it with our usual "cybergrind" sound. The frenetic energy and shifts in pacing help to convey the wide range of emotions that one experiences after a difficult breakup.

And about working with diana starshine, she adds:

Collaborations have been an important part of this project since our very first record, and we had been eager to feature someone from the wider pop/electronica sphere for some time. Working with diana starshine seemed like an obvious choice - she's an admirer of the more pop-leaning production we've done and Hayley and I are big fans of her work. Projects like Digifae and solo tracks like "cantbreathe" have the same exciting, genre-pushing feel that early PC Music did, and I feel this track is a worthy addition to that canon.

Listen below. D1G1T4L_DR1FT drops October 28, and you can pre-order it here. Upcoming shows here.