Thotcrime tell us about their favorite albums of 2022

Chaotic hardcore/cybergrind band Thotcrime released their Prosthetic Records debut D1G1T4L_DR1FT back in October, and now the band's four members have collaborated on a list of their favorite albums of 2022. It features The Callous Daoboys (whose Carson Pace appears on D1G1T4L_DR1FT), Ithaca, Gospel, Rolo Tomassi, Zora, and more. Read on for their list, with commentary on each pick...

Thotcrime's Favorite Albums of 2022

Electric Callboy - Tekkno

There's long been a tradition of mixing metalcore with electronics but no one has committed to the bit of ibiza pop and heavy riffs quite like this album. The mix never feels jarring either, it's just wall to wall silliness and bangers.

Rolo Tomassi - Where Myth Becomes Memory

When people think of mathcore or space rock, they rarely imagine the two crossing over. Rolo Tomassi really created a brutal, comfortable and warm yet icy atmosphere that left me feeling refreshed and in a good mood with a headbang-over.

Kavari - Suture EP

Highly intense and dark dnb - big bass breakbeats and huge synths spliced in with haunting samples, ethereal and violent electronica.

KFC MURDER CHICKS - KFCMC

A brilliant combination of nu metal and drum and bass - captures all of the nostalgia of bands like Slipknot and Korn while combining them with aggressive breakbeats and electronics

DJ Re:Code - ReCodePop!

At a time where the "hyperpop" genre has never been more oversaturated, DJ Re:Code managed to create a genuinely refreshing mixtape with some genuinely compelling production and tons of catchy hooks. "Disc 2" released later in the year is also definitely worth a listen.

The Callous Daoboys - Celebrity Therapist

Plenty of praise has already been heaped on this record but all of it is deserved, and more. Celebrity Therapist seamlessly blends crushing mathcore reminiscent of The Chariot with something much more melodic and theatrical, and the result is one of the most unique albums I've heard this year, or ever.

Zora - Z1

One of the most exciting new artists to come onto my radar this year, Zora displays a ton of range on this album; from the hyperpop-influenced hip-hop track "RUNNITUP" to the melancholy R&B of tracks like "Happiest I've Ever Been," Zora ties it all together with her incredible voice.

Ithaca - They Fear Us

Djamila has one of the best voices in metalcore right now, which makes the melodic sections in these songs almost tear-jerkingly beautiful; then at the drop of a hat the band can switch gears into some of the most ferocious riffing I've heard. Ithaca is absolutely the peak of the genre at the moment.

Jana Rush - Dark Humor

Chicago footwork, brooding and spacious with some unreal sample manipulation including an Ornette Coleman flip on their track with DJ Paypal.

Gospel - The Loser

Spacey, proggy screamo with all the time signatures and organ synth patches you could ask for - surprise return after 2005's The Moon is a Dead World, and they have not slowed down.