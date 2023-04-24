Thotcrime, The Best of the Worst, Foxtails, Ultra Deluxe & more playing Friendship Quest Fest 3 in BK
Friendship Quest Fest 3 happens in Brooklyn on June 10 at Hart Bar (538 Hart St) with ska-core from The Best of the Worst, screamo from Foxtails, impossible-to-define chaotic hardcore from Ultra Deluxe and Thotcrime, and more. Ticket info TBA. Full lineup on the poster below.
For Thotcrime, it's part of their first full-band tour and all of their dates are listed below. The Best of the Worst also have other upcoming dates and you can find those listed below too.
Thotcrime -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 10th, Saturday - Brooklyn, NY at Hart Bar
June 11th, Sunday - Philadelphia, PA at Kung Fu Necktie
June 13th, Tuesday - Richmond, VA at The Bike Shop
June 14th, Wednesday - Charlotte, NC at The Milestone
June 15th TBA
June 16th TBA
June 18th, Sunday - Indianapolis, IN at Healer
June 19th, Monday - Chicago, IL at Subterranean
The Best of the Worst -- 2023 Tour Dates
Friday 5/5 New Brunswick, NJ @ Grander Canyon (message for address) with: Hans Gruber and the Die Hards
Bathing In Chunks, and Final Resting Pose
Wednesday 5/24 Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond St. Basement with: Joystyick!, Flying Racoon Suit, and The Pomps
Thursday 5/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts with: Joystyick!, Flying Racoon Suit, and The Pomps
Saturday 5/27 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong with: Joystyick!, Flying Racoon Suit
Saturday 6/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Hart Bar Friendship Questfest 3
Friday to Sunday 10/27-10/29 Gainesville, FL @ FEST 21