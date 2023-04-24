Thotcrime, The Best of the Worst, Foxtails, Ultra Deluxe & more playing Friendship Quest Fest 3 in BK

Friendship Quest Fest 3 happens in Brooklyn on June 10 at Hart Bar (538 Hart St) with ska-core from The Best of the Worst, screamo from Foxtails, impossible-to-define chaotic hardcore from Ultra Deluxe and Thotcrime, and more. Ticket info TBA. Full lineup on the poster below.

For Thotcrime, it's part of their first full-band tour and all of their dates are listed below. The Best of the Worst also have other upcoming dates and you can find those listed below too.

Thotcrime -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 10th, Saturday - Brooklyn, NY at Hart Bar

June 11th, Sunday - Philadelphia, PA at Kung Fu Necktie

June 13th, Tuesday - Richmond, VA at The Bike Shop

June 14th, Wednesday - Charlotte, NC at The Milestone

June 15th TBA

June 16th TBA

June 18th, Sunday - Indianapolis, IN at Healer

June 19th, Monday - Chicago, IL at Subterranean

The Best of the Worst -- 2023 Tour Dates

Friday 5/5 New Brunswick, NJ @ Grander Canyon (message for address) with: Hans Gruber and the Die Hards

Bathing In Chunks, and Final Resting Pose

Wednesday 5/24 Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond St. Basement with: Joystyick!, Flying Racoon Suit, and The Pomps

Thursday 5/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts with: Joystyick!, Flying Racoon Suit, and The Pomps

Saturday 5/27 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong with: Joystyick!, Flying Racoon Suit

Saturday 6/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Hart Bar Friendship Questfest 3

Friday to Sunday 10/27-10/29 Gainesville, FL @ FEST 21