Thou and Uniform add 2nd Saint Vitus show to tour (tickets on sale)

Thou and Uniform sold out the Brooklyn show they're playing at Saint Vitus on March 7 with Trace Amount (who just announced his debut LP yesterday) before heading out on tour with Converge and Full of Hell, so they added a second show happening at Saint Vitus on March 8. This one's being opened by NJ/Boston sludge/doom band Cowardice, and tickets are on sale now.

There's no NYC date on the Converge, Full of Hell, Thou, Uniform tour, but Converge are playing their first-ever Bloodmoon US shows in Boston and Brooklyn this April, and Full of Hell are playing two nights at Saint Vitus in late March.

Thou's latest release is their 2021 collaborative EP with Emma Ruth Rundle, The Helm of Sorrow, and you can pick that up on silver vinyl.

Thou / Uniform -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 7 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus ^

March 8 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus #

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts *

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar *

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry *

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel *

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey *

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa *

March 16 Savannah, GA at Lodge of Sorrows +

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends *

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge *

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club *

^ - w/ Trace Amount

# - w/ Cowardice

* - w/ Converge, Full of Hell

+ - w/ Full of Hell