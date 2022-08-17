Thou announce new vinyl pressings, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Minor Threat & Neil Young covers included

Sludge metal greats Thou have just launched two new vinyl pressings, one for their 2020 covers album A Primer of Holy Words and one for their 2022 soundtrack for the video game NORCO. You can get the former on transwavy gold vinyl and the latter on red vinyl in our store. The covers album includes renditions of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Minor Threat, Neil Young, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Shellac, Born Against, and more (full tracklist below), and here's more info on the NORCO soundtrack:

Continuing their practice of bucking typical metal tradition, their latest record, a split release with composer Gewgawly I, is a soundtrack created for the highly anticipated new video game NORCO. NORCO takes place in a gritty, distorted version of South Louisiana. While searching for your missing brother Blake in the aftermath of your mother’s death, players must team up with a fugitive robot and explore the sinking suburbs, run down strip malls, drainage ditches, and verdant industrial swamps of Louisiana's petrochemical hinterlands. The NORCO OST will contain the complete in-game score by Gewgawly I (a member of the Geography of Robots studio who developed the game) as well as an album’s worth of new Thou material to be featured in further NORCO collaborative projects. Gewgawly I has created a master work of ambiance, not only reminiscent of some of the best game soundtracks from the 80s and 90s but also a stunning work of contemporary experimental music pushing the genre forward in exciting ways. Thou have rounded out the game's grit with a wash of downtuned doom and drone. The band has previously been described as "For fans of: alienation, absurdity, boredom, futility, decay, the tyranny of history, the vulgarities of change, awareness as agony, reason as disease," and these themes come to life vividly in Thou's collaboration with the richly illustrated world of NORCO."THOU represents an aspect of Louisiana that's close to my heart. The members know the suburbs of New Orleans and Baton Rouge well. They capture a kind of strange irreverence in their sound and visuals that's specific to the region and has influenced the game NORCO,” says Yuts from Geography of Robots. ”We’ve been trying to collaborate for a while, and I'm just stoked it's finally happening!"

Stream the NORCO soundtrack and the digital version of the covers album (which is a little different than the vinyl version) below. Pick up vinyl copies here. We've also got Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle's May Our Chambers Be Full in stock on both blue & purple galaxy and standard black vinyl.

Thou - A Primer of Holy Words Vinyl Tracklist

1. Introduction

2. Prayer to God - Shellac

3. Spin the Black Circle - Pearl Jam

4. No Excuses - Alice in Chains

5. Fourth of July - Soundgarden

6. Maps - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

7. Well Fed Fuck - Born Against

8. Screaming at a Wall - Minor Threat

9. Anarchy’s Stupid - Ginger Quail

10. Tremor Christ - Pearl Jam

10. Paroled in ‘54 - Agents of Oblivion

11. Don’t Let It Bring You Down - Neil Young